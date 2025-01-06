People Share Their 'This Really Isn't What It Looks Like!' Experiences

We, as people, have so much to explain.

We are always caught in compromising positions.



We can't help ourselves.

The truth is we never learn our lessons.

Then situations arise where we have to let others know that what they're seeing isn't how it looks.



I've gotten myself into scenarios I couldn't make up.

Although, truth be told, what was actually happening was worse than what they were thinking.



Whoops.Redditor VoteQuimby4Mayor wanted to hear from the people who needed to explain some "strange" situations, so they asked:

"What was your 'It's REALLY not what it looks like' moment?"

Fix the Belt

"My late father had suffered a brain injury and though he was still lucid and in command of his faculties, he did sometimes need help with things. One time we were out at a shopping center and his belt was too loose and he was worried his trousers were going to fall down. We had popped into the toilets and I was trying to help him fix the belt."

A cleaner walked in to find me kneeling in front of my dad, playing with his belt. Her eyes widened, she went bright red, my dad blurted 'This isn't what it looks like,' and the cleaner hurriedly made an exit. I was a young guy in my early 20s and it was the most embarrassing thing to happen to me at that stage of my life."



- Binro_was_right

Shocked Oh No GIF by Yêu Lu Giphy

Whose are these?

"When I was a young man in college my girlfriend at the time came crying out of my bedroom. She was holding a pair of panties, and kept asking me 'Whose are these?' I told them they were hers because that was the only logical thing I could think of. I was not cheating, and there were no other women ever in my room. She knew they weren't hers, so she was devastated. Turns out when I brought my laundry home, a family member's got in with my clothes."

- mnmike701

Privates

"When I was 12 or 13, I told my friends that if you spray hairspray on a sink and light it on fire, you’ll get a sink full of fire without it burning the sink. My friends wanted to see it so we all went into the bathroom together. At that moment, my mother came downstairs and asked what we were doing in there."

"We didn’t want to tell her that we were lighting the sink on fire, so we stayed quiet. Absolutely horrified, she asked, 'You guys weren’t showing each other your privates, were you?' My friends still bring it up to me. We’re all in our mid-40s."

- Sayvray

Connection

"There was a dead branch in my yard I wanted to cut down so I needed an axe. We also have a rat problem, so ran to Home Depot for a quick fix to each problem. Quickly walked to checkout and on the way, there was a stand with a sale on duct tape. Sure we always need that so without thinking grabbed one of those too. So I ended up at the cashier with only 3 items on the belt: duct tape, rat poison, and an axe. The cashier did a double take and asked if she 'needed to be concerned.' I’m sure I’m still on some kind of list."

- pro_nosepicker

The Car

"A new teacher moved here from across the country. She's from the city that is the main rival of our local football team.

We get talking in class and turns out she now lives in the same small village only I live in (in our class). She mentions something about her car, and I casually ask which kind of car, which she answers."

"The next morning she tells us someone vandalized her car and spray painted 'F**k [our rival team] all over it.' She never addresses me directly but then goes into a 5-minute monologue about how stupid it is to vandalize a car of someone entirely not connected to said football team. I felt so bad because she must have clearly thought it was me."

- CeterumCenseo85

Austin? Is that You?

"Was 10 sitting in a tree outside waiting for my dad to come home (worked late often). Neighbor girl 15 comes out and has a whole flirty convo with her BF on the phone. After she hung up she realized I was there and I could just hear the creeped-outness in her voice when she said '...Austin? Is that you?' As if I was sitting there for the sake of spying on her 🤣."

- Somewhere-Plane

I Gagged

"One time we did a gag on my friend by putting software on his computer so we could control it (we removed it afterward). We opened a picture of a very large women with enormous boobs on his screen, and my dad walked up behind me and my other friend who was with me, said 'What are those, boobs?' and then just immediately left the room."

"My dad and I never spoke of it again. Keep in mind I was like 14 lol."



- sp0ckbot

Cue Mom

"I was trying to get an unfortunately placed zit in my teen years, and only way I could get a good look on it was legs in the air slightly over my head. Queue... Cue mom walking in the door on the phone with my grandpa."

- REDDIT

Oh My God Reaction GIF Giphy

Zoning Out

"I took a dance class (West Coast Swing), it was my first and was really out of my comfort zone. First dance with a girl I just met, and naturally I was extremely uncomfortable. Maintaining eye contact was impossible, so I was looking down while zoning out and executing the teacher's instructions."

"The girl gave me a mean look afterward, understandably, that's when I realized that from her pov I was looking at her breasts during the whole dance. I didn't even notice they were there. Needless to say, I was mortified after that."

- Fraestro6

Ah, Young Love

"I had an anxiety freakout at a party when I was about 18 or 19. My then-boyfriend wanted to take me somewhere quiet to talk me down, but it was a busy New Year's Eve house party, so the only quiet place was the bathroom. Cue the father/ homeowner catching a teenage couple together in his bathroom... He laughed it off with a certain air of 'ah, young love.' But he also didn't believe we hadn't been making out."

"Fast forward 13 years and we're at this man's younger son's wedding. We've now been married for 4 years. The father of the groom sees my husband at the bar and says, 'Oh, I still remember that night I caught you and your future wife hooking up in my bathroom!"

- thefuzzybunny1

Soap

"I was at a wedding and the water in the bathroom sink wasn't working. So I was furiously wiping pearlescent hand soap off my hands with a paper towel when somebody else walked in. Totally looked like I was too horny to wait to get home."

- SovietBear

Wash Hands Nicksplat GIF by Hey Arnold Giphy

Too Much

"Drinking in the dorm. One friend had too much, so she crashed on my roommate's bed. I got tired before the rest and went to bed. Heard a friend roll over and thought, 'If she throws up, she could choke and die.' Someone who was less drunk, more awake, or smarter generally would have asked her friends for help in moving her. Instead, I decided to wake her up and get her to roll over. Her friends opened the door and found me leaning over their passed-out friend. Can't blame them for thinking what they thought."

- copperdomebodhi

The Bra

"I was doing a school project at a friend's house, along with a girl that was in our group."

"My friend went to get something from the backyard and in that time, I and the girl struck up a conversation where she said she was being poked by her bra and it was really bothering her, so she just removed it to show me the part of the bra that had a metal rod coming out of it."

"Cue my friend walking in on us while she had her bra in front of my face."

- josenanigans

2 Guys

"I'm in my 30s now. When I was a teen, my family was having a family day (with extended family) at an amusement park. My parents were busy so they sent for my (male) cousins to come pick me up and take me there. No issue."

"Except for the neighbor across the street who was very nice to me and my family. He'd always be sitting on his porch, so he saw 2 guys come and pick me up, without my parents home, and called and told them."

- lovehydrangeas

Hooped

"I was trying to teach myself how to hula hoop in the backyard when the mailman arrived. It looked like a failed TikTok attempt, but I was just doing cardio."



- Careful-Marzipan-774

Old Man Dance GIF by Justin Gammon Giphy

People are nuts. I should know, I'm people.

I gave up on the hula hoop decades ago.

It's a plastic work of the devil.

It never made much sense to me.

There is so much work in "mastering" it, but where is the reward?

A strong core, I suppose.

The rest of these actions sound highly sus, but I'll give you all the benefit of the doubt.