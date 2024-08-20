Doug Emhoff Offers Some Hilarious Suggestions For Which Actors Should Play Him On 'SNL'

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff offered some hilarious suggestions for which actors should play him on Saturday Night Live when asked by Esquire what actor and longtime repertory player Maya Rudolph should include in her impression of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Emhoff was asked the following question, which he read aloud:
"Maya Rudolph has announced that she will return as the Vice President on SNL. Is there anything she should include in her impression?"
Emhoff smiled, and named some top Hollywood hunks in his response:
"Yes, they need a good Doug character. So, I'm thinking Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, you know, people who look exactly like me [laughs]."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
People loved the idea—not to mention Emhoff's sense of humor.
@kcbelles/TikTok
@thecourtsport/TikTok
@altruistic_mulatta/TikTok
@diwren/TikTok
@chaoscoordinator88/TikTok
@dietcokesoak/TikTok
@thekatetake/TikTok
@bethrcraddock/TikTok
Rudolph, for her part, loves playing Harris.
Speaking on a live episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Rudolph said it's "terribly exciting to be associated with, I'm not going to lie," pointing out that Harris' campaign is one of the first times a presidential candidate has looked like her.
Rudolph noted that she hesitated when former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, whom she once parodied, was mentioned, reflecting on how she didn't think it was one of her stronger characters. She explained that back then, she rarely portrayed political figures because there weren't many who looked like her, which was simply the reality at the time.
She said:
"It wasn't that I wasn't good enough to play them; I didn't look like them. So you could not have paid me any amount of money to believe that this would be anything that I would be associated with; someone who's running for president of the United States."
"It's incredible. So I hope it works out; it would be cool."
Saturday Night Live has confirmed that Rudolph, who has been on the show for the better part of 25 years, will return for more guest spots during Season 50.