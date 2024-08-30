Clip Of Jenna Ortega Telling Winona Ryder To Ignore Red Carpet Paparazzi Demand Has Fans Cheering

A recent clip of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder has gone viral...and for all the right reasons.

The duo has been making the rounds together promoting their new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice.

Ortega joined the original cast comprised of Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Michael Keaton, who all reprised their roles for the sequel.

While attending a red carpet event gearing up for the film's Venice premiere, Ortega was captured telling Ryder to ignore a paparazzi's demand.

And the internet went wild.

In the clip, Ryder, 52, and Ortega, 21, are posed for photographers on the red carpet.

One of the photographers shouts at Ryder to remove her sunglasses, and the actor hesitantly reaches for her shades.

But then Ortega turns to her and says:

“No, you don’t have to."

Ryder lowers her hand and turns back to the paparazzi to smile for the cameras with her sunglasses still on.

You can watch below.

People on social media applauded Ortega for sticking up for Ryder.





Several also pointed out the difference in the way Gen Z asserts healthy boundaries as compared to Gen X.













A few compared the moment to Lady Gaga defending Al Pacino in the same way.











And others connected the clip with singer Chappell Roan's recent rants about setting boundaries with fans.













Last week, the singer took to TikTok to call out fans for their "creepy behavior" and then followed up with another to clarify:

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal."

"I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal."

"It doesn’t mean I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it."

Roan continued:

"I don’t want whatever the f**k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity."

"I don’t give a f**k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug."

"That’s not normal. That’s weird."

She finished her follow-up:

"It’s weird how people think that you know a person just ’cause you see them online or you listen to the art they make."

"That’s f**king weird."

"I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”



After receiving backlash from people online, including media outlets, for complaining about what they believe should be tolerated by people in the spotlight, Roan doubled down, posting a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time."

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you sh*t."

"I chose this career path because because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Roan also clarified that "predatory behavior" is not the same as fan love.

“I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past.”

“Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

She also addressed the "being famous" argument.

“If you’re still asking, ‘Well, if you didn’t want this to happen, then why did you choose a career where you knew you wouldn’t be comfortable with the outcome of success?’—understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have."

"What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

Roan added:

"It is not the woman's duty to suck it up and take it."

"It is the harasser's duty to be a decent person, leave her alone, and respect that she can wear whatever she wants and still deserve peace in this world."

We love that these ladies are setting boundaries and sticking to them!