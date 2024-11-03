Couple Sparks Debate After Documenting Their Neighborhood's 'Doomsday Prepper' Meeting

A couple on TikTok launched quite the discussion after their videos about their neighbors split viewers.

TikTokers Liz and Beau (@beauandliz) took to the platform to share a series of videos detailing their neighborhood's emergency preparedness meetings and drills.

And while the couple and others on TikTok initially mocked the "doomsday preppers," others found the operation to be both considerate and brilliant.

The first video began with the couple laughing as they explained:

"Our neighbors are having an emergency preparedness drill."

Beau added:

"Mind you we have gotten, it is October 6th?"

And Liz chimed in:

"We have gotten I think the email started in September."

They shared that they had received "six or seven" emails about "a prep meeting for the actual meeting."

"The actual meeting is on the 12th."

They went on:

"We lived in the house for three years, never stepped foot in our neighbor's house. Never so much as...we just said [hi] I was good with this."

"I'm not one to shame the doomsday prepper, okay? We've been there, we all have our own things."

"I get it, you wanna be prepared."

Beau concurred:

"I like cheese by the water. You like doomsday prepping, I get it."

"We gotta see what's gonna happen. Liz is going in on this, the kids are sleeping, so, it's kind of like a pass for dad here."

Liz added:

"I don't even care if I go."

"They asked for emergency contact. They want phone numbers, they want ages, like, for all I know I'm getting murdered."

You can watch the first TikTok below.

@beauandliz Casual day in our life #couplegoal #tiktokstories #dayinourlife

Of course, viewers needed to know how the meeting went, and the TikTokers filled them in.

Liz, who attended the meeting, shared:

"Meeting started off casual, this guy Justin, he doesn't live here."

"He was in the meeting for his mom who's moving here on Saturday."

She then read notes from her phone.

"He has enough food for 2 to 3 months and 1,000 gallon water tank. Minimum."

"Cindy says she has four fire extinguishers."

"We're all stating what we're bringing to the table, it gets to me."

Liz's contribution did not humor the gang.

"I'm bringing me, my humor, haha. No one finds it funny, okay?"

"This is a serious meeting."

"Barb goes sometimes I think if my house is on fire do I get a rope?"

"I just sit there lying in bed at night thinking there's no way out."

Justin commended Barb on her bright idea to get a ladder instead of a rope.

Liz went on:

"Justin, okay, he takes lead of the meeting."

She played some footage of the meeting itself in which Justin can be heard saying:

"Fort Lewis plan for any infrastructure destruction in the state is for the corp of engineers and the military down at Fort Lewis."

"To start to drive north and build a highway system to supply people."

"The problem is the population center here is so large there's not enough aircraft on the entire West Coast to provide resources, food, water, medicine, quick enough to this entire environment in a massive disaster."

After playing more of Justin's ideas, Liz mentioned to viewers once again:

"Mind you he's not even part of the neighborhood."

After talking about the devastation Helene brought and other possible disasters—wildfire, earthquake, volcano, tsunami—and how they should go about navigating them, viewers learned:

"The real drill is next Sunday with the whole neighborhood."

@beauandliz Casual day in our life - part two of our neighborhood meeting. #couplegoal #tiktokstories #dayinourlife

In part 3, the TikTokers shared they received an updated schedule "to the minute" for the annual drill.

"10 a.m. Earthquake occurs, right out of the gate."

The plan is to "duck and cover" for two minutes.

Then at 10:02, the neighborhood attendees are expected to follow the "six steps," whatever those may be.

At 10:15, each team will receive a "role-play system," and then at 10:45, teams share about their experience.

On a positive note, cookies will be provided.

At the end of the video, the couple reads that there will be "another debrief simulation following up."

You can watch below.

Warning: NSFW language

@beauandliz Casual day in our lives - preparing for our neighborhood emergency drill part 3 #dayinmylifevlog #tiktokstories #dayinourlife

So, how did it go?

Well for starters, Liz found out her house would be the "care center."

"You're not coming over."

"This is not the care center today, Paulette."

"My house is not approachable, okay? An earthquake did damage it...inside, totally destroyed."

Liz compromised and they stayed outside the house instead.

But then she ended up with two more children as their parents were on a different response team.

As more children trickled in and a dog entered the scenario, Liz became overwhelmed and texted Beau for backup.

"You need to get home now."

Liz did everything she could to avoid bringing the children into her home.

"I have to be mentally prepared to invite people into my home, let alone four children into my home."

You can watch below.

@beauandliz Day in our life - neighborhood emergency - part four #tiktokstories #dayinourlife

Though this four-part play-by-play gave some viewers a laugh...

While this is some entertaining footage, we definitely know whose house we'd be going to in case of an emergency.