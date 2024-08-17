Moviegoers Weirded Out After Guy Pulls Out Ventriloquist Dummy At Theater

Skip to content
An X user and his fellow moviegoers were stunned after a man pulled his ventriloquist dummy out of a suitcase and set him up in a seat with his own popcorn.

Aug 17, 2024
Ahhh the movie theater.

The place where you go to get away from it all and unplug for a couple of hours whilst eating your body weight in "butter"-soaked popcorn and Sour Patch Kids.

It's also the place where you both accept and expect to experience some questionable distractions.

From people bringing their own three-course meals to influencer hopefuls making obnoxious videos, a bootlegger or two and noises in the back row that you will absolutely not investigate, there is never a shortage of eyebrow-raising shenanigans at the theater.

And we won't even get started on people taking off their shoes in public. Please stop that.

But some recent moviegoers on X, formerly Twitter, were in absolute disbelief over their rowmate...because, well, it wasn't a real person at all.

X user @MrSloaneRanger posted photos to the platform revealing that a guy who sat next to them at the theater brought in a ventriloquist dummy and sat it on the seat next to him...with its very own bucket of popcorn.

They tweeted:

"About to watch a movie and this grown a** man pulls out a suitcase, takes out and assembles a ventriloquist doll, and gives him popcorn."
"He informed us his name was Raymond...."

Thankfully, it sounded like the experience wasn't displeasurable, just...interesting.

"Honestly the guy was funny and charming about it, but still..."

@MrSloaneRanger/X

The photos show his very entertained pal, some frightened moviegoers in the row behind the doll and Raymond—with his bag of popcorn—and his owner.

@MrSloaneRanger/X

@MrSloaneRanger/X

And though the X poster said everything was okay, viewers of the photos were definitely not.









Others, however, believe the ventriloquist is entitled to a good time just like everyone else.




Some were even curious as to whether the ventriloquist paid for his doll's seat (fair inquiry)...

...and the X user said the he actually did.

Well, we definitely feel the ventriloquist should do what brings him joy...as long as he doesn't sit too close to us 👀.

2024 Election
2024 Election

Trump Says Medal He Gave Billionaire Donor Is 'Much Better' Than One Given To Fallen Soldiers

Fox News
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway Dragged After Rant About Kamala Harris Is Actually A List Of Compliments

Ex-President Donald Trump's former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway was mocked after she spoke on Fox News to warn voters about Vice President Kamala Harris—only to offer what sounded like a rave review, running through a list of Harris's positive attributes.

Speaking to Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Conway suggested Harris's image is inauthentic because the picture of her that Democrats are putting out there is of “whatever they need her to be.”

The Smoothest Pick-Up Lines People Have Ever Heard
Michael Discenza on Unsplash

The Smoothest Pick-Up Lines People Have Ever Heard

"What’s your (astrological) sign?" was the stereotypical pick up line of the 1970s. I was too young to have heard it in action, but it got used in many books, TV shows and movies from the era.

In college in the 1980s, "What’s your major?" was the preferred icebreaker. It was entertaining for myself and my friends to make up obscure, bizarre fields of study as a response to see how the other party could pivot.

Royce White
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Ex-NBA Player Who Just Won Minnesota GOP Primary Calls Women 'Too Mouthy' In Resurfaced Clip

In a resurfaced clip, Royce White, the ex-NBA player who just won the Minnesota GOP Senate primary, said that women have become "too mouthy."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the conspiracy theorist has been called out for his remarks.

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Newsmax

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Claiming Americans 'Never Had It So Good' As When He Was President

Speaking at an event in Asheville, North Carolina, former President Donald Trump tried to claim that Americans "never had it so good" as they did at the end of his term in January of 2021—only to be bluntly fact-checked in the process.

The speech was meant to offer a platform for Trump to discuss his economic proposals but quickly devolved into a typical Trump campaign rally characterized by lies and distortions, this time about the state of the country under his leadership.

person holding stethoscope
Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Most Heartbreaking Diagnosis They Ever Made

Working in healthcare can be very rewarding. But it can also be heartbreaking.

There's no escaping the fact humans get sick or old and we all eventually die. Having to deliver bad news to a patient is often upsetting for the person delivering the news as well as the recipient.

