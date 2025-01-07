Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Craziest Orders Fast Food Workers Have Handled

man with woman in maroon long-sleeved shirt holding fork over fries and burger on tray
Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Reddit user BatrickThombson asked: 'People who have worked in fast food, what is the craziest order you’ve handled?'

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 07, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
See Full Bio

Fast food often offers a higher level of customization than other food service options.

With online ordering, it's become even easier.

Do I want a certain condiment? Do I want a topping left off? Do I want a component added? Is bacon an option?

Because...

Bacon GIF by BuzzFeedGiphy

With order creativity an option, people can get very, very, very creative.

Reddit user BatrickThombson asked:

"People who have worked in fast food, what is the craziest order you’ve handled?"

Charcoal Briquette

"We had a customer who wanted their pizza burnt. It had to make two full passes through the oven to meet their standards."

"This thing was about as close to setting off the fire alarm as I've seen in a professional kitchen."

"I couldn't even imagine how dry it would be to bite into. It must have been like chomping on a giant Nature Valley granola bar."

~ NativeMasshole

Pizza Soup

"I had a customer that wanted all of the sauces on their pizza."

"Tomato base, then every other sauce we had."

"There were about 20 of them. He got pizza soup."

~ AbroadRemarkable7548

Chicken Jerky

"Had people at the wings place I worked request the wings be fried for 40 minutes—regular was about ten and extra crispy would be 20…so double crispy time."

"We weren’t that busy, so I explained it would take at least 40 minutes to get the wings done, and they’d basically be jerky on the bone, but if they were willing to wait and NOT complain about overcooked/dry wings, we’d do it."

"They loved it and were so happy we did it for them!"

~ AlternativeAcademia

Short-Term Memory

"I worked at Hardee's 20 years ago."

"One evening, about 2 hours before closing time, we got SLAMMED. A group of 52 construction workers came through. Myself and a shift leader were the only ones working."

"Every single guy had an individual order. As soon as I finished with the cashier part, I went to the back line and set up a line of buns to get the orders done."

"Within 20 minutes, my shift leader and I had the food ready to go."

"The real problem came when it was time for them to get their food. I'd call out their order number, and they just stand there."

"Some of them, I remembered their specific orders and would point them out directly. They would say it wasn't their order."

"Like you know what you ordered. Is your memory really that bad that you can't remember what you ordered 15 minutes ago?"

"If I'm ever eating out with a large group, I've always told the server to just start setting plates down, and I would start handing them out. I worked as a waitress for years, and I was better at remembering my friends' orders than they were."

~ croatoan88

Language Barrier

"Mine wasn't so much as a crazy order, but the way this one customer ordered a pizza. They had a significant language barrier issue and they ordered over the phone, which didn't help."

"When we finally got to toppings they listed they wanted mushrooms, green peppers and...what sounded like 'Olium'. I tried to clarify and said, 'do you mean olives?'."

"And they repeated 'Olium'. We went back and forth for a few minutes trying to identify their last topping before I figured out they meant onions."

"It took a biology class in university to make me realize that this person didn't know the English name for onions, so he gave me their scientific name of 'Allium'. Mad respect to this person for trying the scientific name when they didn't know the English one."

~ CaptnMako

One With Everything

"Had a customer who was American, so was only used to limited options for pizza toppings."

"He asked for 'a pizza with everything'."

"Me being a teenager who didn’t care; put all 50+ ingredients on it."

"It was a very tall, uncooked pizza."

~ AbroadRemarkable7548

Hot Bacon

"Soft serve cone with bacon."

"Except according to my manager, the (pre-cooked, pre-packaged, refrigerated) bacon had to be served hot (microwaved)."

"So cone, soft serve, freshly microwaved bacon, more soft serve on top."

~ North-Significance33

One (Burger) With Everything and...

"I managed a small burger place (not a chain but it was all just fast foods we did) for a few years and there are two I can think of:"

"First, we had a large menu of things you could put on your burger. Anything from peanut butter to tzatziki to Boursin cheese to a special house-made sauce to strawberry jalapeño jam."

"A nice couple from Finland once came to our restaurant (which is a very rare occurrence for a small city in Tennessee) and tried our burgers with … every topping we had. They understood English perfectly and knew what they were getting into."

"Those were the messiest burgers, but they were happy with them."

~ littlechangeling

...What A Pickle

"Secondly, there was the Pickle Guy. Look, I love pickles. We brined our own and they were delicious, and they appealed to many."

"I would fry pickles as an off-menu deal if anyone asked for them, as a side/app, or to put on their burgers even. Pickles are great."

"But this guy … not only did he get wind of the fried pickle topping—I can only imagine someone telling him about this strictly out of a conversation like 'hey, you know who loves pickles?'—but he asked for extra, extra regular pickles on bottom."

"OK boss, no problem, I’ll pickle you the hell out. Dude elaborated further. He said, 'I don’t just mean throw three times the pickle on it. I mean make another patty under the burger that is just pickles'."

"I’d never heard of ANYTHING requested that way, but once I knew he wasn’t bothered by being upcharged for the sheer amount of pickle that went into this, I formulated that bad boy. I smashed it all together and lo and behold, a pickle patty."

"Well, dude started coming in every Tuesday from then on with the same request. Nice guy when you don’t short him on pickles though."

"On Tuesdays when I knew I was off for dinner, I had to leave explicit directions for if Pickle Guy came in. He always tipped the server and the kitchen well if we got it right, so we humored him."

~ littlechangeling

Mayo Mania

"I worked at a local chain burger joint. This woman came in and ordered a crispy chicken sandwich."

