Fox Weather Reporter Stops Reporting On Hurricane To Save Woman From Rising Floodwater

FOX Weather's Bob Van Dillen rescuing woman from flood
FOX Weather/YouTube

Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen was live on air in Atlanta during Hurricane Helene when a woman who was stuck in her car amid rising floodwaters started yelling for help—so Van Dillen stopped his report and went to carry her to safety.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 30, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

While reporting on the floodwaters and continued rain in Atlanta, Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen stopped mid-report to save a woman from rushing water.

The impact of Hurricane Helene has not settled, especially for more southern states like Georgia, and while reporting on the rising water, the direction the flood was moving, and the impending damages, Van Dillen noticed a woman trapped in her car.

The team quickly called 9-1-1, but between the time it was taking a response team to arrive and the woman's cries for help continuing in the background, Van Dillen paused the broadcast.

Gesturing out to the water, Van Dillen said:

"I'm gonna go see if I can help this lady out a little bit more. I'll be back."

Van Dillen then waded out into the water. Even though he's 6'1", the water rose all the way up to his chest before he reached the car. The film crew captured Van Dillen's brave rescue attempt as he helped the woman from the car and gave her a piggy-back ride all the way to the shallows.

The woman was escorted to the the film crew's van, where Van Dillen left her with his jacket to help her stay warm, and he also told her that she could keep it.

Van Dillen was happy to report that all ended well.

"Her husband picked her up, and she's all good."
"But the story now turns not on me, but it turns to how much flooding we've seen. I mean... amazing amounts coming in."

The woman's husband also called Van Dillen to the side to thank him for his efforts, to which Van Dillen humbly replied:

"Anytime. I'd do it again now."

You can watch the full exchange here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

FOX News also shared the rescue on X (formerly Twitter).

Viewers of the incident were deeply touched by Van Dillen's heroic act.










Van Dillen was shy about having so much attention on what he had done, and he was more than ready to get back to what he felt the big news of the night was: the weather. Still, it's important to bring attention to the kindness we're capable of showing to one another.

Donald Trump; The Purge: Election Year poster
2024 Election

Trump Sparks Backlash After Proposing 'Purge'-Like 'Violent Day' To End Crime

