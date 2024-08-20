People Break Down Their Craziest Paranormal Experiences

Most people go through life believing there is an explanation for everything.

But every now and then, something might happen to them that they simply cannot explain.

Even going so far as to believe they have just had a "paranormal" experience.

With each passing day, they will rack their brains trying to come up with an explanation of what happened to them.

Alas, no matter how hard they try, they are still kept up at night by this past, frightening experience, that will likely haunt them for the rest of their lives.

Redditor kolalikoa was eager to hear stories of paranormal experiences people are still trying to figure out, leading them to ask:

"Whats the most paranormal thing that has happened to you?"

If You Go Into The Woods Today...

"When I was in a forest alone, then I heard someone calling my name out of nowhere and no one's there aside from me."

"I heard it like the voice of my cousin then I immediately ran out of that forest."- BustyBabeApril

Defending Territory That Was Rightfully Theirs...

"Driving through a reservation late at night."

"Saw what looked like someone riding on horseback along the side of the road (not uncommon), but in full ceremonial tribal dress."

"They briefly went out of sight as they crested a hill, and then when I crested they were gone."

"Asked some of the folks I worked with on the reservation about it, asking whether there was a powwow or something similar happening."

"There wasn't."

"But they did say that road used to be a horse path used by hunters and warriors before colonization."

"Probably just a dude on a horse, and my brain misinterpreted what I was seeing, but who knows."

"Definitely made the hair on the back of my neck stand up tho."

"Am a huge skeptic so this is the only case where I've ever seen/heard something that couldn't be easily explained."-artemisdragmire

Maybe They Still Are...



"Staying at a creepy cabin with my family when i was a young teenager."

"In the middle of the night I was sitting in bed, my back against the wall. right behind me, i heard clear as day a woman say 'I’m behind you'.”

"The wall led outside, there’s no rooms behind me."- ttrashcat

An Unending Bond

"From 1992 until mid 1998 my family hung out with another family a lot."

"They had a son I played baseball and went to school with and they had an older daughter who would watch us (my little sister, my friend and I) while our parents went out for dinner."

"A week before Christmas 1998 the daughter had come home from her freshman year of college and was going to meet a friend at the mall and was tragically killed by a drunk driver."

"It naturally devastated my friend's family and our families stopped hanging out much."

"However, my dad and his dad would meet for breakfast once a month and his dad said that there had been some strange things going on since she died."

"Their dogs would stare into her room and wag their tail and one would lay in her bed exactly how he did when he would lay with her."

"They would also smell her perfume and they thought my friend was spraying it, but they hid the bottle and still smelled it."

"My dad told us this and I was skeptical until I went to his house one day to hang out."

"We were walking upstairs to his room and as we turned to go down the hallway his dog was standing at her door, looking up, tail wagging, mouth open with his tongue out and then began backing up like a dog would when someone was walking at it with his eyes fixed on something."

"I assumed his mom and dad were in there, but nobody was in her room."

"My friend just shrugged and said 'Hey, (his sister's name), miss you'."

"I would have never ever believed it if I didn't see it."- SafewordisJohnCandy

A Ghost With Good Hygiene?



"My ex-wife and I around the year 2006 were watching TV one evening and suddenly we heard a sound coming from the bathroom."

"I walked in, and both hot and cold water on the bathtub were both turned all the way on."

"No one else at home, neither of us had gotten up in hours."- therealcardboards

About Time



"We have a clock that tells the time."

"It's a little pyramid from the 80s or 90s."

"You touch the tip, it beeps and speaks the current time (horribly, you can hardly understand it)."

"But it does that."

"It was my dad's."

"My dad died."

"So often when I think of him, it just goes off randomly."

"It's probably just crappy sensors from being so old."

"But I swear, it always seems to strike right when he comes to mind and never happens 'on its own' when he isn't."- Billbapaparazzi

Who You Gonna Call?

"Building I used to work in was haunted."

"Lots of weird stuff, shadows, noises, motion-sensitive things would go off when no one was around, things falling off shelves for no reason, all the usual."

"The ladies room in the basement would regularly have noises coming from it that sounded like several girls whispering and giggling."

'If you stood outside the door you would feel like you could almost make out what they were saying but couldn’t quite understand it."

"The noise would stop if you went into the bathroom and wouldn’t happen again until another night."

"There was also a creepy emaciated old man that would stand behind my car blocking me from backing up."

"He was only visible in the rear view mirror, if I turned around to look at him he wouldn’t be there."

"It didn’t matter where in the lot I parked, he would still show up."

"It got so bad I stopped looking in my mirror before backing up."



"But the worst one was a night that a coworker and I were the last two to leave and were locking up."

