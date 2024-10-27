People Reveal The Secrets They Suspect Loved Ones Are Keeping From Them

My family harbors so many secrets.

We've got everything from unsolved murders to the Mafia.

I've always been afraid to ask questions.

Sometimes, less is more.

People's secrets are their own.

We've all got them.

And as much as I loathe curiosity, it can often be the worst instinct to act upon.

Unless someone is cheating on you or stealing from you... or plotting murder, just keep your eyes looking forward.

Try not to let that feeling in your gut get you mixed up in unnecessary drama.

Let's hear about people who are living this lesson.

Redditor Alternative_Tank_139 wanted everyone to dig into other people's questionable behavior, so they asked:



"What secret do you suspect someone you know is keeping from you?"

They Know

"I think my older siblings know that my Mom cheated on my Dad when he was overseas, but they’re choosing to believe her lies because it’s easier and more convenient."

- izziedays

Mom's sticky fingers...



"My Mom. She sold my necklace and bracelet that I had as a kid to fund my older sister's graduation party. I remember seeing it in her jewelry box one day, then a couple of weeks later, it wasn’t there after the party. I do remember going to a pawn shop with her and waiting in the car. When I graduated, I didn’t have a party or anything. I asked her about it recently, and she just gets mad."

- Dreamer_9814

She's Leaving

"I think my mom is starting to lose her faith in the Jehovah’s Witness religion but doesn’t want to admit it. I don’t think she wants to admit she wasted 40+ years on a religion that isn’t true. She tried raising me and my two half brothers in the religion, but we all left it after we realized it’s nothing but a doomsday cult run by a real estate company."

- ShadowWolfKane

Oh My!

"I'm pretty sure my parents were swingers. The signs were there."

- Wandering_Uphill

"Some time back my husband showed me this classic Reddit post. This guy said when he was a kid, every time his family would go out of town, this other kid his age would always be there. It didn't matter which hotel or beach or resort they went to, they'd always find this same kid."

"IIRC it was one of those big posts with updates, but the OP would go on to learn this parents were swingers. They would time their vacations around meeting up with other swingers. They would regularly meet up with this same couple who had a kid the same age."

- LaylaKnowsBest

DNA Never Lies

"My parents aren't my parents. Both my parents have an O+ blood type, a few years ago I found out I was A+. After years of them saying I am an O+. I found out while I was pregnant with my first child and I was so shocked that I learned that two o+ can't produce an A+. When I confronted them they were so shocked and changed the subject."

"Long story short, I had a DNA test and it came out positive (that I am not their daughter). I remember a story my aunt told me when I was a kid about two grown-ups who stole a baby from the hospital because, a year before, their baby had died during birth. I will never know the story as I no longer have a connection to them, and they will deny it. Born in the Middle East early 90's, if you know someone who has had their newborn baby stolen, connect with me, they might be my parents."

- AccomplishedFruit606

Beneath the Surface

"I suspect my friend might be hiding something about their relationship. They've been acting a bit distant lately, and I’ve noticed they avoid talking about their partner. It feels like there’s more going on beneath the surface, maybe some issues they’re not ready to share. I just hope they know I’m here for them if they ever want to talk."



- Spirited-Stomach-737

Bills, Bills, Bills

"I think my dad might be in massive debt. My mom has had debt on and off for decades but is now good and has been for a while. My dad is about 70 and says he can never retire, even though he won’t get any more social security if he keeps waiting and could keep working part-time and collecting social security. So I’m guessing he makes more working 80 hours a week or so than he would working part-time and collecting SS. And their bills are not high. So I suspect debt."

- spookyseasoneveryday

Whenever You're Ready

"One of my (M) best friends (M) is gay but won’t tell us. We are in a very typical male friend group (nothing toxic, mind you) - we like sports, beer, gambling, etc. He knows we won’t care but probably fears we will treat him differently. We won’t. I think the other guys also know he is gay deep down."

"He slept with a few women at university, always with women he knew and was friendly with. But there was this clinical, methodical vibe to it. Obviously, I wasn’t in the room for the act, but I often witnessed the ‘build-up’ in the bar or club. It was like he was doing it out of some form of obligation. I could tell he wasn’t into it; don’t ask me quite how I just could."

