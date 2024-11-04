People Reveal The Dumbest Reasons Why Someone Got Mad At Them

Patience is a virtue.

A virtue that, sadly, far too few people are blessed with.

Indeed, some people's anger threshold is virtually non-existent, and even the most minuscule things can set them into a tirade.

While it's never fun to be the recipient of anger, sometimes people's anger is so irrational and misguided that one ultimately can't help but laugh.

Redditor mlkrs_maria was eager to hear the all-time silliest things people have lost their temper over, leading them to ask:

"What was the dumbest reason someone got mad at you?"

Did This Happen On Friday the 13th?

"When working at Walmart someone’s total came out to $6.66."

"I guess they were superstitious."

"They told me to change it by a penny up or down, but I couldn’t without them purchasing something."

"I found stickers for $0.05 or clearance tackle for $0.10, but they didn’t want to buy anything."

"They just wanted me to change it by a penny."

"I told them it wasn’t something I could do, and I wasn’t going to charge them for something they didn’t purchase."

"I offered to split the order, but the didn’t want to carry two receipts."

"I told them they could just not take one of the receipts and they b*tched about that too."

"They. Threw. A. Fit."

"They tossed all their shit on the counter, started yelling at me, and ultimately left without buying anything."

"Wasted their own time, and breath for absolutely nothing other than a stupid anecdote I get to tell occasionally."-BarnacleMcBarndoor

Priorities People!

"One time, a friend got really mad at me because I didn’t reply to their text right away."

"I was busy with work, and my phone was on silent."

"When I finally checked my phone, there were like 10 missed messages, all getting more and more upset."

"I replied as soon as I could, explaining that I was just caught up with work."

"But they were already furious, thinking I was ignoring them on purpose. It turned into this whole argument about how 'true friends' make time for each other, even though it was just a few hours."

"It took days to smooth things over, all because I didn't respond right away."- Freddafreddajedda

Yeah... She Probably Shouldn't Be Teaching...

"For dyeing my hair, even when I hadn’t."

"First day back after the summer holidays and I’m walking into my classroom and my teacher would not stop watching me, glaring at me but I continued and sat myself down at my seat."

"She kept her eyes on my the whole time, as the rest of my class arrived and sat down."

"It was only when everyone had settled that she called my name in front of everyone, causing all eyes to be on me."

"The first thing that came out of her mouth was, 'You’ve dyed your hair. It’s lighter'.”

"Not asking, just accusing and so she gave me an instant detention."

"I told her that I hadn’t, that it got ever so slightly blonder because of being out in the sun more, but she shook her head and told me not to lie, which then gave me another detention."

"Obviously, I didn’t go, so I got more detentions for not going, but I didn’t go to those either."

"It went round and round until she stopped but deemed me a naughty child."- harrietmjones

Talk About Begging For Attention...



"A coworker got super pissed I didn't comment on her coloring her hair a few shades lighter."

"Sorry, not that interested in your hair lady."- TRIGMILLION

Can't Have It Both Ways



"I used to work security at a high-end condo a long time ago."

"Someone on the top floor called about a possible intruder on their roof-terrace-area-thing."

"So I immediately went up to the roof to investigate."

"Lady complained that I entered her property without permission."

"Lady, you called me for assistance."

"If you don't want my assistance, I'll go grab a Coke."

"I'm thirsty."- Shep1982

... If There Was Even A Reason At All...



"One time I was walking down the street, then a woman who I'd never seen before tapped me on the shoulder and told me 'You know what you did' and I responded with 'I don't know what you're talking about' and she replied with 'I know you're lying' then stormed off."

"So, I don't know the reason she was mad at me, but I'm pretty sure that was the dumbest reason anyone had gotten mad at me."- darkLordSantaClaus

Or, In This Case, A Nightmare?



"A dream."

"Dreamed I cheated and stayed pissed an entire day."- Electrical-Pollution

Truly Uncontrollable Behavior



"I got written up in school once for gagging bc a girl threw up right next to me and I reflexively gagged back."