"I went to leave a note on the receptionist’s desk for her for the morning and while I was writing it I noticed on her phone system screen it showed a phone in the basement call center was just picked up."

"It then showed it dialed another extension in the call center and that extension started blinking showing it was ringing."

"The second extension was then picked up."

"At that point I wondered if someone was still in the call center so I used the call monitor to listen in on the call."

"What we heard was a weird raspy noise that sounded like a mix of heavy breathing and a really slow burp."

"It went on for several seconds then stopped."

"Then the phone system showed one extension hung up and then the other."

"I hung up the receptionist’s phone, and my coworker and I decided whatever the hell was downstairs was welcome to play with the phones all it wanted because there was no way we were going down there to investigate."

"We locked up and left."

"I did not look in my mirror before backing out of my parking spot."- DeaddyRuxpin

A Premonition?

"I was a kid."

"I was sleeping on my grandparent's couch."

"I woke up and saw my grandpa in the kitchen but it wasn't my grandpa as I knew him."

"He was emaciated and pale wearing a hospital robe."

"He was also translucent like a ghost."

"Years later I saw him in the same green hospital gown but it was for real this time as he was in the hospital."

"Emaciated and pale."

"Dying from mesothelioma."- freezingprocess

Dog Gone It...

"I was alone in the house i saw a man walking a dog out the window."

"Dad texted me to check the post."

"I open the door to see the shadow of the man and dog coming toward me so I shut the door and run to the kitchen."

"I stood staring at the door and somebody was standing there."

"It was an all black figure, you can usually see clothes through the frosted glass but this was all black."

"I wasn’t going to open it as i wasn’t expecting anybody."

"I turned my head for a second and the sillhouette had gone."

"I walked to the living room and saw the man and dog were gone."

"I don’t know what it was but it was very creepy."- wetlettuce42

Voices Voices Everywhere...

"When we were staying in my grandparents basement between houses, my mom and sister had stayed out late at a family member’s house."

"As I was getting ready to go to sleep, I heard them get home, come down the stairs, and go into their room all while having a conversation clear as day."

"I decided to get up to say goodnight to them but when I opened their door there was no one there."

"I looked around the entire house and no one but me and my grandparents who were both asleep were home."- mytummyhurts02

When You Know, You Know...

"My meme was in the hospital with pneumonia and my brother was visiting her."

"At the end of the visit he said bye meme I'll see you tomorrow and she told him no you won't."

"He asked if they were releasing her."

"She said no, it's time."

"Then her machines started going off."

"She died."- slayerchick

Guardian Angel



"My mom tells the story of the house she lived in when she was pregnant with me."

"One time she tripped on the stairs and felt like something caught her and prevented her from falling."

"They found out after they moved out that a baby died in that house."- MangoSalsa89

Last Words Of Comfort



"My mom sitting in a rocking chair at 4am on 5/17/73 tell me she was ok."

"At 4:10 am the hospital called my dad to tell him Mom died # 4 am."- PattiiB

Those We Love Never Truly Leave Us



"When I was about 12 years old my brother and I visited our grandfather’s gravestone for the first time."

"He had died young and we had never met him."

"Our aunt (his daughter) who lived nearby to the cemetery would visit occasionally, and she told us she had experienced strange coincidences several times surrounding her visits."

"On the drive there she told us he would’ve been happy that we were coming."

"It was a completely overcast day, 100% grey and drizzly."

"As we approached his site about a row away, my aunt said, 'now watch this'.”

"We stepped up to his stone, and suddenly the sky above us parted very quickly, until there was a clear blue patch right above us."

"The sun came through and rays shined down right on top of us."

"All three of us were speechless and still remember the moment, now almost 30 years ago."

"I like to think he was telling us he was happy to see us."- pdub321

He Always Knew

"I was quite heavily pregnant when it became clear my father-in-law wasn’t going to survive his luekemia."

"We made an appointment to find out the sex of the baby to tell him just in case, but he took a turn for the worse before we could go."

"My husband and his family were there when his dad passed, it was very peaceful."

"I was making my way to the house where he’d passed shortly afterwards and heard, clear as anything, 'it’s a boy, and I KNOW it’s a boy'.”

"We never did go to the appointment, there was no need."

"My son was born about 6 weeks later, and he carries a middle name to reflect the grandfather he just missed meeting."

"Could be coincidence, but it’s been nearly 18 years, and thinking about that moment still chokes me up."

"He knew."- CLAuthorNim

Were these experiences of "the great beyond" or just hallucinations or eerie coincidences?

No one will likely ever know.

While some of these people will likely never stop searching for an explanation for what happened to them, others will likely be much happier believing they already know the truth.