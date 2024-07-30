Biden administration Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appeared on The Daily Show Monday to talk with host Jon Stewart about a variety of topics, including J.D. Vance.
At the recent Republican National Convention, Donald Trump announced his new running mate would be the first-term Senator from Ohio. Since then, Vance's numerous hot takes on women, cats, family, and voting rights have garnered a lot of attention. And not the good kind.
Secretary Buttigieg told Stewart:
"There is a temptation to have our message be entirely about Donald Trump, because we’re so disturbed by what his return would mean. And maybe a little more also about J.D. Vance, because of how odd he’s turned out to be."
Buttigieg shared a clip of the interview on his social media.
He explained to Stewart:
"[Vance] just systematically insulted so many people. It’s not just the kind of things he said, but the policy ideas behind them."
"Like, he has this idea that you should get extra votes if you have kids… He suggested that you should have extra votes if you’re a parent."
"He doesn’t just say that being a parent gives you an important role as a citizen, which I agree with because it gives you a unique perspective on the future; it’s that not being a parent makes you less."
Secretary Buttigieg continued:
"He said people who don’t have children—this is a quote, 'have no physical commitment to the future of this country'."
"When I was deployed to Afghanistan, I didn’t have kids back then, but I will tell you—especially when there was a rocket attack going on—my commitment to this country felt pretty physical."
The host and The Daily Show's live audience applauded Secretary Buttigieg's response to Vance's warped perception of commitment.
Others concurred with both the Secretary's thoughts and the audience's appreciation for them.
Many voiced their hopes for a Harris/Buttigieg 2024 Democratic ticket.
Buttigieg is rumored to be on the shortlist to be Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' running mate.
You can watch Secretary Buttigieg's full interview on The Daily Show here:
Pete Buttigieg on Kamala Harris’s Campaign, VP Vetting, & JD Vance | The Daily Showyoutu.be
Olympics Commentator Fired After Making Sexist Remark About Female Swimmers