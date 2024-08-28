Skip to content

Julianne Hough Emotionally Reveals The Heartbreaking Way Her Beloved Dogs Died

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Republicans Get Instant Reminder After Whining About Harris's Joint Interview With Walz

Republicans Get Instant Reminder After Whining About Harris's Joint Interview With Walz
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; CBS

After Republicans tried to criticize Kamala Harris for agreeing to a joint interview with Tim Walz, they got instant reminders of past GOP tickets that did similar joint interviews.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 28, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After Republicans tried to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris for agreeing to a joint interview with Tim Walz, they received instant reminders of past GOP tickets that did similar joint interviews.

These criticisms emerged after Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, agreed to sit down with CNN for their first joint interview on Thursday as Democrats aim to build on the momentum generated by last week’s Democratic National Convention.

The interview, hosted by CNN’s chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash, is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. It takes place as the candidates begin a bus tour through the battleground state of Georgia and represents Harris's first in-depth, on-the-record conversation with a journalist since President Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election bid and endorsed her on July 21.

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer was among a chorus of Republicans who criticized Harris, suggesting that Harris is "afraid" to sit for an interview without Walz present:

"Why is Walz there? Is Harris afraid to stand on her own two feet? Does she need Walz to take half the questions so she talks less? After refusing to do any interviews and hiding for a month, Harris still won’t sit for a 1:1 interview.'
'She is weak and not ready for the job."

You can see his post below.

Soon after, Columbia University professor and consultant Tom Watson pointed out that former President Donald Trump and Mike Pence, then his running mate, were previously interviewed together on CBS.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings also accused Harris of using Walz as an "emotional support animal":

"Weak sauce for Kamala Harris to demand an emotional support animal for her first interview. Shows an extreme lack of confidence for Thursday night event on [CNN]."

You can see his post below.

It didn't take long before political consultant Stuart Stevens noted that in 2012, then-GOP nominee Mitt Romney appeared with former House Speaker Paul Ryan for a joint interview:

"[Jennings], when Romney and Ryan gave first interview together, was Ryan the support animal for Romney? Or is that @KamalaHarris is a woman & that makes it different?"

He also pointed out that Jennings had a part in arranging an interview Romney and Ryan did in Powell, Utah, saying that at the time he thought "it was a good interview."

You can see his posts below.

And Mark Knoller, a former correspondent with CBS, also questioned why Harris hadn't chosen to do the interview alone:

"Should CNN have insisted on a one-on-one interview with Harris and turned down a joint interview with Harris and Walz? Too tough to walk away from. But first question to Harris ought to be why should couldn’t appear solo."

You can see his post below.

But media and culture writer Parker Molloy pointed out that Barack Obama and John McCain also sat down for an interview back in the day, to say nothing of Biden and Harris, who did an interview together while campaigning in 2020.

The mockery was swift.


In recent weeks, contrary to complaints that she has not responded to media inquiries, Harris has addressed questions from reporters during her campaign stops in key battleground states and participated in three interviews with content creators and influencers during the Democratic National Convention.

The upcoming interview will give Kamala Harris the opportunity to re-introduce herself and Governor Walz to voters around the country as well as address any questions about her positions on various domestic and international issues.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Michael Keaton; Keaton as "Beetlejuice"
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice And Michael Keaton Face Off In Hilariously Fiery 'Hot Ones' Parody

Michael Keaton and his alter ego Beetlejuice raised hell in a hilarious sketch to promote the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror comedyBeetlejuice.

Keaton, who is reprising his ghoulish character in the new film, participated in "Not Ones," a parody of the YouTube channel Hot Ones, in which celebrities test their limits by trying a succession of increasingly hot sauces, usually on chicken wings, while answering interview questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters' Disgusting 'Joke' About Harris Sparks Instant Rebuke From Female Fox Co-hosts

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was immediately rebuked by his female co-hosts on The Five after making a sexist comment about generals "having their way with" Vice President Kamala Harris in the Situation Room.

The panel on The Five was discussing the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Monday marked the third anniversary of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Shkreli
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Judge Lays Smackdown On 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Over Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan Album

Convicted financial fraudster Martin Shkreli was ordered by a New York federal judge to turn over all copies of rap group Wu-Tang Clan's exclusive album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, also known as "the world's rarest album."

Shkreli was the co-founder and former CEO of pharmaceutical firms Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals who served over six years in federal prison and was fined over 70 million dollars after being convicted of financial crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
clutter on table
Samantha Gades on Unsplash

People Break Down Their 'I'm Never Visiting That Person's Home Again' Experiences

Being a guest in someone's home is a privilege, but that doesn't always make it pleasant.

Whether it's cleanliness, tidiness—yes, those are two different things—vibe, food, pets, or the human inhabitants, there's a lot that can turn a guest off from ever visiting again.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow / YouTube

Randy Rainbow Brutally Lays Into 'Shady JD' Vance In Genius New Parody Music Video

What do you suppose Republican candidate for Vice President JD Vance and Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand have in common?

The answer is nothing—until now, that is. Because internet star Randy Rainbow has united them at last.

Keep ReadingShow less