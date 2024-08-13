Skip to content

Resurfaced Photos Of JD Vance Dressed In Drag In College Spark Hilarious Drag Name

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Singer Elle King Gets Brutally Honest About 'Toxic' Relationship With 'Not Nice' Dad Rob Schneider

Elle King; Rob Schneider
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The 'Ex's and Oh's' singer recently spoke on the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast about her 'toxic' relationship with her Trump-loving father—and she didn't have many positive things to say.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 13, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King was brutally honest as she discussed her rocky relationship with her father, Trump-loving actor Rob Schneider, during an appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

In a teaser clip shared on TikTok ahead of the episode's Monday release, King also criticized Schneider’s outspoken opinions on drag and the LGBTQ community.

Her appearance on the podcast came after Schneider made headlines for expressing his outrage towards the Olympics opening ceremony, joining the chorus of conservatives who've alleged it was "satanic" for supposedly depicting da Vinci's The Last Supper with drag queens.

At the time, Schneider said he "cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan" and claimed the ceremony featured "guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children." Additionally, Schneider shared his "hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN."

King got personal in her remarks about her "not nice" father:

"I go four or five years without talking to my dad—not my record—and people finally started asking about my dad and he called me and was like, 'Don't f**king talk about me in the press.' Get f**ked."
“If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set, I’d just get lost in the shuffle. If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in f**king trouble." ...
“I was, like, a really, really, heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle, and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly." ...
"I had already started to get tattooed and it was like 100 degrees and I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti tattoos or any form of self-expression that differed from what he wanted.”"
“I disagree with a lot of the things he says, You’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking s**t about drag and anti-gay rights. He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to take this opportunity to say I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”

King said Schneider "never helped me" and that she "never wanted his help." He "also didn't have a good reputation," she said, adding that she doesn't "even want to be associated with him."

She said:

"He's just not nice. You can want someone to change so much [but] you can't control people's actions, you can't control people's feelings, all you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings. Sometimes I boil over and I f**king bust my lid."
"You try every different angle. I would try letters, I would try soft, I would try yelling. It would just be, 'See? You're yelling. You're yelling.' I'm putting s**t out there right now but my dad forgot about every single birthday.”
"I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many echoed King's criticisms about her father.




Schneider has claimed there is no shortage of conservatives in Hollywood but his many conservative friends are "scared" of speaking out for risk of tanking their careers.

He said in an interview with Fox News that his conservative friends genuinely "fear cancel culture too much to speak up." He also said he has been shunned in Hollywood for openly sharing his conservative views, and he has people who don't "return calls as often."

Schneider has gone on record before to say he is willing to "lose it all" for his MAGA beliefs and once said he's long past caring about his career and instead cares about "my children and the country they're going to live in."

Additionally, he lashed out at critics earlier this year amid claims his set at a GOP holiday gala in 2023 was so "gross and vulgar" that it was cut short. Schneider responded by saying he'd had "enough of this woke bulls**t, America's sick of it" despite reports that Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was among those offended by his set and decided to leave.

Latest News

More from News/political-news

Kevin Sorbo; Kamala Harris
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Kevin Sorbo Dragged After Daring Harris To Say The 'N-Word' In Mind-Numbingly Racist Tweet

Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for his role in the mid-90s live-action television series Hercules, was criticized after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to question if Vice President Kamala Harris "really is black" in a mind-numbingly racist tweet.

Sorbo went so far as to claim that Harris should should say the "n-word" to prove her racial bonafides, writing:

Keep ReadingShow less
LL Cool J
TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

LL Cool J Had The Perfect Response To Merriam-Webster Tweeting The Definition Of 'Come Back'

You know, in 2024, it wouldn't be a Merriam-Webster new word entry without ruffling a few feathers, causing serious excitement, or maybe a little bit of both.

In recent years, some of the most debated new additions have been over the definitions of "woman," "racism," and the addition of the term, "second gentleman." Each of these additions led to conversations about representation, inclusion, and linguistic accuracy, and the conversations got really heated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Kamala Harris supporters
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @EdKrassen/X

Harris Campaign Hilariously Fact-Checks Trump's Claim That Rally Crowd Pic Was A.I.-Generated

Former President Donald Trump was hilariously fact-checked by Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign after claiming Harris used artificial intelligence to make the crowd at her Wednesday campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan, appear larger than it was.

A furious Trump attacked the Harris campaign in the following post on Truth Social:

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Cavill
Cindy Ord/WireImage/GettyImages

Henry Cavill Was So Committed To His 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo That It Made Him Physically Ill

Henry Cavill was in it to win it, but winning came at a queasy cost.

The 41-year-old British actor was one of dozens of surprise cameos in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, playing a variant of Wolverine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally

Singer Céline Dion called out former President Donald Trump's campaign for their unauthorized use of "My Heart Will Go On" from the Academy Award-winning blockbuster Titanic at a rally in Montana—and she couldn't help but get a jab in about the song choice.

Footage of this moment was shared by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign via its official account.

Keep ReadingShow less