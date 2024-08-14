Skip to content
MAGA Fans Are Now Selling $2 Bills With A Pic Of A Bloodied Trump—Because Of Course

A bloodied Donald Trump raises his fist after surviving an assassination attempt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A website called TrumpFightForAmericaBill.com released an ad for their commemorative $2 bills featuring a bloodied Trump after he was shot—and it's a major cringefest.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 14, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump's hardcore MAGA fans are now capitalizing on the recent attempt on Trump's life by selling commemorative $2 bills featuring a bloodied Trump after he was shot last month.

Trump was injured just days before the Republican National Convention last month when a shooter opened fire at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The gunman, whose motive is still under investigation, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at the scene.

The shooting ultimately claimed the life of one man and injured two others and reactions from the right-wing have largely centered on the failure of the Secret Service to adequately secure the perimeter.

National Collector’s Mint, Inc. is now offering the bill for $19.95 through the website TrumpFightForAmericaBill.com, as advertised in television spots gaining traction on social media.

The company describes the bill, called the “Trump Fight for America $2 Bill,” as being made by taking “crisp uncirculated U.S. legal tender two dollar bills direct from sealed Treasury packs” and altering them “to commemorate” the moment Trump nearly died.

It adds the following, boasting of a hefty discount:

“Each full-color bill comes complete with a Certificate of Authenticity in a collector’s portfolio for preservation and protection. Whether or not you are a supporter of the 45th President, there’s no doubting the historic importance of this moment.”
“The final issue price was to be set at $39 per bill. However, during this special release, this full-color commemorative two dollar bill can be yours for only $19.95."

A television advertisement shared by progressive journalist Aaron Rupar mentions that "Trump stands unbowed, fist raised in the portrait oval, flanked by images of a flag and his famous signature," adding:

"Trump's encouragement to 'Fight! Fight! Fight!' is boldly presented on the bill ... Each full-color bill comes complete with a certificate of authenticity in a collectors' portfolio for preservation and protection."
"There is a strict limit of five bills per caller. First come, first served. Earliest orders receive priority over later ones. Massive demand is certain, so hurry! Reserve your own Trump Fight for America $2 bill."
"Avoid disappointment and future regret. Call now!"

You can see the ad below.

The grift was real, and people couldn't help but roll their eyes.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Trump and his followers have made headlines for similar reasons.

In 2019, evangelical author Lance Wallnau described a $45 coin decorated with Trump's face as a "point of contact" with God. The coin was promoted on The Jim Bakker Show. It depicts Trump alongside King Cyrus, the founder of the first Persian empire.

Wallnau said those who "see it [the coin] remember God put something in your hand that you have a role in," asserting "that's why we got to pray, because they think we’re crazy."

The White House itself courted controversy in 2018 after Trump was scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that May. The U.S. military released a commemorative “challenge” coin to commemorate the meeting, the first between a North Korean leader and a U.S. president, even though the occasion had not technically happened yet.

Trump later canceled the meeting, rendering the coins an odd artifact as the two nations traded jabs for several weeks until they eventually met the following month to a mixed reception.

