Skip to content

Kamala Harris Eviscerates Trump For Spreading Hurricane Disinformation: 'It's About Him'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Oklahoma Official Slammed For Nefarious Bid To Put Trump Bibles In Classrooms

Ryan White and J.D. Vance
Ryan Walters for OK State Superintendent

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to buy a Bible for every classroom in the state has ignited outrage after it came to light that only one version meets the very specific criteria.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 08, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to buy a Bible for every classroom in the state ignited outrage after it came to light that only one version meets the very specific criteria.

Walters is attempting to purchase 55,000 Bibles for public schools, specifying that each must include the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution—documents not typically found in Bibles but featured in a version endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Walters plans to use $3 million in state funds for Bibles that contain U.S. historical materials and are “bound in leather or leather-like material for durability,” according to state bidding documents released this week.

Oklahoma Watch, a nonprofit news outlet, first reported Thursday that these requirements align with the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which Trump has promoted to his supporters.

Trump was called out earlier this year for encouraging his supporters to buy a "God Bless the USA Bible" ahead of Easter, even claiming it's his "favorite book." He urged his supporters to purchase the Bible, priced at $59.99, as a way to celebrate Holy Week leading up to Easter. He suggested the initiative aims to promote prayer and religious reflection, emphasizing the importance of having a Bible in every American home.

The "God Bless the USA Bible," touted as "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump," features large print and includes additional patriotic documents such as the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. It also incorporates handwritten lyrics from country singer Lee Greenwood's song of the same name.

When asked Friday if the state's bid was specifically designed for the Bible endorsed by Trump, a spokesman for Walters stated the proposal was open to any vendor.

However, former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, a Democrat, expressed skepticism, saying the bid "does not pass the smell test" and suggested a court could nullify it if the process was found to limit competition:

"All fingers point to the Trump Bible that does contain all these requirements."

People online saw through Walters' little scheme.









According to financial disclosures released in August, Trump reported earning $300,000 from sales of the Bible. His campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment last week.

Walters, a former public school teacher elected in 2022, campaigned on promises to fight "woke ideology," ban certain books from school libraries, and remove "radical leftists" whom he claims are indoctrinating students in classrooms.

Colleen McCarty, executive director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, raised concerns about the bid specifications, accusing Walters of continuing to "waste taxpayer money on unconstitutional endeavors designed to draw litigation in pursuit of his political ambitions."

Legal experts have questioned whether Walters’ broad mandate could lead to legal complications, especially if parents oppose religious instruction. Many school districts have already indicated they would not comply.

Some conservative Christians also feel uneasy about the mandate, arguing that religion is better taught at home or in church. Even Republican state lawmakers have voiced concerns about Walters' management of the education department.

Latest News

Screenshot of Sally Field
2024 Election

Sally Field Emotionally Opens Up About 'Life-Altering' Illegal Abortion She Had As A Teenager

Screenshot of Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson
2024 Election

Elon Musk Slammed After Laughing About Why No One Is 'Trying To Kill Kamala'

More from News/2024-election

Al Pacino
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Al Pacino Reveals He 'Didn't Have A Pulse' During Harrowing Near-Death Experience In 2020

Hollywood and stage legend Al Pacino opened up about his brush with death after contracting COVID-19 before vaccines were readily available in 2020.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner, known for acting in films like The Godfather (1972) and Scent of a Woman (1992), interviewed with the New York Times ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, chronicling his New York childhood, work in New York's avant-garde theater scene during the 1960s and '70s, and Hollywood breakthrough.

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna with brother Christophr Ciccone
Gary Friedman/The LA Times/GettyImages

Madonna Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Her Brother Christopher's Death At 63

Madonna paid a poignant tribute to her brother, Christopher Ciccone, who "died peacefully" Friday after battling cancer. He was 63.

Christopher was one of the singer's three younger siblings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Curtis Bashaw and Any Kim
YouTube/New Jersey Globe

Dem Candidate Rushes To Help GOP Opponent After He Freezes Up During Scary Live Debate Moment

A debate between Curtis Bashaw, a New Jersey Republican vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate, and Democrat Andy Kim was halted after Bashaw suddenly trailed off and looked unsteady during a livestreamed debate.

While discussing the affordability crisis, Bashaw trailed off, becoming nonverbal and visibly shaky, prompting Kim to rush across the stage to check on him, asking if he was okay. Bashaw responded with a simple “yeah” but appeared disoriented even as Kim returned to his podium.

Keep ReadingShow less
purple phone sitting on top of an orange table
Nadia Rudenko on Unsplash

Things That Will Likely Die Out With The Baby Boomer Generation

My parents and all my Aunts and Uncles were members of the Silent Generation—people born between 1928 and 1945.

I'm a member of the Feral Generation—aka Gen X (1965-1980). People think the Baby Boomers (1946-1964) were our parents, but Baby Boomers have more children who are Millennials (1981-1996).

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of an old dilapidated house, the roof is caving in.
Photo by Issy Bailey on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are Dangerously Close To Collapse

Anything and everything can come crashing down at any moment.

We have to stay aware of that.

Keep ReadingShow less