People Debate Whether They'd Split A $20 Million Jackpot With Their Parents

Winning the lottery can drastically change your life in ways you've only dreamed of.

You can finally purchase that million-dollar property, travel first-class on exotic getaways, never work again, and luxuriate in the finest, boujee experiences for the rest of your life.

But there's no fun in spending all that money on yourself. Sharing the wealth can not only make others happy, but it can also make the recipient of your generous gift relieve some of life's many burdens.

Curious to hear the results from a hypothetical, Redditor BrandyAid asked:

"You just won $20 million, and your parents ask you for half, what would you say?"

People shared their responses.

Exceptions

"My parents would never ask. I’d be happy to give them money though. Not half just because the reality of managing a windfall is that it goes faster than you think and my goal would be to set it up so that it compounds on itself over time, not just be a dwindling stack of cash that steadily disappears over time."

"But I’d definitely make sure their house is paid off, cars paid off, bills taken care of, etc."

"Dealing with people who want money would be the worst part of winning the lottery."

– factoid_

First Thing's First

"Yea I doubt my parents would ask for money, but I'd take care of them without the ask. They rent so I'd buy the house, then clear any debt they have and set up something to pay them out so they never have to worry about money."

"I don't think I'd lump sum it because they're too kind and would probably start giving it away to other people if I did."

– Madbum402014

Paying It Forward

"This is what I would do, too. Anytime my parents needed anything I would take care of them just as they have our whole family all of our lives."

"Investing would be a big deal for the remaining amount, although right now I don’t think I trust the markets after the stunts Trump and Musk are pulling. These are unprecedented times. I have decided to be safe than sorry."

– shanshanlk

No Limit

"I would give my mother whatever it was she needed until the end of her days."

– Speak_To_Wuk_Lamat

"Same to both my parents . And knowing them they would never accept it even in the event of desperate need."

– FrenchynNorthAmerica

"The ones who really, really deserve it would never accept it."

– Wrong-Landscape-2508

"My dad lost his job last year, I offered to start paying rent, or at least cover the utilities, he refuses to let me pay, he wants me to save my money for when he is gone. I often feel a deep desire to contribute somehow, so instead I make sure to load our house up with groceries and essentials so he never feels like he has to go shopping."

"He adopted me, and I can never pay him back for all he has done for me, perhaps one day I can pay it forward to my future nieces and nephews."

– Marcus_Qbertius

Some opposed the idea of parting with half of their winnings.

Lost Cause

"'No. Go away.' But it would be from a place of love. $5 million would destroy my dad because he would use it to drink himself into even more of a stupor than he already is and Mum would run around talking about it to all her friends and end up scammed out of all of it and more."

"I have spent my whole life watching them both piss every dollar up against the wall. If I came into a big sum of money I would need to maintain control for their own good.."

– Kaymish_

"Sorry to say I can totally relate to all of this. I would set mine up so that they are safe and comfortable and fed for the rest of their lives, but they would never personally see the money. They are far too self destructive."

– RaptureInRed

Alternative Solution To Money

"Me too. It's hard growing up watching your parents make bad financial decisions. If I had that money, I'd supply them with everything they needed instead of just giving them the money, for their own good."

– BearAddicted

Poor Money Management

"My dad has bought and lost a house to every woman he's ever married, which makes three now. My mother lost the house my father gave her and us 4 kids because she didn't think she ever had to hold down a job or pay bills."

"They both pissed away large inheritance from my grandparents. Our kids won't see a damn thing because saving for even college now on my salary that can only pay rent and bills is impossible."

– XyRabbit

A Retirement Plan

"Unfortunately, that's basically what would happen in my situation, except reversed parents. My mom would drink herself to death even faster than she already is and my dad would be scammed out of it almost immediately."

"He's lost tens of thousands already to online scammers, and I haven't been able to get him to understand how to stop falling prey to them, so I gave up. I wouldn't give them the money if they asked, but I would set up something to pay for a retirement home of their choosing. If that sounds cruel, believe me, it's far more compassionate than they deserve."

– PhloxOfSeagulls

Coming Out Of The Woodwork

"Oh now that I have money you finally decided to find me?"

"Been looking for my parents for 36 years :-("

"EDIT: I think I'll stick to the idea that my mom is a mermaid and my dad is Superman. They had to hide me because forbidden love."

– ohwhereareyoufrom

Keeping the entire amount is not an option.



Setting Up Parents For Comfort

"They wouldn’t even need to ask, if I won $20 million my first priority would be making sure that they were set for the rest of their lives."

– MattofCatbell

"And of course, being set for the rest of their lives does not necessarily equate to being handed $10 million. It's entirely possible for even the kindest, most loving parents to be terrible money managers."

"The optimal solution here would be to set up a trust that ensures the parents have a comfortable income for the rest of their lives, with no chance of them losing the money to scammers or begging relatives."

– AllenRBrady

"Yup! I'd drop the whole of it in an irrevocable trust and set up a payment schedule to support us for the rest of our lives. split between me, my parents, my brother and my nieces. (With stipulations for deaths, payments held in a seperate trust for nieces to cover school and requiring a degree to gain access, and what to do with it after all parties are dead)"

– SoontobeSam

Flat-Out Refusal

"I'd literally force them to take it and I'm worried it would almost mess my dad up. He's a lifelong construction worker still laying tile at 63 and very proud of his independence and earning what he has. Hed try to refuse but I'd be like, dude, you're going to the doctor for once, and you're going on vacation."

– nofoax

Moms Deserves Best

"I was hoping this would be the top comment."

"I'd give my mom whatever she needed without question. I've never in my life seen someone give so unselfishly as my mom has."

– Water_Buffalo-

"My mom would give me the clothes off her back. Take the 10 million and live it the f'k up ma. I would be a little surprised she asked for the money, though."

– SnuggleBunni69

There's no way I can spend $20 million in my lifetime on self-indulgences.

But my parents would never ask to take half of my winnings.

Every parent/child relationship is different, but based on how much my parents have done for me and supported me throughout my life, I would happily part with a large chunk and help them pay off medical bills, etc.

How would you manage your millions?