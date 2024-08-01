Skip to content
Olympic Fencer Reveals She's Competing While Seven Months Pregnant—And Fans Are In Awe

Egyptian Olympic fencer Nada Hafez
Al Bello/Getty Images

Egyptian Olympic fencer Nada Hafez revealed on Instagram after her round of 32 win that she's actually competing while seven months pregnant.

Koh Mochizuki
Aug 01, 2024
People were fascinated by three-time Olympic fencer Nada Hafez, who hails from Egypt, for slaying the competition as an expectant mom.

The 26-year-old sabre fencer previously competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

This year at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Hafez beat U.S. fencer Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 after fencing table 32 on Monday, and she celebrated on Instagram with additional news that she wasn't competing alone.

Hafez announced she was seven months pregnant a day after she advanced to the round of 16 in the individual women’s sabre competition.

"What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!" wrote Hafez.



She continued:

"My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional."
"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."
"I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!"

Hafez concluded the post by thanking her husband, Ibrahim Ihab, a cardiothoracic surgeon, and her family for supporting her journey that brought her to this thrilling moment.

"This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!" she enthused.

Her inspiring news moved social media users.

One commenter praised:

"What an extraordinary woman!"
"The entire nation should take pride in her achievements. It is incredibly challenging to train rigorously, maintain focus, and endure constant pressure."
"Yet, she has done all this while being pregnant. Representing Egypt and triumphing over formidable opponents, including the American competitor, is a remarkable feat that deserves our utmost admiration."
"We are profoundly grateful for her dedication and inspiration. Thank you so much."

Others couldn't stop sharing their excitement for her empowering Instagram post.

While Hafez defeated her U.S. NCAA champion competitor in the first round, she was eventually bested by South Korean opponent Jeon Ha-young 15-7.

Hafez was formerly an Egyptian national champion in gymnastics before becoming a member of the Egyptian National Senior Fencing Sabre Women's Team in 2014.

The following year, Hafez won her first Egyptian Senior Women's Sabre National Republic Competition.

At the African Zonal championship, she won silver in 2018 and two bronze in 2019 and 2014. She also won the bronze medal at the Belgium Tournoi satellite.

After earning a degree in Medicine at Cairo University, she has gone on to work as a clinical pathologist.