"I don’t have any other proof other than vibes and one, maybe 2, second moment about 5 years ago. We were out of university at this point but had met up with a few guys in our old university town. We went to a popular faux-German chain of bars. There was a look between my friend and the guy behind the bar that I’d never ever seen before. Maybe I’m not remembering it right. But it was that awkward look you might give someone if you’ve slept with them and never expected to see them again. It only dawned on me later in the night."

"Who knows and quite frankly, who cares. I just want him to be able himself, I guess."

- 3Your_Username20

SURPRISE!!!

"I'm fairly certain my boyfriend is proposing in the next week. We've been planning our wedding for several months now (really due to finances and budgeting so we're prepared, iykyk), so it doesn't really come as a surprise... but he's been more suspicious/secretive with his phone lately, and encouraged me to dye my hair by next week."

"I've mentioned before when he does ask to do the damn thing I don't care about anything because his planning it will simply make me happy, but I do NOT want my roots showing in any pics we will obviously take right after. I know the ring is somewhere in our house too and it is driving me insane."

- Actor_Trash

WINNER! WINNER!

"I'm pretty sure one of my friends won like a big jackpot or lottery, I know he has a good job, but my guy spent like a lot, improvement to his house, several trips (Europe, all-inclusive, etc), he spent also a lot of money every other weekend on food and beverages, stuff like that, also is possible he has the biggest debt ever with all theirs banks, maybe I will never know."

- hlfx

Obligations

"I suspect my parents of a secret that I’m not even sure about but still suspect.

"I feel like they aren’t together anymore because they sleep in completely different bedrooms (my mom in the basement and my dad in the master bedroom) and their reason was because my dad snores too much."

"They go on separate vacations like my dad going to a wedding without my mom and my mom going to London alone. When we all take the same car including my sister, my mom would rather sit in the back while my dad drives."

"Could be that is overthinking it but it feels like they are together out of obligation to their kids which is me and my sister left living with them."

- NiceJohnny1

Only 57

"My brother is only 57. He’s the best friend I’ve ever had in the whole wide world. He’s in hospice. If I’m lucky, we’ll have a few more weeks together. I’m convinced he’s close to telling me he stole my Fantastic Four comics (issues 95-120). He brought ‘em to school and then lost them. Meh, he’s still got time. I will check back if I get word."



- RandyRhoadsLives

Struggles

"You know, I sometimes wonder if one of my friends is secretly going through a tough time financially but doesn't want to admit it. It's so common for people to keep that kind of stuff to themselves, especially when they feel like they have to put on a strong front. It makes me think about how we all try to project that we've got everything together, but deep down, everyone’s got their own struggles"



- PianistOdd973

Lady of the Night

"I think a co-worker might be an escort in her free time. I hadn't seen her in a while and ran into her on the street. We get along well enough and usually chat, but she was in a rush to get out of there and was wearing a very, very short skirt. It was the middle of the day (so not going clubbing), I'm not aware of any BF/GF in her life past or present, she's attractive enough, and she has a lifestyle that exceeds what we're getting paid."

"But who knows? Maybe she just likes dressing provocatively outside of work. Maybe she's into hook-ups. Maybe she's deep in debt or was born into wealth."

- Zealousideal_Cup416

I'm Crazy About Him

"I think my boyfriend is going to tell me he loves me next week. I’m going out of town for a work trip for a significant amount of time and he’s happy for me, it’s a huge step in my career. He booked us a fancy hotel room (won’t tell me where!), got champagne service, and told me he’s getting a haircut and wants to look good for me. I’m going to dress up too. He’s gonna say it, right??? If he doesn’t, I will. I’m crazy about him."

- coolwhiplite97

Hmmmmm...

"A family member was in the CIA from the late 50s into the 60s. They have dementia now, but I always assumed they were involved in some sh*t. Coincidentally, they were in Dallas on 11/22/63.

"Maybe not a coincidence?"



- VeganDemocrat