"On the regular, it would come with mayo and lettuce:

"Lady: '...with extra mayo'."

"Me: 'Okay, extra mayo'—this was pre-computerized register days and you wrote paper tickets."

"Lady: 'No, like, extra, extra, extra mayo. Like swimmin in it'."

"Me: holding pen—not sure what to write—'Okay, I'll tell them'."

"Lady: 'EXTRA mayo'."

"Me: 'I understand'—16-year-old me goes back to the person who pulls the tickets and dresses the buns."

"'She wants extra mayo...no...you don't understand....like put what you think is way too much mayo on both sides of the roll...then add more than that."

"He was happy to oblige and she was happy with her sandwich."

~ LastoftheMohegan

Four And No More

"At Burger King roughly 20 years ago, there was a regular. His order was always a double whopper with extra mayo and extra cheese, king size, with a Diet Coke with FOUR ice cubes."

"When handed his drink he would remove the top and count the ice cubes. Every time."

"He was known as '4 ice cubes guy'."

~ FluffySpaceWaffle

Not In And Out

"I used to work at In-N-Out and it was in a highly touristy area, so we’d get lots of people who had no idea what the menu was and would ask for stuff like chicken nuggets and a salad."

"The craziest order I ever got though was when this tour bus rolled up with 200 people and they all wanted a #1, which is a Double-Double, fries, and a drink. The spokesperson for the group came up to me and said '200 #1 meals please' and after checking with my manager, I informed them we could only do a maximum of 25 burgers at a time."

"So they ended up ordering 25 #1 meals eight times in a row. They slipped me a 20 after taking the orders (we weren’t officially allowed to take tips) and man everyone else who ordered after them looked PISSED."

"Probably the longest In-N-Out wait they’d ever have to endure. Seeing all these tourists pack our dining area and the outside seating was hilarious though."

"They all seemed to love it."

~ oakjudah18

Dark Sandwich Arts

"I had the unfortunate experience of dabbling in the dark sandwich arts in college. A woman called and placed an order for 4 or 5 subs with the last being her personal order."

"After asking for a pretty normal combo of meats and cheese and whatnot, I asked her what condiments she wanted and she replies, 'Just olive oil. Like a LOT of olive oil. I want you to put on as much as you think is too much THEN double that amount'."

"I do as I’m told and shortly thereafter a man, whom I assume is her partner, shows up to get the order. Just as I hand him the second bag of subs, he looks at this translucent abomination as if this sandwich could talk, but would only say 'KILLLL MEEE!'.

"'Woah woah woah!! WHAT THE HELL IS THIS‽‽', he shouted. I replied 'Was that your wife I spoke with… she said to add as much olive oil that would be considered too much then double it'."

"He didn’t didn’t say another word. He sighed the kind of sigh that comes with from a man that’s deeply familiar with hard truths… the sigh of a broken man that can no longer be made whole."

~ Sweaty-Feedback-1482

What‽‽ No Bacon!

"I had a semi-regular customer who would order a bacon cheeseburger without the beef patty and bacon."

"They were paying a lot for a cheese, lettuce and tomato sandwich."

~ prairie_buyer

What's the oddest order you’ve heard of?

Latest News

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
Trending

People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

More from Trending

Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

Lara Trump's Gripe About Dems Trying To 'Thwart' Trump's Transition Is Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized for hypocrisy after she baselessly accused Democrats of "lying" about wanting a "smooth and peaceful transition" in a rant on Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's election win, smiling widely when the vote total reached the threshold declaring Trump the next president and when she received a standing ovation from her party as her vote total was announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Demi Moore's family celebrating her win; Demi Moore
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram; Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore's Daughters' Real-Time Reaction To Her Winning A Golden Globe Is Everything

Actor Demi Moore's daughters warmed social media users' hearts with their reaction to their mother winning a Golden Globe for her career comeback role in The Substance, with a viral video showing how they couldn't contain their excitement after her big win.

Moore won her Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the body horror film, making her achievement all the more remarkable given that horror films normally do not make such a splash on the awards circuit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nelly Furtado
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nelly Furtado Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Self-Love' With Empowering Bikini Pics

Anyone who paid attention to the top songs in the early 2000s likely remembers Nelly Furtado and her catchy, self-empowering song "I'm Like a Bird."

The Canadian singer and songwriter quickly caught fame and has sold more than 45 million records to date, and in 2017, it was believed she had "only flown away" because of her discomfort with the intensity of the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Smith; Keanu Reeves starring as Neo in 'The Matrix'
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith Sparks Rumors He'll Be Starring In A 'Matrix' Sequel After Sharing Cryptic Video

We're all human here, and sometimes, we can't help but imagine what might have been.

A long-standing bit of gossip from Hollywood is that I, Robot's Will Smith turned down the opportunity to star in The Matrix, believing that the film Wild, Wild West was a better fit for his film presence, not to mention his inaccurate prediction that his film would be more successful than the franchise that would cast Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bruce Fischer and Kamala Harris
C-SPAN

GOP Senator's Husband Ripped For Refusing To Shake Harris's Hand At Swearing-In Ceremony

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce went viral after refusing to shake the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris—or even look at her—during his wife's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The exchange proceeded routinely, with Harris leading Senator Fischer in the oath of office. Fischer recited the oath, and the two shook hands as Harris thanked her for her contributions. However, when Harris turned to greet Bruce Fischer, saying, "May I extend congratulations to you?" and extending her hand, he declined to shake it, only saying, "Thank you," before averting his gaze.

Keep ReadingShow less