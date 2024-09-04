Brutal New Ad Uses The Words Of Trump's Own 'Friends' Against Him—And Oof!

Conservative attorney George Conway had social media users cheering after his Anti-Psychopath PAC used the words of former President Donald Trump's own Republican "friends" against him.
The video, titled "Trump is Crazy: All His Friends Agree," was published early Wednesday morning. It includes criticisms about Trump from such top Republicans as Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) as well as William Barr, his former attorney general who pushed back against his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Conway shared the ad to X, formerly Twitter, along with the following message:
"Since [Trump] doesn’t want to do much campaigning these days, he’s got plenty of time to sit around at home stewing and sulking and watching TV. We’re here to help with that. And to everyone else, top o’ the morning to you!"
You can see the ad below.
From the top, Conway says:
“Hey Donald, all your friends, all the people who have worked with you, they think you’re nuts. ... He's a narcissist at a level this country has never seen."
An image of a sullen Trump sitting in the Oval Office is soon accompanied by the ghostly floating heads of his GOP critics like Cruz, who is heard saying:
"The man cannot tell the truth but he combines it with being a narcissist."
After former House Speaker Paul Ryan refers to Trump as a "populist" and "narcissist," an image of John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, calls Trump "unfit to be president"—a phrase later repeated by Graham—while Barr is heard saying that the country "cannot be a therapy session" for the thin-skinned former president and later says that Trump "constantly engages in reckless conduct."
The voice of a newscaster is heard recounting that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu called Trump "crazy" and that "if he were in a mental institution he wouldn't get out" before Nikki Haley, his former Ambassador to the United Nations, says Trump regularly says "wacky things."
Adam Kinzinger sums it up by calling Trump "literally insane" before the video closes out with a quote from ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie:
"Donald Trump is unfit to be president in every way you could think of."
People wholeheartedly agreed with the ad's brutal—not to mention accurate—message.
Conway—who was married to Trump's presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway—has long insisted that Trump is a danger to the Republic, even referring to him as "Dangerous Donald" or "Deranged Donald."
During Trump's presidency, Conway once said that "Deranged Donald has this neat job" that grants him access to "top secret information" that he ignores if it doesn't flatter him.
He further added that Trump doesn't get his information from our intelligence agencies at all but from Fox News, which he watches and posts about on a regular basis.