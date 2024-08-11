Woman's Story About Man On Bus Who Knew Her Birthday As Part Of 'Prophecy' Freaks Out TikTok

A woman on TikTok went viral after sharing a story that is almost too crazy to believe.

TikToker Sydney Davis Jr. (@sydneydavisjrjr) stitched her video with a clip telling viewers to share a story they experienced that "you don't ever tell" because "you know that no one would ever believe you."

And Davis' story is exactly that.

The creator recalled a time when she was living in Chicago as a teenager and a random man on the bus—the wrong bus, mind you—not only knew her birthday but had the same one...AND said she was part of a "prophecy."

Davis began her story by telling viewers that she accidentally got on an express bus instead of a local one that didn't stop until it reached the north end of the city, unfortunately for her in so many ways.

She said the bus was so crowded she was forced to stand at the front of the bus "basically right behind the bus driver."

The TikToker then noticed the random stranger.

"Also, as I'm clocking that this bus is super full, there's an old man sitting in the seats for people who are pregnant, elderly...toward the front of the bus, and he makes eye contact with me as I'm observing the scene."

She continued:

"And when he makes eye contact with me, he has a visible whiplash. He does a double take like I have never seen before."

"Being a teenager in Chicago, I assumed that means he was going to be like super creepy and hit on me, but that is NOT what happened."

Instead, the TikToker shared, the man started yelling:

"It's you! It's you! I can't believe it's you!"

"They told me you were going to be here, but I didn't believe them because we've been waiting for so long."

"I can't believe it."

The TikToker still didn't think much of it because she'd come across several interesting characters in Chicago and was experienced in how to politely deflect.

But the stranger continued on with his amazement that she was standing in front of him.

And then he added:

"The prophecy is true."

"I can't believe you're here."

Davis laughed along with him, quipping:

"I didn't even know I would be here."

She then said in that moment she realized she was on the wrong bus because it wasn't slowing down to stop.

Also at that moment, the man on the bus told her:

"I knew it was you because we have the same birthday."

"They said that would be the sign."

Finally, she thought she found some relief because surely that couldn't be true.

Right?

Actually, no.

The TikToker laughed and said:

"I haven't even told you my birthday."

"When is your birthday?"

Then she revealed:

"This man dead-a** looks at me and says 'November 29.'"

Yep, that's her birthday.

The man even took out his ID and showed that his birthday was also, in fact, November 29.

Thankfully, another passenger on the bus picked up on what was going on and whispered to her that she needed to get off the bus at the very next stop.

She brought up that she was not familiar with the stop or the buses there, but he assured her it did not matter and she needed to cross the street and get on the first bus going in the opposite direction, even if it was not the correct bus.

When the bus finally stopped, the man grabbed her arm, took her to an exit at the back of the bus and pushed her out, telling her to run across the street.

Fortunately, the bus she got on was another express that took her right back to where she started her insane encounter.

At the end of her video, Davis said that there was no way the man could have known they had the same birthday as she wasn't wearing anything to indicate it and she never took out her wallet.

And she still has no idea what the prophecy was.

You can watch below.

WARNING: NSFW language

Viewers of this insane story, which has been seen 2 million times, were shook.

Many, however, said curiosity would've gotten the best of them had they been in the same situation.

Some even wondered if the man who pulled her to safety was actually changing the course of the prophecy...on purpose.

We're glad the man on the bus saw what was going on and intervened, but just like the other viewers, we now are curious about the "prophecy."