MAGA Christians Rage After Being Asked Why They're Against Free School Lunches

With Christianity so closely tied to Republican President Donald Trump, the GOP, and Trump's MAGA movement, a person might assume a government controlled by MAGA Republicans would try to enact legislation based on the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Things like feeding the hungry, housing the unhoused, caring for the sick and the poor, welcoming the immigrant, and loving their neighbors. But MAGA is a manifestation of White supremacy and Christian nationalism, so MAGA Republicans at all levels of government have embraced the greed of the Evangelical Christian "prosperity gospel" that glorifies the rich and vilifies the poor.
They've labeled programs that help the poor, sick, elderly, or disabled as communism and socialism. They've labeled programs that combat bigotry against the marginalized DEI and gone out of their way to target immigrants, women, Muslims, and the LGBTQ+ community.
But surely the "pro-life" party would support feeding children. Right? Turns out pro-life is really pro-forced birth and once a fetus becomes a viable child outside the womb, it's on its own for food, healthcare, housing, or anything else an infant needs to survive.
Republicans across the United States have repeatedly stood in opposition to free school lunch programs.
Not understanding the disconnect, Jared Shult of Austin, Texas, asked on Meta social media platform Threads for a Christian conservative to explain it to him.
Shult posted:
"Can a Conservative Christian explain to me why you are against free lunches in schools for kids?"
The post quickly went viral.
MAGA Christians or their family members responded, as well as critics of their version of Christianity.
reply to @jaredshult/Threads
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As many of the critics of the MAGA mindset shared:
“A Democrat would feed 100 people for fear that one person may starve. A Republican would starve 100 people for fear that one person was fed that didn’t deserve it.”
"And quote scripture while depriving them."
Based on the answers to Shult's question, that sounds about right.