Mary Trump Explains Why Trump Is 'Not Really Trying To Win'—And It's Terrifying

Former Republican President—and convicted felon—Donald Trump's niece Mary took to her Substack newsletter The Good In Us to offer further insights into her uncle's 2024 election strategy.
Mary Trump wrote:
"It’s always projection with my uncle, and that is never more true than when he’s in the process of trying to pre-rig an upcoming election (which he did in both 2016, with Russian help, and in 2020, with the complicity of the Republican Party)."
Trump—who has taught graduate courses in developmental psychology, trauma, and psychopathology—also stated:
"Yes, the guy who attempted a coup against the United States of America; who set up slates of false electors; and who said to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, 'I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have', in order to flip the state’s election results in his favor is warning us about all of the ways in which the other side cheats."
According to Mary Trump, her uncle doesn't need to win the election when he has control of the GOP and Supreme Court.
Trump wrote:
"Unfortunately, the corrupt illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court has given Donald a free pass to harass and intimidate Americans at-will and he is happy to take them up on the invitation."
"...he is a cruel man who delights in inciting violence against anyone who is either a member of a marginalized, at-risk group or somebody who doesn’t support him. Also, if he believes, as seems apparent, that the only way for him to win is to attack those his base hates, he will do it."
Mary Trump concluded that, for her uncle, this isn't about trying to actually win the election, because he knows he doesn't have to.
"For Donald’s part, he’s not really trying to win anyway. He knows that he just needs to keep it close enough so he can cheat by having his friends in the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court throw the election to him."
The former President's niece is not alone in this conclusion regarding The Donald’s election strategy.
The clinical psychologist ended with a call to action to vote blue up and down the ballot.
"We need to do everything we can to prevent that from happening."
"In 2024, we need to be absolutely certain the entirety of the Republican Party is routed in a way that will force them to reconsider the path it’s on. And that is up to us."
People concurred with Mary Trump’s prediction.
As Donald Trump test drove this strategy in 2020 with slates of fake electors and MAGA minions in Congress willing to support his coup attempt, Mary Trump’s warnings for 2024 should be heeded.
As she rightfully states, a landslide Democratic victory and a resounding Republican defeat are democracy's best defense.