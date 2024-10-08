Viral TikTok Of Dua Lipa Showing Off Her Bizarre Diet Coke Concoction Has Fans Wretching

UK singer Dua Lipa made quite a splash online by sharing her bizarre beverage recipe in a TikTok video that consisted of Diet Coke, pickles, pickle juice, and "jalapeño sauce" to top it all off.
Her mixology hijinks were equal parts amusing and utterly nausea-inducing online.
Lipa, known as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2024, was in Texas over the weekend performing a headlining set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park.
During her time in the Lone Star State, the "IDGAF" singer stopped by one of Austin's popular BBQ joints, La Barbecue, and shared what she believed was a delicious drink recipe with friends.
The viral TikTok showed her pouring a can of Diet Coke into a cup filled with ice, followed by pickle juice poured from a container of pickles, some "jalapeño sauce," and garnished with a couple of slices of pickles and jalapeños.
At one point, she remarked that people were staring at her creating her eyebrow-raising concoction, and who could blame them?
"The lady in the back is like, 'What the hell is she doing?'" she said with a smirk.
Lipa gave the beverage cup "a little mix up" and took a sip to her satisfaction before making her dining companions the same drink for them to try.
The festival continues with its second weekend run on October 11 to 13.
Lipa will be joined by fellow headliners Tyler The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, and Chappell Roan, who isn't technically a headliner but is sure to draw huge crowds.