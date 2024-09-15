Couple Orders Disney Socks From Temu—And The Results Are Hilariously Off The Mark

We love a hilarious "you get what you pay for" moment, as long as it's not at our expense, of course—and a TikTok couple's recent order form Temu is no exception.
Their hysterical order was so tragic, in fact, that it went viral on TikTok, garnering more than 15 million views in just over a week.
In anticipation of their upcoming trip to Disney, TikTokers Emilie and John Fernstrom ordered some socks featuring Disney characters from the cheap China-based site.
But what showed up in the mail was not what they were expecting at all.
John began the viral video:
"This is why you should never order products from Temu."
"Because my wife here tried to order some nice Disney socks for our upcoming Disney trip and just take a look at the things that came in the mail."
"It’s going to look normal at first but you’ll see what’s wrong with it."
And oh did we.
He first held up a pair of socks featuring the adorable Chip, but as John noted:
"But you flip it over, and oh, that’s 'Chib.'"
Yes, all the characters' names were hilariously misspelled.
He continued, showing first the characters' faces and then their butchered names.
"Then you’ve got Mickey Mouse, he’s looking a little derpy but you can still tell it’s Mickey. But according to them, he’s Miikey.'"
"Next, you’ve got his friend, Minnie, she looks good. Oh, nope, that’s 'Mimnee.'"
Piglet, of Winnie the Pooh fame, was embroidered as "Bigeet" and Donald Duck somehow as "Tonaid."
You can watch below.
Viewers definitely found both humor and horror in John and Emilie's tragedy.
And a few shared their own online order fails, as well.
While we're sorry the couple didn't get exactly what they ordered, we certainly appreciate the laugh!