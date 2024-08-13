Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Divulge The Most Savage And Unique Insults They've Ever Heard

A man smoking a cigarette and drinking a cup of coffee

man holding cigarette while drinking coffee

Photo by Pars Sahin on Unsplash

Reddit user Pristine-Ant-464 asked: 'What’s the most savage but unique insult you’ve heard of?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisAug 13, 2024
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Most of the time, when people feel the need to throw an insult at someone else, they don't give the insult they are about to throw much thought.

Often resorting to juvenile name-calling or similar.

Some people, however, make a point of choosing their words much more carefully, in an effort to ensure the person they're insulting feels almost literally "burned".

Most impressively, they tend to give these insults about the same amount of thought as someone who simply calls someone a "doo-doo head".

Redditor Pristine-Ant-464 was very curious to hear the most impressive insults ever uttered, leading them to ask:

"What’s the most savage but unique insult you’ve heard of?"

A Rather Ironic Wake Up Call...

"A coworker was dealing with a rude caller in reservations."

"She said, 'Sir, you need a nap'."

"There was a pause then he said, 'That's the nicest way anyone has ever told me to fuck off in my entire life'."

"'I'm sorry'."

"I'll never forget it."- Playful-Broccoli-714

Nothing More Embarrassing Than Shoddy Grammar

"You have lowercase teeth and uppercase gums."- Yourclosetmonster

The Harder To Say, The Worse The Burn...

"I don't know what's wrong with you, but I'm sure it's hard to pronounce."- Kuandtity

Not Even Worth It

"Not me but read a cool one from another Redditor:

"'I don't care about you enough to hate you'."- Mirogamer100

Sometimes You CAN Judge A Book By It's Cover...

"My mom said she once read a review of a book that simply said, 'The covers of this book are too far apart'."

"Just nine words to utterly destroy an entire book."- Lachwen

Some Friends They Are...

"None of the people you've considered your best friends ever considered you theirs."- Wezbob

Season 4 Rachel GIF by FriendsGiphy

When Your Whole Life Is A Joke...

"It was something along the lines of 'It took your mom nine months to come up with a joke, and she’s still telling it x years later'.”

"'X' being however old the person is/looks."- manwithoutajetpack

Some Things Need To Be Earned...

"'You look like you're struggling with needing more attention than you're capable of earning'."

"To a self-identified comedian who wouldn't stop bragging 20 times a day on social media to an audience of nobody about how great he is and how much everybody else in the scene are mediocre and need to take lessons from him."- Epistatic

Practice, Practice, Practice...

“'Let’s throw the last song of the show for a goof'."

"'Everybody switch instruments and it’ll sound horrible'."

"'Terry you stay on drums'.”- PaperbackBuddha

Drumming Rock Band GIF by Adult SwimGiphy

Pulling Out The Big Words, Are We?

"Someone at work called me 'morally supine' once."- DanielAbraham

All Purpose, Whole Wheat, Or Self-Rising?

"If you were a spice, you'd be flour."- KareemFurbunchies

Rule Britannia!

"I loved the comeback I saw online when someone tried to Grammar Nazi someone's post."

"The response was, 'You're speaking English because it's the only language you know'."

"I'm speaking English because it's the only language you know'."- Jdawg_mck1996

Sally Kohn Grammar GIF by The Opposite of HateGiphy

Time Served.

"Thank you for your time, I won’t be needing any more of it."- Gunningham

Wow.

"Everyone who ever loved you was wrong."- King_Everything

From A Right-Handed Person, One Assumes?

"Either, 'You look like a horse in a man costume', or 'You look like something I've drawn with my left hand'."- SimianFrood

Oh Yeah Horse GIF by Kochstrasse™Giphy

It's a strange feeling indeed when you want to give a round of applause to someone who just openly insulted you.

Then again, it's no secret that powerful words are often all it takes to make someone truly weak at the knees.

Latest News

More from Trending

Kevin Sorbo; Kamala Harris
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Kevin Sorbo Dragged After Daring Harris To Say The 'N-Word' In Mind-Numbingly Racist Tweet

Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for his role in the mid-90s live-action television series Hercules, was criticized after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to question if Vice President Kamala Harris "really is black" in a mind-numbingly racist tweet.

Sorbo went so far as to claim that Harris should should say the "n-word" to prove her racial bonafides, writing:

Keep ReadingShow less
LL Cool J
TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

LL Cool J Had The Perfect Response To Merriam-Webster Tweeting The Definition Of 'Come Back'

You know, in 2024, it wouldn't be a Merriam-Webster new word entry without ruffling a few feathers, causing serious excitement, or maybe a little bit of both.

In recent years, some of the most debated new additions have been over the definitions of "woman," "racism," and the addition of the term, "second gentleman." Each of these additions led to conversations about representation, inclusion, and linguistic accuracy, and the conversations got really heated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Kamala Harris supporters
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @EdKrassen/X

Harris Campaign Hilariously Fact-Checks Trump's Claim That Rally Crowd Pic Was A.I.-Generated

Former President Donald Trump was hilariously fact-checked by Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign after claiming Harris used artificial intelligence to make the crowd at her Wednesday campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan, appear larger than it was.

A furious Trump attacked the Harris campaign in the following post on Truth Social:

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Cavill
Cindy Ord/WireImage/GettyImages

Henry Cavill Was So Committed To His 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo That It Made Him Physically Ill

Henry Cavill was in it to win it, but winning came at a queasy cost.

The 41-year-old British actor was one of dozens of surprise cameos in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, playing a variant of Wolverine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally

Singer Céline Dion called out former President Donald Trump's campaign for their unauthorized use of "My Heart Will Go On" from the Academy Award-winning blockbuster Titanic at a rally in Montana—and she couldn't help but get a jab in about the song choice.

Footage of this moment was shared by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign via its official account.

Keep ReadingShow less