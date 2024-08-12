Skip to content
Conservatives Rage After French Olympian Proposes To Her Boyfriend Following Race

Alice Finot proposing
@NBCOlympics / X

French steeplechase Olympian Alice Finot took the opportunity after getting fourth in the race and setting a European record to propose to her boyfriend—and conservatives were predictably outraged over a woman proposing to a man.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 12, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

When it comes to popping the question, there's perhaps no better moment than when you've just had a record-breaking finish at the Olympics—so long as you're a man, that is.

That's at least how conservatives seem to feel given the temper tantrum they're throwing about French steeplechase Olympian Alice Finot proposing to her boyfriend after her race at the Paris Olympics.

Finot finished fourth in the steeplechase and set a European record in the process. As if that weren't glory enough, she then walked to the sidelines and asked her boyfriend to marry her.

Finot said that her proposal was sort of pre-destined. She told the Associated Press:

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose."

Finot's time in the race was 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds—so she knew exactly what she had to do. She presented her boyfriend with a "Love Is In Paris" pin and popped the question. Judging from his response, he definitely said yes!

And for all normal people in the world, this adorable, heart-warming story ended there, happily ever after. Conservatives, of course, are deeply abnormal, and so can never, ever mind their own business.

And boy howdy, are they upset about the marriage proposal of two complete strangers they will never, ever meet and who do not even know they exist!

Right-wingers, religious folks, and especially conservative men flooded the comments under a video of Finot's proposal on X to express their outrage that—gasp!—a woman would propose to a man.






They're all like wasting their breath, because Finot really sounds like the type who could not possibly care less about strangers' opinions about anything, let alone her personal life.

As she put it to the AP:

“I don’t like doing things like everyone else. Since he hadn’t done it yet, I thought maybe it was up to me.”

Seems reasonable enough!

And people did have Finot's back as well, with some decidedly non-weird reactions.




In related news, there's a reason why the whole "conservatives are weird" slogan of the Harris-Walz campaign is sticking so well.

