Julia Louis-Dreyfus Trolls Vance With Perfect Quip About 'Coven' Of Female Politicians

Harris Campaign Trolls Trump With Perfect Two-Word Response To His Bizarre Question About Her DNC Speech

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

After Donald Trump posted on Truth Social asking whether Kamala Harris was 'talking about me' during her DNC speech, Kamala HQ had a blunt reply.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 23, 2024
After former President Donald Trump openly questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris was "talking about me" during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, the Harris campaign mocked him with the perfect two-word response.

During her speech in which she formally accepted her party's presidential nomination, Harris took direct aim at Trump for the threats he poses to American democracy, asking the audience to “consider what he intends to do if we give him power again.” She cautioned Trump would free “violent extremists” who participated in the insurrection of January 6, 2021.

Harris cited Trump's willingness to deploy “active duty military against our own citizens" by invoking the Insurrection Act, imploring her listeners to "consider the power he will have especially after the United States Supreme Court ruled he will be immune from prosecution," the possibility of "Trump with no guardrails.”

And perhaps most poignantly, she explained that Project 2025, a proposal put forth by the Heritage Foundation outlining extremist goals for the next Republican administration, Trump would decimate reproductive freedoms, noting the plans he and his allies back would "limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban."

All of these criticisms were pretty straightforward—but Trump nonetheless took to Truth Social to ask the following question:

"IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?"

You can see his post below.


Screenshot of Donald Trump's post on Truth Social@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Harris's campaign responded shortly afterward with a short and sweet response underscoring the seriousness of Harris' remarks:

"Well, yes."

You can see the post below.

People loved it—and joined the Harris campaign in mocking Trump's reaction.


Harris's campaign tactics have continued to upend Trump's ability to dominate the news narrative.

Harris has now secured her largest polling lead over Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker, which aggregates and adjusts national and state poll results based on reliability. 538 now shows Harris leading Trump by an average of 3.6 points nationally, with 47.2 percent to Trump’s 43.6 percent.

This is Harris's most significant advantage in the tracker since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her to be his successor. Every national poll aggregator currently shows she is in the lead nationally.

