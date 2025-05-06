People Reveal What Made Them Immediately Think 'Nope' While On A Date

The dating scene is meant to be fun, but sometimes it's really heartbreaking or awkward.

But every once in a while, something happens that feels so gross, there's no way there's going to be another date after that.

Already cringing, Redditor D1ndonlyaliboo asked:

"What's something someone once did on a date that gave you immediate 'nope' energy?"





Immediate Red Flag

"I went on a date with a guy, and it was great. Funny, handsome, great chemistry."

"And then while we were taking a walk, because neither of us wanted the evening to end, he randomly punched a drunk guy walking past us, minding his own business, and laughed about it."

"As if he thought I'd be impressed by random pointless violence against an innocent man."

"I had him drop me home, and then I told him that I have no interest in seeing him again because if he could hit a random guy when he's in a good mood, what would he do to me if we have an argument?"

- AnnastasiaBloom

Free Babysitter

"A girl I liked invited me to be her date at her company Christmas party. I was excited because Christmas parties are a pretty big deal. Shortly after we got there, she and a couple of her coworkers talked me into playing Santa, suit and all (I was by no means fat, just since none of the kids would recognize me, I guess)."

"Well, she went and sat with a bunch of friends and totally ignored me while I spent a couple of hours entertaining kids. She never came to see how I was doing or bring me a drink, nothing."

"As soon as the last kid was done, I went in the back, ditched the costume on the floor, and left. We didn’t even make it to dinner. I never talked to her again."

- Rayzor766

All The Wrong Moves

"First of all, he lied about his pictures. It’s like he used someone else’s photo. And after the horribly boring date ended, he pushed me against the wall of the restaurant as we were leaving and forcibly kissed me."

"I’m a d**n good sprinter, so I ran away. He tried to chase me but couldn’t. He messaged me later that night, telling me he loved me."

"I reported him on the dating app."

- Appropriate_Sky_6571

Weird Priorities

"I went on a date with a guy who turned up very late (45 minutes). We met outside the train station and walked to the pub."

"I asked what he wanted to drink, and he said he didn’t want anything. So we sat in the pub whilst I drank a glass of wine and he had nothing..."

"Then when we left, we saw a homeless man vomiting, and he spoke about it the whole way back to the station."

"Once we’d said goodbye, he messaged me to tell me that he didn’t think it was very ladylike to wear Vans with a dress..."

- discopanda_35

Must Love Cats

"He asked me about my pets. I told him about my cats, and he went on a 20+ minute rant about how he hates cats and anyone who likes them is stupid and boring."

- MoreLikeHelloGrant

"I stayed single for a long time because I had two cats. Women would either not like cats or say that men shouldn’t have cats. Then I met my wife. The first time she came over, she instantly fell in love with my cranky elderly boy. Now we have too many cats, lol."

- SgtGo

The Audacity

"I went on a first date, and he was pleasant and normal. Second date, he brought a large duffel bag, and I asked about it."

"He said it’s his sleepover bag. I asked him why he assumed he would be coming over to my apartment, and quizzically, he responded, 'Why do you think we chose a bar closer to you?'"

"I was put off by the presumptive entitlement and told him I’m done. He got angry and started pacing around the bar, ranting, and slammed his beer on the table like he was really trying to show how mad he was, lol."

"I offered to buy his Uber home, and this sent him over the edge. I didn’t feel safe walking home alone, so I waited till he left first."

"It’s not so much him bringing the bag that bothered me. More so his insane reaction to me calling him out on it."

- Findpolaris

A Girl's Girl

"A woman walked up to me in the middle of our date and told me not to date this man because he’s rude and disrespectful. He had walked away to get us drinks, so I have no clue what he said or did to her, but it was enough for me to know a second won’t happen."

"I found out the next day that he gave me a fake name because if you googled the real one, you’d find a Twitter thread exposing him for harassment."

- Fickle-Employment-91

A Sexist Outlook

"He brought up on the date how women are all gold diggers."

"This was out of nowhere, and I had paid for my own drinks and everything that night already. Also, I’m almost positive I made more money than him or at least the same amount."

- AGirlDoesNotCare

"It's crazy, isn't it, the projection? I was accused of being a gold digger by someone who lived in his aunt's basement. I owned a five/bedroom house at the time!"

- alegna12

Forced To Date The Whole Friend Group

"She suggested a bar to go to. Turns out she worked at the bar, and a group of her friends showed up to hang out with her on our date. Her trashy friends grilled me, and she spent most of the time talking about how she needs to update her profile so she gets better guys to go on dates with, and that guys need to learn when a date is over and just go home."

"I took the hint and ended the date, and she insisted she didn't mean me, was having a great time, and wanted to see me again."

"I pitched the idea of a second date, a brunch date, to give her a second chance. She asked if her friends could come. When I said no, she said her friends do what they want and were going to show up anyway, so I canceled the date and never spoke to her again."

- TheTelekinetic

Inappropriate Strength Training

"She kept punching me as hard as she could. Pretty much hit me everywhere except the nuts and face. She was petite, about 90 pounds, so it didn't do much other than annoy the s**t out of me."

"She was just immature and didn't know how to express herself on a date. She was a doctor too."

- yapyap6

A Gut Feeling

"I didn't even make it to the date before getting the 'nope' energy. We were texting and had planned to go out on a date, and I just had this feeling like I really don't want to go and shouldn't. So, I texted him earlier in the day and said I'm sorry, but I won't be able to make it."

"He went full-blown psychopath on me, calling me a b***h and I'm a f**ked up person, etc. Bullet dodged."

- humblekanyepie

A Frightening Temper

"He cooked me dinner, and we made out a bit on the couch before he asked me to stay longer. It was a work night, and my allergies were acting up from his dogs. Then he snapped, yelling at one of them for peeing on the floor."

"I later found out the dog was newly adopted and not house-trained. His reaction really scared me."

"I said I had to go, and as I walked out, he charged to the door and slammed it behind me."

- bikinifresh

Self-Awareness For The Win

"I've never had an immediate 'nope,' but I'mma tell on myself, because I was an immediate 'nope.'"

"About 25 years ago or so, I was on a blind date with a girl way before I should have been because I was fresh off a break-up that I wasn't over AT ALL. Ugh, the poor girl... all I did was talk about my ex and her daughter (who wasn't mine but grew to love like my own). God... I even showed her pictures."

"I still cringe about it whenever my scumbag brain senses that I'm feeling too good about myself."

- CharlieW77





It's not surprising that there was not another date after each of these accounts.

What's funny is that it sounds like most of these dates were not ready to date, mostly because of not being over their previous partner. If only they'd waited a little longer to go back on the dating scene, some of these experiences could have been avoided.