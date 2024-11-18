Skip to content

Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

Mike Tyson Reveals He 'Nearly Died' During Scary Health Battle Months Before Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson
Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

The boxing legend spoke out on X after his boxing loss to YouTuber Jake Paul on Netflix, saying he "still won" by coming back from a near-death medical episode in June.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 18, 2024
Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who retired in 2005 and has not appeared in the ring since 2020, stepped back into the ring for a highly anticipated match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul earlier this month.

Tyson reminisced about his years in the ring, revisiting old training videos, and also confiding that he had "nearly died" just a few months ago during a health scare, causing the original date for his match with Paul to be pushed back.

Last May, Tyson was flying from Miami to Los Angeles, and his representatives noticed that he was "nauseous and dizzy" and that he experienced an "ulcer flare-up" 30 minutes before they landed in Los Angeles.

Because of the health scare, the fight with Jake Paul had to be pushed back, but it wasn't revealed until later how much Tyson went through to get better.

During the long-awaited Netflix special, the 58-year-old boxing legend may not have won against Jake Paul, but it was no question to anyone watching that he held his own.

And Mike Tyson was endlessly grateful for the experience.

After the fight, Tyson stated that he felt like he'd won even though he'd technically lost.

Tyson confided:

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in [the] ring one last time."
"I almost died in June. I had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 pounds in the hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won."
"To have my children see me stand toe-to-toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboys stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

Fans of Mike Tyson were quick to applaud him for his bravery and his performance.











Jake Paul also shouted out his support for his opponent.


The fact that Tyson fought to regain his health alone was a win. Getting back in the ring again and having the courage to compete after that health scare was a win. Finishing the entire match, whether or not he "won," was most certainly a win.

It's wonderful to see that Tyson was able to have this experience again and that his fans admired him, his bravery, and his performance for what it was: a true testament to the legend of Mike Tyson.

