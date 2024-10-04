'NCIS' Star Pauley Perrette Reveals Why She'll 'Never Again' Return To Acting After Retiring

NCIS star Pauley Perrette is happy to leave acting for good and explained why she plans to "never again" return to Hollywood in a rare and exclusive interview with Hello! magazine.
It's been six years since the 55-year-old played eccentric forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in the popular long-running American military police procedural.
"I'm not ungrateful for the benefits that it gave to me," said Perrette, adding:
"But I'm a different person now and I want to be here for it–the good and the bad and the painful."
"I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself but it's authentically how I feel."
Fans gave her full support.
Perrette, whose previous work in television included The Drew Carey Show, Veronica’s Closet, Jesse, Almost Famous and Time of Your Life, found her breakthrough after being cast in NCIS.
She had an impressive run starring in the popular show for 15 seasons across 352 episodes from 2003 to 2018.
In June 2019, Perrette wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating she would never return to acting, citing a conflict with the show's star Mark Harmon.
It read:
"NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me."
"I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!"
The Wrap had previously reported on tensions between her and Harmon after an on-set incident in which his dog bit a crew member, requiring 15 stitches. Perrette had objected to the dog being allowed to return to the set after the attack, according to those familiar with the situation.
At the time, concerned people wanted more details concerning Perrette's complaint about Harmon.
In a follow-up tweet, she said:
“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong."
"THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”
Her last role was as Jackie in the CBS sitcom Broke, which aired in 2020.
She retired from acting on July 7, 2020, after Broke was canceled in May after one season.
Perrette explained at the time:
"Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful."
"I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)."
Nowadays, Perrette is enjoying executive producing documentaries including Studio One Forever.
"At this point in my life I have this deep need to find authenticity in everything," she told Hello!.
"And being an actor, especially at certain points in my life, was a great escape; it's like a drug because I didn't have to be me, I could be somebody else."
"My character didn't have all of the problems that I was having."
"It's why I only watch documentaries, I want the truth. For me, going back to being an actor would be taking away from this life of true authenticity that I'm living 100% of the time."