"Said I was making fun of her."- sfwmandy

Always Be Wary Of Casting The First Stone...



"I have partial hearing loss, not enough to be counted as a disability, but enough to be annoying as there's a frequency almost dead-middle of the spectrum I cannot hear."

"And there is a small subset of the population I found that their natural speaking voice sits in that part I can't hear, so no matter what, their words unless they pitch it up or down slightly are unintelligible to me."



"Anyways, I'm working at a store doing whatever, and I can hear Something but it sounded far off and directed elsewhere so I just ignored it."

"Out of the corner of my eye I can see this old woman just staring at me with a pissy look on her face, I asked her if there was anything she needed help with and I swear to god I cannot tell you what she said and I was staring right at her."

"So upon asking her to repeat herself she stomped off in a huff and bitched at my Manager who (thankfully) already had witnessed this issue."

"I guess he played up the guilt factor that she yelled at a 'Deaf' person (I'm not deaf) and she conceded whatever her point was on my behavior."- AWACS_Bandog

Context Is Everything...



"Walking along with boyfriend (now husband), I can't even remember the context but I jokingly called him ugly, he hit me with an equally jokey 'nuh uh YOU'RE ugl'" and we continued this childish back and forth for about a minute until a stranger overheard us and then got mad that we were being 'so abusive to each other', even though we were clearly joking and laughing."- DrNuclearSlav

A Case Of Crossed Wires?

"A couple years ago a man angrily called me demanding to know why I had called him."

"I had not called him and was actually busy cooking when he called me."

"Maybe a year or so after that a woman accused me of stealing either her mother's phone or phone number."

"I'd had the number for probably a decade at that point so I don't know what that was about, but I was having a bad day and we both got pretty loud and angry."- TheCoolerL

Talk About Grasping At Straws



"Guy at work drove a vehicle into a metal pole and blamed me."

"Was so mad at me."

"Actually reported me and told the manager it was my fault."

"I was 50ft away from him when it happened, but because I was the last one to talk to him before the wreck, in his mind, I was somehow at fault."- Artislife61

Oh, Lord...

"I love telling this story."

"I worked retail for 8+ years, so I've got stories."

"This one particular day, we were kind of dead."

"I was stuck at the service desk and this nice little old man came in and shuffled up to the counter."

"I smiled and greeted him, he returned the smile and explained to me that he wanted the information on one of the sofas we were selling at the time."

"His wife was stuck at home and he wanted the dimensions, the fabric type, etc."

"So, I grabbed some receipt paper and a pen."

"I walked over to the sofa he was interested in and began writing the information."

"He stiffened and let out an audible 'OH...' I apologized and asked if I had done something wrong... he goes, 'you're left handed... you... are a COMMUNIST!'"

"He then shuffled his elderly butt back out the door and across the parking lot."

"While I stood there just like..."

"I never got angry with him, but it was incredibly hilarious and out of left field."- hook-echo

At Least He Said Thank You...

"When I was 16."

"Dating a girl who bought me a mouse teddy thing for Valentine's Day."

"I thought, 'awe that's sweet, something different!'"

"So I said, 'That's really sweet, something different! I love it's a mouse! What made you pick the mouse?'"

"And she went mental."

"I made it SUPER clear I liked it, and appreciated it, and the question was a genuine, 'what made you think of that, it's so cute, how'd you pick it, it was perfect' question."

"But no."

"So she took a 150 Irish pounds + of a vintage locket I got her, and threw it in a drain."

"Nutter."- TheRealPaj

Surely He Can't Be Serious?...



"My ex gf from college got mad at me and didn’t speak to me for 48 hours."

"Why?"

"Because she texted me asking if she could borrow my charger and I said 'Sure' instead of 'yes'."

"Apparently it’s rude to say 'sure'."

"When we broke up she texted me asking if I was happy leaving her."

"I texted back 'sure'."

"It’s been 15 years, and it still makes me laugh."- Maniacboy888

It can take so little to set someone off.

What's perhaps most ironic is that telling these people to calm down or take a breath will only make them even angrier...