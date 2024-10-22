Trump Campaign Just Misspelled 'Pittsburgh Steelers' In E-mail Blast—And Everyone Had The Same Response

Skip to content

Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

After Donald Trump attended a Pittsburgh Steelers game over the weekend, a Trump campaign e-mail touted the appearance but awkwardly misspelled the team name.

By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2024
After former President Donald Trump attended a Pittsburgh Steelers game over the weekend, a Trump campaign e-mail touted his appearance at the gam but awkwardly misspelled the team name.

The e-mail blast boasted of Trump's recent appearances—including his much publicized McDonald's campaign stunt—but misspelled "Steelers" as "Stealers" in what seemed like a Freudian slip from the felonious Trump:

"Working at McDonald's, a town hall, a Stealers game — no one is working harder than President Trump to Make America Great Again!"

You can see the error below.

Screenshot of Trump campaign e-mailDonaldJTrump.com

It didn't take long for prominent Trump critic George Conway to note that Trump appeared to be telling on himself:

"Silly, that’s not a misspelling; it’s projection!"

The team behind the documentary #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism—in which Conway appears—joked that the misspelling shows there might be "such a thing as Freudian projection," as Trump attempts to steal the 2024 election in real time.

And the jokes came rolling in.


Trump is no stranger to spelling mistakes, and his frequent typos have been a source of humor and criticism.

From "Shoebiz" to "hamberders," Trump's spelling errors have often made headlines and provided late-night hosts with comedic material. His former X feed, in particular, has been fertile ground for these linguistic mishaps, including the infamous "covfefe" incident.

In 2019, CNN's Reliable Sources decided to dig deeper into Trump's spelling blunders and enlisted the help of Factba.se, a website that meticulously tracks every word spoken by Trump and other politicians. The goal was to compile a comprehensive list of Trump's misspellings to shed light on the extent of the issue.

CNN's Brian Stelter acknowledged that everyone makes spelling mistakes but noted that Trump's frequency of errors surpasses that of most people. While it may not be the most significant issue in the world, Stelter emphasized the importance of accuracy, particularly for the President of the United States.

Factba.se researchers took on the task of identifying and cataloging Trump's misspelled words. They chose to focus on the quantity and absurdity of the errors rather than minor punctuation mistakes. Their findings revealed that Trump had made 188 misspellings on Twitter since taking office, averaging roughly one misspelling every five days.

Of course, there have been many more since CNN's study—and they seem to have become more frequent as Trump continues to deal with the many criminal cases against him.

