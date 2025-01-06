Conservatives Roasted After Claiming Warnings About Massive Surge In Norovirus Is A 'Scam'

Conservatives were roasted after claiming warnings from health officials for anyone with symptoms of norovirus to isolate to prevent the bug from spreading to others were a scam.

The highly contagious norovirus is known to cause symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Additional common symptoms include nausea, body aches, headaches, and fever.

The virus primarily spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, such as sharing food or utensils. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food, water, or surfaces.

Unfortunately, norovirus cases are surging in parts of the United States this winter. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 91 outbreaks reported during the week of December 5, a significant increase from 69 outbreaks reported the previous week in late November. For comparison, historical data shows a peak of 65 outbreaks during the first week of December in prior years.

Swedish conservative commentator Peter Imanuelson got the ball rolling when he cited a public health warning from Britain's National Health Service (NHS) about curbing the virus' spread when he wrote:

"Newspapers in Britain are now telling people to stay indoors for 48 hours as virus spreads. Are you falling for this scam again?"

The post was a reference to the social distancing public health authorities recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic to curb the spread of that particular virus—efforts that failed, costing millions of lives, once they were politicized by the far-right as an assault against personal freedom.

But it ignores some "important context," per a Community Note that pointed out that the NHS is advising people who have the norovirus to “stay off school or work until you have not been sick or had diarrhea for at least 2 days. “

Nevertheless, Imanuelson's right-wing followers ate it up.

Health officials report that norovirus symptoms often begin suddenly, typically 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Most individuals recover fully within one to three days.

While people of all ages can contract norovirus, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk. Dehydration, caused by vomiting and diarrhea, is the primary concern.

Currently, there is no specific medication to treat norovirus. Rehydration is key, with water and other non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic fluids recommended. Those showing signs of dehydration, such as reduced urination, dry mouth and throat, or dizziness when standing, should seek medical attention. In children, dehydration may present as unusual sleepiness, fussiness, or crying with few or no tears.

To prevent infection during the peak winter season, frequent and thorough handwashing is crucial. Scrub hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially before meals.