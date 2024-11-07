The Internet Is Dealing With The Election By Marveling At How Tall British Singer's Son Is—And Yep, That Tracks

When you've been dealt a devastating blow, you'll look to anything you can for a bit of comfort and levity—even the height of a pop star's son.

That's the case among many liberal X users, who, reeling from Kamala Harris' shocking electoral loss, have latched onto an unlikely obsession: UK pop star Gary Barlow's son's height.

Barlow, one of the members of the British boy band Take That who had a worldwide hit in 1995 with the ballad "I Want You Back For Good," posted a photo of his 24-year-old son Dan that has captured the internet's interest anew because of Dan's frankly gargantuan stature.

Along with a photo of Dan looming over his family, an X user quipped:

"Gary Barlow's son is scared, he doesn't know why he's so big."

It's a hilarious take on the photo, which shows Dan with his arm around Barlow, who stands beside his daughter Daisy, 15, and wife Dawn Andrews. Dan appears to be at least a foot taller than his dad, if not more, let alone his sister and mom.

The post has since gone mega-viral among people looking for something, anything, to distract them from the election results, with many hilarious takes.





But arguably even funnier was the new meme the photo spawned, in which people are taking photos of Barlow and making them about Dan in hilarious ways.









Especially given the heartbreak of the election results, this silliness had many people reminiscing about the golden days of Twitter.

We may never reclaim that era, but we'll always have Gary Barlow's very large son, and that's something.