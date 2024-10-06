People Share The Red Flags That Signal Someone Wasn't Raised Right

Nature vs. nurture.

There is that age-old debate about whether or not someone is who they are because of how they were raised or if it's simply part of who they are.

Needless to say, everyone is ultimately their own person, and no amount of influence their parents or guardians tried to inflict on them can change that.

However, when it comes to manners and behavior, we are all led by example, and old habits can be hard to shake.

With this in mind, certain behavioral traits are a clear sign of being raised in a questionable manner.

Redditor habsforIife was curious to hear what people thought were clear signs of an improper upbringing, leading them to ask:

"What immediately tells you that a person wasn’t raised right?"

Compassion is NOT Weakness

"People who see kindness as a sign that they should take advantage of someone. People like that most likely had sh*tty parents."- Honorable_Cringetion

Some Things In Life Need To Be Earned



"Entitlement- everything on the planet belongs to them, and everyone on it is their servant."- Alternative-Speed-89

Ever Heard Of Quid Pro Quo?



"Always taking but never giving."- Princesss_Lily

Seriously, Who Does That?!?!

"A complete lack of respect for stuff that doesn't belong to them."

"An example."

"Middle school, they finally built an addition onto the building so they could get rid of the temporary trailer classrooms out back."

"Brand-new everything, from the concrete all the way up to the roof."

"First day of class I was in the bathroom using it for its intended purpose, and I watched another student walk in, walk into the stall, and turn in a circle while peeing the whole time."

"All over everything."

"When he was done he zipped up, walked out, said something like 'Hmh', and that was that."- virtualadept

Everyone Needs To Wait Their Turn

"Cutting queues."- louloutre75

Just Plain Rude!



"People who litter."- Sunstang

Every Job Is Essential



"When someone looks down at others based on what they do."

"That just clearly shows that they've learned the same thing from their caregivers."- LovelyLavenderrr_

No One Likes A Gossip



"Not being able to maintain other people's privacy."

"Met someone who, within hours of meeting and without any specific prompt, was telling me about the medical issues/conditions one of our mutual friends has which was clearly told in confidence, and now I know about it against my will."

"I feel like I need to apologize to the mutual friend about hearing it."- DasGaufre

Especially When There's A Trash Can In Sight!



"People leaving their Starbucks cups on random shelves and stuff in Target or wherever."

"I'm not talking about the accidental leaving of trash, that's fine I get it lol! It's the ones who purposefully hide their trash behind stuff or in weird places that I have beef with."- pigeon_idk

Who, Me? Couldn't Be!

"Ppl who simply cannot even begin to fathom that they might be the problem."



"Lack of self-awareness, playing victim 24/7, having an excuse for everything, no integrity."- Scared-Still-3436

It Takes Much More Effort To Be Rude...



"Lack of manners or being impolite in general."- SgtPepperoni9

The Blame Game...



"The way everything is nothing is their fault, and it is always somebody else's fault."

"They overslept?"

"Somebody else's fault."

"The job they were assigned to do didn't get done?"

"Somebody else was slacking."

"They were speeding along the highway and swerving lanes and rear ended somebody?"

"It was the other person's fault."- Fresh_Distribution54

Pick On Someone Your Own Size!



'Mean/rude to children, animals, the elderly, and servers."- DefiantQueen5125

A Little Appreciation Goes A Long Way

"They don’t say thank you."

"Ever."- Cicadadrone

Do They Forget The Access They Have To Their Food?

"They treat restaurant staff poorly."- NiceGass97

It is true that many people turn out the way they do, for better or worse, in spite of how their parents raised them.

However, certain behaviors don't just come naturally to people but rather have to be taught.

And being led to believe the world revolves around you and you are owed anything, and everything is something far too many parents teach their children.