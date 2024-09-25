Paramore's Hayley Williams Just Unloaded On Trump In Blistering Rant At iHeartRadio Festival

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams strongly came out against the reelection of 2024 Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.
During Friday's Hulu livestream of Paramore's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Hayley didn't hold back expressing her anti-Trump views.
She got up close to the camera and warned viewers about threats facing many Americans under another Trump regime.
“Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community," said the 35-year-old singer.
Project 2025 is the conservative Heritage Foundation's plan that would allow a reelected Trump to potentially enable conservative policies that would roll back instituted protections for many Americans belonging to the marginalized groups Williams mentioned.
Here's a clip.
She continued expressing that it wasn't too late for American voices to be heard.
Said Williams:
“It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda."
"And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls.”
At the end of the clip, Williams pointed to the camera and asked viewers watching remotely, "Do you want to live in a dictatorship?"
"Well show up and vote!" she exclaimed.
Social media users were all for her impassioned wake-up call to young voters who are fans of the rock group.
Those from an older generation gave the message a thumbs up.
Williams joins a growing list of music artists, including Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, and Charli XCX–among many others–who endorsed the Democratic ticket of Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz.
The full performance of Paramore at the iHeartRadio music festival can be seen here.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com