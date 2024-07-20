Skip to content
Mom Heartbroken After Chick-Fil-A Manager Body-Shames Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

Screenshots from @heatherlynne80's TikTok video; Chick-fil-A storefront
@heatherlynne80/TikTok; Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

TikToker Heather Taylor shared how the manager of a Chick-fil-A berated her 6-year-old daughter for being 'too big' before kicking her out of the restaurant's play area.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Jul 20, 2024
Whether or not we're parents, we understand that all children are unique and developing at slightly different rates. Their interests in school are different, some are more aligned with sports or a musical instrument, and their bodies are all a little different.

Though these are reasonable observations, we have to be careful about how we address these differences with children, so that we don't create negative core memories with them and so we are sensitive to their potential insecurities.

Unfortunately for Heather Taylor and her six-year-old daughter, a Chick-fil-A manager may have managed to do exactly the opposite.

At the Beaver Creek Commons location in Apex, North Carolina, Taylor was appalled when a manager accused her daughter of being "too big" to play in the restaurant's play area. Though she was slightly too tall for the location, her weight was physically proportionate to her height, and she wasn't the tallest child spending time in the playground.

So the six-year-old unfortunately walked away from the situation thinking she was too big in the sense of her weight, and remembering how "mean" the manager was to her.

You can see the video here:

@heatherlynne80

Chick-fil-a you handled this so wrong. You should never speak to a 6 year child in that way or tone ever. #chickfila #chickfilahacks #bodyshame #bodyimageissues #mamabear #chickfilahacks #dobetter @Chick-fil-A

Fellow TikTokers started calling Chick-fil-A out on the uncalled-for behavior.

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

In a second video, Taylor shared less of an update than she was hoping for, stating that she had reached out to Chick-fil-A's corporate office and also left reviews on multiple platforms, but with no real feedback.

Emails had been sent, with nothing more than "we received your email"-style replies.

Taylor still hoped that the restaurant chain would take accountability for what had happened, leading to a negative "core memory" for her child that she as her mother could not take back.

You can watch that video here:

@heatherlynne80

Replying to @I’m human please click on the comment to watch the original video. Thank you to everyone that has left encouraging comments and helped in any way. @Chick-fil-A #chickfila #chickfilahacks #mamabear #dobetter

Fellow TikTokers continued to applaud Taylor for standing up for her daughter.

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

@heatherlynne80/TikTok

In a third video, Taylor confirmed that she would never go back to Chick-fil-A, despite her long history of regularly visiting the restaurant chain over the years.

She had finally connected with the owner of the store location, and the gentleman had essentially "laughed his way" through their conversation and "tried to make small talk" rather than addressing the larger issues.

Another problem was that the camera footage the owner was able to access did not have audio, so while the manager's gesticulations looked reasonable enough to him, Taylor's friend insisted that the gestures and yelling had been much more intense, and obviously scarring for a child, in the moment.

Though Taylor wasn't expecting compensation or anything of that nature, she was disgusted that the owner would not even take ownership of the situation and apologize for what their experience had been, even if it had just been a big misunderstanding.

You can watch that video here:

@heatherlynne80

Replying to @Patrice and that will be the last time i go to @Chick-fil-A . If you have a moment today and want to leave a review for them i would be so grateful. Reading through the reviews seems to show a lack of customer service anyways. I pray that this owner and manager understand thag their actions had consequences and will try to do better in the future #chickfila #chickfilahacks #mamasoftiktok #werideatdawn #momtok #dobetter #customerservice #customerserviceproblems

Though the manager was supposedly a nice woman and had been in her position for 12 years, that is hardly enough to make a person immune to making mistakes and needing to be held accountable.

As Taylor said, the restaurant didn't necessarily need to compensate the family in some way, like with meal vouchers or anything, but recognizing that there had been a misunderstanding, miscommunication and hurt caused by this interaction—and then doing something about it—likely would have earned them renewed trust from a long-time customer.

Sometimes people forget what is really important in life, and this is a great time to remind all of us that pride should not be our top priority, but rather, respect.

