Jason Kelce Expertly Claps Back After Being Criticized For His 'Immature' Dancing On ESPN

Former NFL star Jason Kelce responded brilliantly after he was criticized for his unbridled dancing on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, which went viral.
The retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles, who is part of the cable sports channel's Monday Night Countdown pregame crew, was seen abandoning all inhibition and getting down on a DJ platform to Lvxxviii-Lovoy's "Million Dollar Baby (Edm) Mix."
Although the ex-football pro isn't particularly known for being a star on the dance floor, fans were amused, for the most part, watching him having an overall good time.
However, a handful of trolls tried to bring his party down.
One user on X (formerly Twitter) gave their unsolicited critique and belittled him with choice words like "adult baby" and "slob."
The post read:
"White men in the modern era are only allowed to be a few very limited and tightly controlled things."
"But this particular Regime approved white male phenotype - the clown, minstrel, drunk, immature, 'mind your biz', consooomer, joke, adult baby, slob - is easily one of the worst."
Instead of responding bitterly, the 36-year-old older brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis took the high road and defended himself by recommending the online troll watch his Amazon documentary Kelce to gain a better understanding of the man he brutally insulted.
"I’ll admit I am all of these adjectives at times," Kelce replied humbly.
He continued:
"But if you think these are the only words that I represent I highly recommend you watch my documentary on Amazon. Very successful, and while playful, still has a lot of values about life, family, fatherhood, and marriage that you would appreciate I think."
Kelce also referred to his emotional 40-minute speech announcing his retirement from the league after 13 years, which was featured in the documentary.
"Also my retirement speech, while admittedly crying much more than I wanted to, is a different tone than my buffoonery as well," added Kelce.
As far as fans were concerned, Kelce was still smashing it with epic post-retirement snaps.
Despite the haters, Travis demonstrated family will always have his back.
On their podcast, New Heights, the Chiefs tight end and the object of Taylor Swift's affections told his big bro:
"I keep watching it, and I keep crying laughing, man. I was so proud. I was so proud. Everyone thinks I'm the dancer."
He continued:
"Dude, you are the f---ing most electric dancer I've ever met in my life. You can put a smile on anybody's face by dancing."
"Thank you for that. I'll have that forever. I'll have that in my back pocket on a f---ing cloudy day."
Released during the NFL's 22nd season, Kelce's self-titled documentary follows the famous underdog in both his personal and professional life as he weighs in on thoughts toward retirement.
The full-length doc culminates in Kelce facing off against his brother in the Super Bowl LVII, known as "Kelce Bowl," making it the first time in Super Bowl history in which two brothers played against each other.
Kelce is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.