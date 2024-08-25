Skip to content
Woman Puts Neighbor On Blast After His Gripe About Their Property Line Backfired On Him Hard

Screenshots from @my_socalled_life's TikTok video
@my_socalled_life/TikTok

TikToker Juniper Pearl explained how a dispute with her neighbor over her property line ended up in her favor after he demanded she have a surveyor come out to assess where the line actually was.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 25, 2024
Anyone who finds themselves invested in stories of neighborhood drama, HOA overlords and "Karen" neighbors must be endlessly pleased right now as issues with property lines and other homeownership concerns have been on the rise on TikTok lately.

TikToker Hayden J. Fox has been going through it recently with his "Karen neighbor who does not like farmers" like him, even though she decided of her own volition to live in the countryside. As Fox's issues are now coming to a close, TikTokers have found a new problematic circumstance with TikToker Juniper Pearl, who was suspicious for a long time that her neighbor was trying to extend his property line into hers.

Pearl and her neighbor's houses are next to each other, sharing a patch of grass between them. Pearl noticed a while ago that when her neighbor mowed his lawn, he was progressively mowing more and more of her lawn, making her think that he was trying to stealthily impede on her property.

When Pearl wanted to put a fence up and she went to discuss its location with her neighbor, her suspicions were confirmed when he refused to accept that her fence legally could be placed closer to his house than he believed and demanded to have a surveyor come out and assess where the line is.

In an attempt to keep the peace, Pearl paid for a land survey to determine the exact location of the property line. Just as Pearl thought, she could claim the land close to her neighbor's house—even closer that she had initially suspected.

Her neighbor was so frustrated, he pulled the stakes out of the ground and threw them into her yard, which she later cited as damage to her property.

You can watch the first video here:

@my_socalled_life

I want to be petty, but i also have to live next to this man🙃#neighbordrama #neighborfromhell #greenscreen

After a lot of back and forth, Pearl eventually reached an agreement they were both comfortable with. She agreed to scale back her fence slightly to give her neighbor more space and to take full ownership and maintenance responsibilities of the fence.

There was also a tree that was located right on the property line that her neighbor had been exclusively caring for in the past few years. She agreed to either scale back the fence to accommodate the tree or contact an arborist to see about relocating it, since it was young, so the property line would never be an issue for the tree.

You can watch the second video here:

@my_socalled_life

Fence update!! #greenscreen

Some TikTokers applauded Pearl's graceful handling of the situation.

@my_socalled_life/TikTok

It was inspiring to those watching that Pearl decided to take the high road and prioritize her long-term relationship with her neighbor over the exact placement of a fence.

It would have been nice if her neighbor had at least apologized for his earlier actions, though.

