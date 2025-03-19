Skip to content

Tourists Reveal Which Countries Have The Nicest People

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Debate Whether They'd Split A $20 Million Jackpot With Their Parents

Person fanning out a wad of $100 bills
Brock Wegner/Unsplash

Reddit user BrandyAid asked: "You just won $20 million, and your parents ask you for half, what would you say?"

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 19, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Winning the lottery can drastically change your life in ways you've only dreamed of.

You can finally purchase that million-dollar property, travel first-class on exotic getaways, never work again, and luxuriate in the finest, boujee experiences for the rest of your life.

But there's no fun in spending all that money on yourself. Sharing the wealth can not only make others happy, but it can also make the recipient of your generous gift relieve some of life's many burdens.

Curious to hear the results from a hypothetical, Redditor BrandyAid asked:

"You just won $20 million, and your parents ask you for half, what would you say?"

People shared their responses.

Exceptions

"My parents would never ask. I’d be happy to give them money though. Not half just because the reality of managing a windfall is that it goes faster than you think and my goal would be to set it up so that it compounds on itself over time, not just be a dwindling stack of cash that steadily disappears over time."

"But I’d definitely make sure their house is paid off, cars paid off, bills taken care of, etc."

"Dealing with people who want money would be the worst part of winning the lottery."

– factoid_

First Thing's First

"Yea I doubt my parents would ask for money, but I'd take care of them without the ask. They rent so I'd buy the house, then clear any debt they have and set up something to pay them out so they never have to worry about money."

"I don't think I'd lump sum it because they're too kind and would probably start giving it away to other people if I did."

– Madbum402014

Paying It Forward

"This is what I would do, too. Anytime my parents needed anything I would take care of them just as they have our whole family all of our lives."

"Investing would be a big deal for the remaining amount, although right now I don’t think I trust the markets after the stunts Trump and Musk are pulling. These are unprecedented times. I have decided to be safe than sorry."

– shanshanlk

No Limit

"I would give my mother whatever it was she needed until the end of her days."

– Speak_To_Wuk_Lamat

"Same to both my parents . And knowing them they would never accept it even in the event of desperate need."

– FrenchynNorthAmerica

"The ones who really, really deserve it would never accept it."

– Wrong-Landscape-2508

"My dad lost his job last year, I offered to start paying rent, or at least cover the utilities, he refuses to let me pay, he wants me to save my money for when he is gone. I often feel a deep desire to contribute somehow, so instead I make sure to load our house up with groceries and essentials so he never feels like he has to go shopping."

"He adopted me, and I can never pay him back for all he has done for me, perhaps one day I can pay it forward to my future nieces and nephews."

– Marcus_Qbertius

Some opposed the idea of parting with half of their winnings.

Lost Cause

"'No. Go away.' But it would be from a place of love. $5 million would destroy my dad because he would use it to drink himself into even more of a stupor than he already is and Mum would run around talking about it to all her friends and end up scammed out of all of it and more."

"I have spent my whole life watching them both piss every dollar up against the wall. If I came into a big sum of money I would need to maintain control for their own good.."

– Kaymish_

"Sorry to say I can totally relate to all of this. I would set mine up so that they are safe and comfortable and fed for the rest of their lives, but they would never personally see the money. They are far too self destructive."

– RaptureInRed

Alternative Solution To Money

"Me too. It's hard growing up watching your parents make bad financial decisions. If I had that money, I'd supply them with everything they needed instead of just giving them the money, for their own good."

– BearAddicted

Poor Money Management

"My dad has bought and lost a house to every woman he's ever married, which makes three now. My mother lost the house my father gave her and us 4 kids because she didn't think she ever had to hold down a job or pay bills."

"They both pissed away large inheritance from my grandparents. Our kids won't see a damn thing because saving for even college now on my salary that can only pay rent and bills is impossible."

– XyRabbit

A Retirement Plan

"Unfortunately, that's basically what would happen in my situation, except reversed parents. My mom would drink herself to death even faster than she already is and my dad would be scammed out of it almost immediately."

"He's lost tens of thousands already to online scammers, and I haven't been able to get him to understand how to stop falling prey to them, so I gave up. I wouldn't give them the money if they asked, but I would set up something to pay for a retirement home of their choosing. If that sounds cruel, believe me, it's far more compassionate than they deserve."

– PhloxOfSeagulls

Coming Out Of The Woodwork

"Oh now that I have money you finally decided to find me?"

"Been looking for my parents for 36 years :-("

"EDIT: I think I'll stick to the idea that my mom is a mermaid and my dad is Superman. They had to hide me because forbidden love."

– ohwhereareyoufrom

Keeping the entire amount is not an option.

