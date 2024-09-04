Skip to content
Brutal New Ad Uses The Words Of Trump's Own 'Friends' Against Him—And Oof!

Screenshot of Donald Trump and "friends" from anti-Trump ad
Psycho PAC/YouTube

George Conway's new Anti-Psychopath PAC trolls Donald Trump with an ad that uses the words of his former friends against him.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 04, 2024
Conservative attorney George Conway had social media users cheering after his Anti-Psychopath PAC used the words of former President Donald Trump's own Republican "friends" against him.

The video, titled "Trump is Crazy: All His Friends Agree," was published early Wednesday morning. It includes criticisms about Trump from such top Republicans as Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) as well as William Barr, his former attorney general who pushed back against his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Conway shared the ad to X, formerly Twitter, along with the following message:

"Since [Trump] doesn’t want to do much campaigning these days, he’s got plenty of time to sit around at home stewing and sulking and watching TV. We’re here to help with that. And to everyone else, top o’ the morning to you!"

You can see the ad below.

From the top, Conway says:

“Hey Donald, all your friends, all the people who have worked with you, they think you’re nuts. ... He's a narcissist at a level this country has never seen."

An image of a sullen Trump sitting in the Oval Office is soon accompanied by the ghostly floating heads of his GOP critics like Cruz, who is heard saying:

"The man cannot tell the truth but he combines it with being a narcissist."

After former House Speaker Paul Ryan refers to Trump as a "populist" and "narcissist," an image of John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, calls Trump "unfit to be president"—a phrase later repeated by Graham—while Barr is heard saying that the country "cannot be a therapy session" for the thin-skinned former president and later says that Trump "constantly engages in reckless conduct."

The voice of a newscaster is heard recounting that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu called Trump "crazy" and that "if he were in a mental institution he wouldn't get out" before Nikki Haley, his former Ambassador to the United Nations, says Trump regularly says "wacky things."

Adam Kinzinger sums it up by calling Trump "literally insane" before the video closes out with a quote from ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie:

"Donald Trump is unfit to be president in every way you could think of."

People wholeheartedly agreed with the ad's brutal—not to mention accurate—message.


Conway—who was married to Trump's presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway—has long insisted that Trump is a danger to the Republic, even referring to him as "Dangerous Donald" or "Deranged Donald."

During Trump's presidency, Conway once said that "Deranged Donald has this neat job" that grants him access to "top secret information" that he ignores if it doesn't flatter him.

He further added that Trump doesn't get his information from our intelligence agencies at all but from Fox News, which he watches and posts about on a regular basis.

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk Slammed After Retweeting Post Claiming Only 'High Status Males' Should Run Government

Billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism after sharing a post that claims "women and low T men" shouldn't have any decision-making power in government.

The rant, initially posted on 4chan and later shared as a screenshot on X by the right-wing account Autism Capital, rehashes misogynistic talking points while mocking low-testosterone men:

Jimmy McCain; Donald Trump
Kevin Lamarque/AFP via Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

John McCain's Son Rips Trump's Arlington Cemetery Campaign Event As A 'Violation'

1st Lieutenant Jimmy McCain ripped into former President Donald Trump following reports that two of Trump's staffers "verbally abused and pushed" an Arlington National Cemetery official who attempted to stop them from filming in an area with recent U.S. military casualties.

Jimmy McCain, the youngest son of the late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain who has served in the military for 17 years, said the Trump campaign's conduct "blows me away" in remarks to CNN:

Jaryd Clifford on the ground after race
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paralympic Runner In Tears After Being Stripped Of Medal Following 'Critical Mistake' At End Of Race

Australian Paralympic runner Jaryd Clifford said he was "devastated" after being stripped of his bronze medal in the T13 5000-meter final for vision-impaired athletes.

Clifford took to Instagram to share his heartbreak after it was determined that the tether to his guide Matt Clarke was released just shy of the finish line, resulting in disqualification.

woman being photographed by group of photographers
Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

People Describe Their Nicest Run-Ins With A Celebrity

I live in a very remote, rural area, so there aren't a lot of celebrities walking about.

I've met Stephen King, Lea DeLaria and a number of politicians, but that's pretty much it.

Mark Hamill; Donald Trump
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Just Trolled Trump Hard By Giving Him A Brutal New First Name—And It's Epic

Hollywood icon Mark Hamill came up with a new nickname for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and it has fans applauding.

Amid Trump's repeated refusals to correctly pronounce Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' name correctly, Hamill proposed an alternate pronunciation of Trump's.

