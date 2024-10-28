Comedian Epically Trolls NC GOP Candidate Who Called For Obama's Execution In Viral Video

Michele Morrow, the GOP nominee for North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction, was widely mocked after the comedy duo The Good Liars trolled her by asking her if she'd autograph a collection of her tweets calling for the execution of former President Barack Obama.
Jason Selvig, one half of the duo, pretended to be a "fan of the work [Morrow's] done" and asked her if she'd be willing to give him her autograph.
A thrilled Morrow responded:
"Oh, you're so kind!"
Selvig then handed her a collection of tweets including one in which she'd used the hashtag #DeathToTraitors alongside the names of Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey, and others.
Morrow's reaction quickly changed to one of utter discomfort and she told him:
"I do mind signing this. Nice to meet you."
As she walked away, Selvig called after her, saying:
"Why won't you sign it? This is your tweet. Will you sign this other one about killing Obama on pay-per-view? Will you sign this tweet about Obama, a firing squad, a pay-per-view death?"
Morrow quickly walked away and Selvig turned and showed the tweet to the camera and said:
"All right, well, she tweeted it, about wanting Obama to be killed by firing squad on pay-per-view but she wouldn't sign the tweet."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
The tweets he wanted her to autograph are included below.
@_stand_firm/X
Screenshot of Michele Morrow's tweet
Many called out Morrow for being too afraid to stand by her own words.
The Good Liars are affiliated with the super PAC Americans for Prosparody, which is trying to keep Morrow from being elected to a position that would, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), give her significant influence over "curriculum and instruction, accountability, finance, teacher and administrator preparation and licensing, professional development and school business support and operations."
Americans for Prosparody has launched a $300,000 ad campaign against Morrow, even chartering an airplane flying a banner asking if they're on Morrow's "kill list."
Todd Stiefel, the founder of Americans for Prosparody, said Morrow has done "nutty things" over the years, adding that "calling for the execution of philanthropists and politicians is so scary." He said this behavior is "the thing that to me makes her the least qualified for the job.”