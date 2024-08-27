Jack Daniels Called Out For Abandoning Diversity Initiatives Due To Anti-LGBTQ+ Pressure

Leadership of the iconic whiskey brand Jack Daniels are the latest band of corporate cowards to bow to conservatives furious about the existence of LGBTQ+ and people of color.
The brand announced that they're dropping all diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as part of a new "strategic framework" that also includes parting ways with the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, a yearly report on which corporations are the most LGBTQ+-friendly.
Jack Daniels' move comes after being targeted by far-right political pundit Robby Starbuck, who has launched similar campaigns against John Deere and Harley-Davidson.
In a social media post, Starbuck said the whiskey brand's move came after it found out about his plans to target the company.
“[Jack Daniels] must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages."
"We are winning and one by one we will bring sanity back to corporate America.”
Ah yes, nothing saner than being so obsessed with queer people's bedrooms, trans people's genitals, and Black and Brown people merely existing in the business world that you spend all your time threatening corporations.
In an email to employees, Daniels' leadership said they believe the "world has evolved" since they initiated their DEI efforts in 2019, implying that they are no longer needed in 2024.
It went on to assure employees that Jack Daniels would remain a company where “everyone is welcomed, respected and able to bring their best self to work," despite stripping the company of all initiatives to that end:
“We know it will not be easy to navigate the road ahead but please know our deep belief in, and respect for, each of you remains constant."
"We are continually inspired by your passion for our brands, your dedication to our business and, most importantly, your care for each other.”
Given that, as the saying goes, actions speak louder than words, Jack Daniels' statement has gone over like a lead balloon.
Many were particularly angry given that Jack Daniels' history began with hiring a formerly enslaved Black distiller, Nathan "Nearest" Green, who taught Jack Daniels himself everything he knew about making whiskey.
They urged Jack Daniels drinkers to switch to Uncle Nearest instead, the award-winning Black-owned whiskey-maker named after Green.
As a company with nostalgia and heritage as a central part of its brand, Jack Daniels shunning its own history certainly is an interesting choice.