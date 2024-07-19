Kate Beckinsale's Custom Swimsuit Sends Blunt Message To Her Haters Online

British actor Kate Beckinsale has no time for trolls criticizing her looks.

Instead of addressing haters' unsolicited assessments of her online, the 50-year-old actor came for them with a fierce fashion statement that said it all.

The sparkly phrase on custom black, one-piece beach attire read:

"I did not ask your opinion."



The Underworld movie franchise star modeled the fabulous couture from Mua Mua fashion house's designer Ludovica Virga that was featured on their Instagram page, which you can see here.











In response to one of the commenters who wrote, "I don't have much of an opinion here but I do wonder why all the Instagram posts if you're not interested in people's opinions," the fashion house replied:



"Kate was bullied on line so I made her that swimsuit."





Fans were here for her beachy statement.



Beckinsale had been constantly attacked for her appearance.



In May, she posted behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming movie Stolen Girl featuring playful shots of her wearing a form-fitting black gown and another in a loose-fitted silk top with tight denim shorts and goth boots.







The images prompted some fans to express concern that she looked "too thin" or to suggest she needed to "eat a little more."



In response, she opened up about the various traumas in her life, including dealing with the emotional hardships of losing two fathers, one when she was five and the other when she lost her stepfather this January.



"I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly," she said.

Beckinsale also shared that she spent six weeks in the hospital after "vomiting blood" due to a Mallory-Weiss tear, a condition that affects the esophagus, which plays a vital role in digestion by carrying food from the throat to the stomach.



She also replied to someone concerned about how her body looked:



"I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father. So I’m not really concerned about what you think about my a**."

Many of the comments about her looking "too skinny" were also in response to a photo of her ailing on a hospital bed following treatment for her esophageal tear.



Beckinsale responded:

"I experienced a severe flair of my mast cell disease, also mitigated by stress, shock, and grief."

"That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss."

"What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's, is not important."

There were plenty of fans who showed support and love.

The actor had also been criticized for sporting an oversized black bow on her head in some photos, which has become her trademark accessory.











When she featured the look to compliment her black outfit in a carousel of photos she posted in June, a user suggested she "Please take that ridiculous bow off."

Beckinsale fired back:

"As I said before, take that expression off your bitter a-- face. Unless you can't. In which case, condolences."

There comes a time when responding to every judgmental remark from anonymous internet dwellers without social lives becomes tedious.

Why not say it once and for all while simultaneously looking fabulous in a cute swimsuit?

You go, Kate!

Her upcoming film Stolen Girl is a kidnapping drama directed by British filmmaker James Kent.



The fictional premise is inspired by the true story of Maureen Dabbagh, "a woman from Virginia whose ex-husband stole their two-year-old daughter and took her to the Middle East in 1992," according to the film's synopsis.

Filming began back in April.

