Singer Elle King Gets Brutally Honest About 'Toxic' Relationship With 'Not Nice' Dad Rob Schneider

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King was brutally honest as she discussed her rocky relationship with her father, Trump-loving actor Rob Schneider, during an appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

In a teaser clip shared on TikTok ahead of the episode's Monday release, King also criticized Schneider’s outspoken opinions on drag and the LGBTQ community.



Her appearance on the podcast came after Schneider made headlines for expressing his outrage towards the Olympics opening ceremony, joining the chorus of conservatives who've alleged it was "satanic" for supposedly depicting da Vinci's The Last Supper with drag queens.

At the time, Schneider said he "cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan" and claimed the ceremony featured "guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children." Additionally, Schneider shared his "hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN."

King got personal in her remarks about her "not nice" father:

"I go four or five years without talking to my dad—not my record—and people finally started asking about my dad and he called me and was like, 'Don't f**king talk about me in the press.' Get f**ked."

“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set, I’d just get lost in the shuffle. If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f**king trouble." ...

“I was, like, a really, really, heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle, and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly." ...

"I had already started to get tattooed and it was like 100 degrees and I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti tattoos or any form of self-expression that differed from what he wanted.”"

“I disagree with a lot of the things he says, You’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking s**t about drag and anti-gay rights. He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to take this opportunity to say I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”

King said Schneider "never helped me" and that she "never wanted his help." He "also didn't have a good reputation," she said, adding that she doesn't "even want to be associated with him."

She said:



"He's just not nice. You can want someone to change so much [but] you can't control people's actions, you can't control people's feelings, all you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings. Sometimes I boil over and I f**king bust my lid."

"You try every different angle. I would try letters, I would try soft, I would try yelling. It would just be, 'See? You're yelling. You're yelling.' I'm putting s**t out there right now but my dad forgot about every single birthday.”

"I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday."

You can hear what she said in the video below.



Many echoed King's criticisms about her father.















Schneider has claimed there is no shortage of conservatives in Hollywood but his many conservative friends are "scared" of speaking out for risk of tanking their careers.



He said in an interview with Fox News that his conservative friends genuinely "fear cancel culture too much to speak up." He also said he has been shunned in Hollywood for openly sharing his conservative views, and he has people who don't "return calls as often."

Schneider has gone on record before to say he is willing to "lose it all" for his MAGA beliefs and once said he's long past caring about his career and instead cares about "my children and the country they're going to live in."

Additionally, he lashed out at critics earlier this year amid claims his set at a GOP holiday gala in 2023 was so "gross and vulgar" that it was cut short. Schneider responded by saying he'd had "enough of this woke bulls**t, America's sick of it" despite reports that Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was among those offended by his set and decided to leave.