Skip to content

The DNC Just Ripped Donald Trump With Savage 'Law & Order' Parody Video—And Oof

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Doug Emhoff Offers Some Hilarious Suggestions For Which Actors Should Play Him On 'SNL'

Screenshot of Douglas Emhoff; Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris
@esquire/TikTok; NBC

When 'Esquire' asked the Second Gentleman what Maya Rudolph should include in her impression of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, Emhoff was adamant that she needs a 'good Doug character'—and he already has a few actors in mind.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 20, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff offered some hilarious suggestions for which actors should play him on Saturday Night Live when asked by Esquire what actor and longtime repertory player Maya Rudolph should include in her impression of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff was asked the following question, which he read aloud:

"Maya Rudolph has announced that she will return as the Vice President on SNL. Is there anything she should include in her impression?"

Emhoff smiled, and named some top Hollywood hunks in his response:

"Yes, they need a good Doug character. So, I'm thinking Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, you know, people who look exactly like me [laughs]."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

@esquire

Lorne Michaels, you listening? #kamalaharris #dougemhoff #snl

People loved the idea—not to mention Emhoff's sense of humor.

Screenshot of @kcbelle's post@kcbelles/TikTok

Screenshot of @thecourtsport's post@thecourtsport/TikTok

Screenshot of @altruistic_mulatta's post@altruistic_mulatta/TikTok

Screenshot of @diwren's post@diwren/TikTok

Screenshot of @chaoscoordinator88's post@chaoscoordinator88/TikTok

Screenshot of @dietcokesoak's post@dietcokesoak/TikTok

Screenshot of @thekatetake's post@thekatetake/TikTok

Screenshot of @bethrcraddock's post@bethrcraddock/TikTok

Rudolph, for her part, loves playing Harris.

Speaking on a live episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Rudolph said it's "terribly exciting to be associated with, I'm not going to lie," pointing out that Harris' campaign is one of the first times a presidential candidate has looked like her.

Rudolph noted that she hesitated when former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, whom she once parodied, was mentioned, reflecting on how she didn't think it was one of her stronger characters. She explained that back then, she rarely portrayed political figures because there weren't many who looked like her, which was simply the reality at the time.

She said:

"It wasn't that I wasn't good enough to play them; I didn't look like them. So you could not have paid me any amount of money to believe that this would be anything that I would be associated with; someone who's running for president of the United States."
"It's incredible. So I hope it works out; it would be cool."

Saturday Night Live has confirmed that Rudolph, who has been on the show for the better part of 25 years, will return for more guest spots during Season 50.

Latest News

Screenshots of Parker Short and Charlie Kirk
2024 Election

Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Tried To Crash The DNC—And It Backfired Instantly

More from News/2024-election

Danielle Fishel
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Powerful Warning To Fans

On Monday's episode of Pod Meets World, Danielle Fishel revealed she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

The Boy Meets Worldstar told her listeners at the beginning of the episode:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Shapiro; Screenshots of Tim Walz and Kamala Harris
Jason Kempin/Getty Images (left); Kamala Harris/YouTube (center and right)

Ben Shapiro Dragged After Calling Harris 'Racist' For Teasing Walz Over Not Seasoning His Food

Far-right pundit Ben Shapiro was mocked online after calling Vice President Kamala Harris "racist" for teasing her running mate, Tim Walz, over him not seasoning his food.

During a wide-ranging conversation with Harris about their childhoods, careers, and their vision for the country in the event they win the 2024 election, Walz revealed he doesn't season his "white guy tacos."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Tammy Duckworth and Donald Trump
@ThisWeekABC/X

Dem Senator Who Was Wounded In Iraq Slams 'Despicable' Trump After Medal Of Freedom Rant

Illinois Democratic Senator and Iraq War veteran Tammy Duckworth called former President Donald Trump "despicable" for claiming the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, is actually "better" than the Congressional Medal of Honor, which is the highest military honor, since civilians don't have to die or be wounded to receive it.

Duckworth, a double amputee who lost both of her legs in combat in 2004 when her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents, spoke out after Trump said the Presidential Medal of Freedom he gave to billionaire donor Miriam Adelson is "much better" than the Congressional Medal of Honor given to wounded or dead members of the U.S. military.

Keep ReadingShow less
Couple sitting on a bench looking distant
Charlie Foster/Unsplash

People Explain Which Things Destroy Relationships That No One Talks About

Failed relationships can be attributed to several things primarily being the act of committing infidelity.

However, some of the more inherent problems that lead to the demise of relationships aren't talked about much.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Trump voter carrying JD Vance semen cup
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; @Imposter_Edits/X

MAGA Fans Are Now Carrying Around Fake JD Vance Semen Cups To Mock Infertile Families

So far, the GOP's approach to the election since Joe Biden stepped down is to get really mad about Democrats calling them "weird," and then do the absolutely weirdest stuff imaginable.

Even by those standards, conservatives' latest stunt is a head-scratcher. MAGA fans are now carrying around semen specimen cups with JD Vance's face on them to mock liberals who use fertility treatments like IVF...or something?

Keep ReadingShow less