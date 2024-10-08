MAGA Oklahoma Official Slammed For Nefarious Bid To Put Trump Bibles In Classrooms

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to buy a Bible for every classroom in the state ignited outrage after it came to light that only one version meets the very specific criteria.
Walters is attempting to purchase 55,000 Bibles for public schools, specifying that each must include the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution—documents not typically found in Bibles but featured in a version endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Walters plans to use $3 million in state funds for Bibles that contain U.S. historical materials and are “bound in leather or leather-like material for durability,” according to state bidding documents released this week.
Oklahoma Watch, a nonprofit news outlet, first reported Thursday that these requirements align with the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which Trump has promoted to his supporters.
Trump was called out earlier this year for encouraging his supporters to buy a "God Bless the USA Bible" ahead of Easter, even claiming it's his "favorite book." He urged his supporters to purchase the Bible, priced at $59.99, as a way to celebrate Holy Week leading up to Easter. He suggested the initiative aims to promote prayer and religious reflection, emphasizing the importance of having a Bible in every American home.
The "God Bless the USA Bible," touted as "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump," features large print and includes additional patriotic documents such as the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. It also incorporates handwritten lyrics from country singer Lee Greenwood's song of the same name.
When asked Friday if the state's bid was specifically designed for the Bible endorsed by Trump, a spokesman for Walters stated the proposal was open to any vendor.
However, former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, a Democrat, expressed skepticism, saying the bid "does not pass the smell test" and suggested a court could nullify it if the process was found to limit competition:
"All fingers point to the Trump Bible that does contain all these requirements."
People online saw through Walters' little scheme.
According to financial disclosures released in August, Trump reported earning $300,000 from sales of the Bible. His campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment last week.
Walters, a former public school teacher elected in 2022, campaigned on promises to fight "woke ideology," ban certain books from school libraries, and remove "radical leftists" whom he claims are indoctrinating students in classrooms.
Colleen McCarty, executive director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, raised concerns about the bid specifications, accusing Walters of continuing to "waste taxpayer money on unconstitutional endeavors designed to draw litigation in pursuit of his political ambitions."
Legal experts have questioned whether Walters’ broad mandate could lead to legal complications, especially if parents oppose religious instruction. Many school districts have already indicated they would not comply.
Some conservative Christians also feel uneasy about the mandate, arguing that religion is better taught at home or in church. Even Republican state lawmakers have voiced concerns about Walters' management of the education department.