Setting Up Parents For Comfort

"They wouldn’t even need to ask, if I won $20 million my first priority would be making sure that they were set for the rest of their lives."

– MattofCatbell

"And of course, being set for the rest of their lives does not necessarily equate to being handed $10 million. It's entirely possible for even the kindest, most loving parents to be terrible money managers."

"The optimal solution here would be to set up a trust that ensures the parents have a comfortable income for the rest of their lives, with no chance of them losing the money to scammers or begging relatives."

– AllenRBrady

"Yup! I'd drop the whole of it in an irrevocable trust and set up a payment schedule to support us for the rest of our lives. split between me, my parents, my brother and my nieces. (With stipulations for deaths, payments held in a seperate trust for nieces to cover school and requiring a degree to gain access, and what to do with it after all parties are dead)"

– SoontobeSam

Flat-Out Refusal

"I'd literally force them to take it and I'm worried it would almost mess my dad up. He's a lifelong construction worker still laying tile at 63 and very proud of his independence and earning what he has. Hed try to refuse but I'd be like, dude, you're going to the doctor for once, and you're going on vacation."

– nofoax

Moms Deserves Best

"I was hoping this would be the top comment."

"I'd give my mom whatever she needed without question. I've never in my life seen someone give so unselfishly as my mom has."

– Water_Buffalo-

"My mom would give me the clothes off her back. Take the 10 million and live it the f'k up ma. I would be a little surprised she asked for the money, though."

– SnuggleBunni69

There's no way I can spend $20 million in my lifetime on self-indulgences.

But my parents would never ask to take half of my winnings.

Every parent/child relationship is different, but based on how much my parents have done for me and supported me throughout my life, I would happily part with a large chunk and help them pay off medical bills, etc.

How would you manage your millions?

Latest News

'I Voted' stickers
Trending

Promising Government Policies That Ended Up Causing More Harm Than Good

Dr. Tom Marshburn; Suni Williams
Trending

Former Astronaut Explains What It Feels Like To Be Back On Earth After Being In Space For Months

Bradley Bartell and Camila Muñoz
Political News

'Concerned' Trump Supporter Stunned After His Own Wife Was Detained By ICE

Tim Walz; Elon Musk
Political News

Tim Walz Reveals The Hilariously Petty Way He Adds A 'Boost' To His Day Thanks To Musk

More from Trending/best-of-reddit

Amy Poehler
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Amy Poehler Reveals How She Clapped Back After Being Called 'Poor Man's Tina Fey' At Harvard

When a comedian is invited to receive an award from a comedy society, she can often expect a minor roast.

This is what actor and improv queen Amy Poehler expected when she was awarded the Harvard Hasty Pudding Theatricals' "Woman of the Year" award in 2015: a light roast.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mara Wilson; Michelle Trachtenberg
Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic; Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Child Star Mara Wilson Recalls Michelle Trachtenberg Crying Over Cruel Childhood Bullying

Writer and child star Mara Wilson has opened up about what it was like to grow up with fellow actor Michelle Trachtenberg in a heartfelt essay for Vulture.

Trachtenberg, perhaps best known as the titular Harriet the Spy, and later for her role on Gossip Girl, passed away suddenly on February 26 at just 39 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Isaacs; Donald Trump
MSNBC, JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Video Of 'White Lotus' Star Epically Ripping Trump During Live MSNBC Interview Resurfaces

A star promoting a new season of a highly popular TV series usually shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes and rarely touches on major current events.

This wasn't the case when The White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs stopped by MSNBC last month to discuss his character, Timothy Ratliff—a self-centered financier from Durham, North Carolina, who is under investigation for a shady business venture with an associate while away on vacation with his family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Valentina Gomez
@ValentinaForUSA/X

Far-Right Candidate Suggests Murdering Migrants Is 'Cheaper Than Deportation' In Disgusting Post

Far-right MAGA activist Valentina Gomez drew social media outrage for posting a screenshot from a video violently depicting the execution of a migrant criminal.

In the disturbing image, the 25-year-old real-estate investor and political activist from Medellín, Colombia, points a gun at a dummy meant to represent a migrant tied to a chair. Smoke emanates from the cloaked figure's head, suggesting that she's just fired a shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Welker and Ty Cobb
NBC News

Former Trump White House Lawyer Calls Trump Administration 'Lawless' In Eye-Popping Interview

During an interview with Meet the Press Now host Kristen Welker, Ty Cobb, who served as an attorney for the first Trump administration, called out Trump 2.0 for having "no respect for the rule of law."

Cobb's remarks came as the Trump administration gears up for a legal battle over the Alien Enemies Act after President Donald Trump invoked it on Saturday, clearing the way for him to deport over 250 undocumented immigrants purportedly from Venezuela with little to no due process.

Keep ReadingShow less