Swedish Man Goes Viral With Hack For Optimizing Taco Fillings—And It's Honestly Genius

There's a lot of discourse when it comes to tacos: what qualifes as a taco, what kind of shell to use, which fillings are acceptable... But one thing we can all agree on? You can never have too many tacos.

Instagrammer @bsquaredtravels_ shared a video of their Swedish brother-in-law totally hacking the system when it comes to tacos, and the internet has gone crazy for it.

In the video, the brother-in-law can be heard calling his hack "something out of the Bible" and coining it "the Moses fold," since he parts his taco filling much like God parted the Red Sea, according to the Bible.

For his hack, the brother-in-law left his tortilla flat on his plate with the fillings he wanted already piled high on the tortilla.

While most would then try to roll their tortilla shut, the more ambitious amongst them trying to tuck in the ends, and hope for the best, the brother-in-law instead parted the pile of his chosen fillings into two smaller piles on each side of the tortilla.

This left a blank line down the middle of the tortilla, like the parted Red Sea. He then picked up the ends of the tortilla that completed that blank line and brought them together at the middle. This folded the tortilla closed into two separate sections of open-faced filling, allowing for far more contents and much less spilling.

You can watch the video here:

The video swiftly went viral on X and Facebook as well, as people were a dizzying mix of impressed by the hack and perplexed by the fact that they'd never thought of this hack themselves.

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

Whether or not some people think this qualifies as a taco or a burrito, this is a great hack for increasing the filling, decreasing the amount of mess, and of course, improving the shell-to-filling ratio, which is always deliciously important!