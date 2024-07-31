Skip to content

Hillary Offers Hilariously Brutal Advice To Republicans Who Don't Like Being Called 'Creepy'

Taylor Swift 'Completely In Shock' After Three Children Killed At Swift-Themed Dance Class In UK

Taylor Swift; Ex Liverpool Football Club players Phil Thompson and Robbie Fowler leaving a floral tribute
Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The singer released a statement on Instagram after a stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in the U.K. left three young girls dead and ten other people wounded.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 31, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Taylor Swift said she is "at a complete loss" after learning that three children were killed while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop in the U.K.

On July 29, three girls were fatally stabbed and ten others wounded from a "ferocious" knife attack in Southport at an event intended for children ages 6 through 10 years old. Seven survivors are in critical condition.

After learning of the horrific news, Swift took to her Instagram stories to address the tragedy, writing:

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock…"
"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders."
"These were just little kids at a dance class."
"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

@taylorswift/Instagram

Police reported that Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, died from their injuries. Eight children and two adults remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after the attacks just before noon on Monday. He has yet to be charged.

Members of the royal family also expressed their sadness over the tragedy, taking to social media to share statements.

King Charles III wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today."
"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

William, Prince Of Wales, and Catherine, Princess Of Wales, shared a similar statement, tweeting:

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."
"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."
"Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Our thoughts are with the families and those affected by this terrible, senseless tragedy.

Woman holding up balloons celebratnig her 24th birthday
People Explain How They 'Wasted' Their 20s

Lauren Boebert; Pete Buttigieg
Boebert Tried To Fact-Check Buttigieg After Trump Pulled Out Of Debate—And It Did Not End Well For Her

