Tributes Pour In For Olympic Marathoner Who Died After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Tributes Pour In For Olympic Marathoner Who Died After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Rebecca Cheptegei
Ferenc ISZA/AFP/Getty Images

Fans are mourning Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in the marathon in Paris less than a month ago, following her tragic death after her boyfriend reportedly poured gasoline on her and set her on fire during an argument.

Sep 06, 2024
Tributes have been pouring in for Ugandan Olympic marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei following her tragic death.

The sports community and fans all over the world are mourning the loss of Cheptegei, who competed in Paris just last month, finishing 44th, after she succumbed to injuries sustained when her boyfriend reportedly set her on fire following an argument over land.

The 33-year-old runner, who holds the Ugandan marathon record, was hospitalized on September 3 with burns on 75 percent of her body.

According to Uganda Athletics Federation, her boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

The Independentreported that Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Cheptegei’s ex-boyfriend "bought a jerry can of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze."

Cheptegei received treatment and later died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in the city of Eldoret, Kenya, where she trained.

On September 5, Uganda Athletics Federation confirmed she had died from her injuries.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence."
"As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice."
"May her soul rest In Peace."

Immediately after, heartfelt tributes came flooding in.

The official X account for Kenya's Olympic team tweeted:

"On behalf of #TeamKenya we extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei."
"Rebecca’s talent, and perseverance as Uganda’s Women’s Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated."
"Her untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time as we honor her legacy and advocate for an end to gender-based violence."
"May her soul rest in peace. 🕊️"

Moses Wetang'ula, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, wrote on X:

"I join fellow Kenyans, Ugandans, and all who knew and loved Rebecca Cheptegei in mourning her tragic passing. As a remarkable athlete, her spirit and dedication inspired so many."
"While we honor her memory, we also recognize the gravity of the circumstances surrounding her loss, and we trust the ongoing investigation will bring justice swiftly."
"May Rebecca Cheptegei rest in peace, and may her family and friends find comfort during this difficult time."

Donald Rukare, the Chair of the National Council of Sports of Uganda, also tweeted about the tragedy:

"We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend."
"May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women."
"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

Others on social media shared both their heartbreak and outrage over Cheptegei's passing, as well.









According to CNN, Cheptegei's father, Joseph, laid blame on both the Kenyan police and government for not doing enough to prevent his daughter's death, telling journalists:

"I blame her death on negligence by the government because the authorities should have taken it seriously when we first reported that this man had become problematic and he was fighting her."
"We reported to the police, to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations but they didn’t take any action to save her life."

What a terrible tragedy. We're sending all our love to her family and friends.

