Jill Biden's Simple Emoji Reaction To Joe Dropping Out Of The Race Sparks A Flurry Of Jokes

People couldn't believe how unbothered First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seemed to be after she posted an emoji of hearts in response to her husband President Joe Biden's announcement about dropping out of the presidential race, sparking a flurry of jokes.
Earlier, the president took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that "it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." He thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an extraordinary partner" and later endorsed her to be his successor.
You can see his post below.
The president's announcement has upended the entire 2024 race and came amid criticisms over his underwhelming performance during last month's presidential debate.
With the election only under four months away, all eyes are on Harris, who is quickly garnering support for her party's nomination, and on former President Donald Trump, who is now under scrutiny as the oldest presidential nominee ever.
And while this is indeed a politically turbulent time, the First Lady had a pretty simple reaction to the groundbreaking news.
You can see her post below.
It was sweet but also a bit surreal and the jokes pretty much wrote themselves.
Others sent their well wishes.
As the president’s closest adviser and staunchest defender, the First Lady wields significant influence in both the White House and the campaign. She has been an active surrogate on the campaign trail, traveling across the country to bolster his support.
During the home stretch as First Lady, Dr. Biden will continue to support the administration's initiatives. She will next attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and hold a fundraiser. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the delegation to the closing ceremony on August 11, according to a statement from the White House.