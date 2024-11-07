Skip to content
The Internet Is Dealing With The Election By Marveling At How Tall British Singer's Son Is—And Yep, That Tracks

Gary Barlow
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's and The Caring Family Foundation

After being dealt a devastating blow, liberal X users have now turned their attention to a more random find on the internet as a way to cope—by focusing on just how tall former UK boy band star Gary Barlow's son is.

By Peter KarlebyNov 07, 2024
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others.
When you've been dealt a devastating blow, you'll look to anything you can for a bit of comfort and levity—even the height of a pop star's son.

That's the case among many liberal X users, who, reeling from Kamala Harris' shocking electoral loss, have latched onto an unlikely obsession: UK pop star Gary Barlow's son's height.

Barlow, one of the members of the British boy band Take That who had a worldwide hit in 1995 with the ballad "I Want You Back For Good," posted a photo of his 24-year-old son Dan that has captured the internet's interest anew because of Dan's frankly gargantuan stature.

Along with a photo of Dan looming over his family, an X user quipped:

"Gary Barlow's son is scared, he doesn't know why he's so big."

It's a hilarious take on the photo, which shows Dan with his arm around Barlow, who stands beside his daughter Daisy, 15, and wife Dawn Andrews. Dan appears to be at least a foot taller than his dad, if not more, let alone his sister and mom.

The post has since gone mega-viral among people looking for something, anything, to distract them from the election results, with many hilarious takes.


But arguably even funnier was the new meme the photo spawned, in which people are taking photos of Barlow and making them about Dan in hilarious ways.



Especially given the heartbreak of the election results, this silliness had many people reminiscing about the golden days of Twitter.

We may never reclaim that era, but we'll always have Gary Barlow's very large son, and that's something.

Screenshots of Jared Taylor and Eddie Huang
2024 Election

Video Of White Nationalist's Painfully Blunt Explanation For Why He Supported Trump Resurfaces After Election Win

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
2024 Election

MTG Roasted For Delusional Post Celebrating Trump's Election Win

Flavor Flav; Selena Gomez
Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Flavor Flav 'Applauds' Selena Gomez For 'Being So Open' With Fans About Her Health Journey

In 2024, the representation of mental health and physical health concerns is more important than ever.

Singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gomez has been unflinchingly honest about her struggles with her mental and physical health.

Jessica Simpson
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Note She Got From Delta Flight Attendant: 'Kindness Rules'

You never know how much of an impact you'll have on someone by showing them kindness.

Popular singer and songwriter Jessica Simpson realized that earlier this week while flying with Delta Airlines.

Emmanuel Macron; Donald Trump
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

People Think Emmanuel Macron Just Epically Trolled Trump With His Congratulatory Tweet

Notable political figures from around the world have begun sending congratulatory messages to Donald Trump after he won his second White House term in the 2024 election.

Early Wednesday morning, many world leaders from countries such as Australia, Canada, Israel, and Malaysia expressed their good wishes in the hopes of maintaining civil relations with the U.S. under Trump's leadership when he returns to the White House in January.

Jason Kelce; screenshot from Awful Announcing's X (Twitter) video
ESPN

Jason Kelce Apologizes For Smashing Homophobic Heckler's Phone: 'I'm Not Proud Of It'

Last weekend while in State College, Pennsylvania, to watch a game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jason Kelce stood up for his brother Travis Kelce in an unexpected way, with unfortunate consequences.

While Kelce was passing through campus, a troll walked behind him, recording, and asked him what it was like to have a brother who was dating Taylor Swift, all while calling Travis Kelce a homophobic slur.

Lieutenant John Rodgers
Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio Sheriff's Lt. Blames Sleep Meds For FB Posts Saying He 'Will Not Help' Democratic Voters

A sheriff's lieutenant in Clark County, Ohio, claimed he wasn't fully aware of what he was doing when he wrote a series of Facebook posts declaring he would not protect them if they voted Democratic in the 2024 election.

Uniform Patrol Lieutenant John Rodgers, who has worked for the Clark County Sheriff's office since 2002, wrote a series of Facebook posts explaining he would need proof a person didn't vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris before offering them aid or assistance.

