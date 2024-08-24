Lesbian Stunned After American Airlines Accuses Her Of Having 'Sexual Relations' With Man On Flight

A woman on TikTok was at a complete loss after learning she had been banned from flying American Airlines because she allegedly had "sexual relations" with a man while intoxicated on a flight.
Oh, and she's a lesbian.
Wright ran into some issues when she was trying to board a flight for her sister's bachelorette party and was unable to check in from her phone. After seeking help from customer service, she learned she had been banned from American Airlines, but no one could tell her the reason.
Then, nearly two weeks later, she found out why.
TikToker Erin Wright (@erin_wright_) took to the platform to share her storytime, beginning with text overlay that read:
"How I got permanently banned from flying American Airlines for having sexual relations with a man on a plane even though I'm a lesbian."
The creator began:
"If you're ever wondering how you can get permanently banned from flying American Airlines, this is how it happened to me."
She continued:
"So in June, I went to fly to my sister's bachelorette party...
Wright then described her worry as the airline's mobile app on her phone wasn't allowing her to check in, and she was starting to run behind.
So, she went to the kiosk for assistance, and they told her it was probably no big deal—she likely entered some personal information incorrectly, which they could fix for her.
Well, the employee at the kiosk was taking quite a bit of time on the phone trying to get to the bottom of the issue, which concerned the TikToker even more.
When the employee finally hung up, she told Wright that she had been "banned from flying American Airlines."
Wright was left stunned and couldn't think of any reason she might have been on their no-fly list, and the employee was unable to tell her for "internal security" reasons.
But they did tell her to call customer service to get more information.
So she did.
Unfortunately, they were no help either and directed her to customer relations who told her she could only get more insight through email.
Meanwhile, her original flight was nearing takeoff, so the TikToker decided to book another flight, setting her back another $1,000.
Eight hours later, Wright was able to get on another flight and enjoy the weekend in New Orleans with her sister.
Finally, 12 days later, she received an email response from the airline telling her she had been banned for "having sexual relations with a man on a flight while intoxicated."
She expressed her surprise:
"Well, let me tell you...I am a 24-year-old lesbian. You see me."
"Am I having sexual relations with any man?"
"No."
But that wasn't enough for the airline who said Wright needed to file an official appeal proving it was not her on the plane.
She was at a loss as the only "proof" she would be able to come up with was having people write letters confirming she is, in fact, a lesbian.
After three months of no development, the TikToker's mother finally emailed the airline's law department, and she received a phone call from corporate security a couple of days later.
Ultimately, they determined that the person on the flight was "most likely not" Wright and proceeded to remove her from the no-fly list.
And they only reimbursed her $400 for her original flight.
You can watch below.
@erin_wright_
Thanks for being the worst @American Airlines #storytime #funnystory #funnyvideos #airlinetiktok #airplanestory #funny #fyp
The TikTok has been seen over 3 million times already, and viewers are just as stunned as Wright.
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
Several wondered how she was even able to book a flight in the first place if she was on their no-fly list.
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
Many urged the TikToker to take further action.
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
They also challenged American Airlines to do better.
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
@erin_wright_/TikTok
Unfortunately, Wright commented that her lawyer told her it would cost more to go to court than what she would get out of it, so litigation is not on the horizon.
But hopefully, the TikToker will be compensated fairly in the future.