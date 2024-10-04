Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'NCIS' Star Pauley Perrette Reveals Why She'll 'Never Again' Return To Acting After Retiring

Pauley Perrette; Perrette on 'NCIS'
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, CBS

The actor, who starred on NCIS for 15 seasons before leaving in 2018, opened up to Hello! magazine about her reasons for leaving the acting profession entirely.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 04, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

NCIS star Pauley Perrette is happy to leave acting for good and explained why she plans to "never again" return to Hollywood in a rare and exclusive interview with Hello! magazine.

It's been six years since the 55-year-old played eccentric forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in the popular long-running American military police procedural.

"I'm not ungrateful for the benefits that it gave to me," said Perrette, adding:

"But I'm a different person now and I want to be here for it–the good and the bad and the painful."
"I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself but it's authentically how I feel."

Fans gave her full support.



Perrette, whose previous work in television included The Drew Carey Show, Veronica’s Closet, Jesse, Almost Famous and Time of Your Life, found her breakthrough after being cast in NCIS.

She had an impressive run starring in the popular show for 15 seasons across 352 episodes from 2003 to 2018.

In June 2019, Perrette wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating she would never return to acting, citing a conflict with the show's star Mark Harmon.

It read:

"NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me."
"I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!"

The Wrap had previously reported on tensions between her and Harmon after an on-set incident in which his dog bit a crew member, requiring 15 stitches. Perrette had objected to the dog being allowed to return to the set after the attack, according to those familiar with the situation.

At the time, concerned people wanted more details concerning Perrette's complaint about Harmon.




In a follow-up tweet, she said:

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong."
"THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

Her last role was as Jackie in the CBS sitcom Broke, which aired in 2020.

She retired from acting on July 7, 2020, after Broke was canceled in May after one season.

Perrette explained at the time:

"Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful."
"I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)."

Nowadays, Perrette is enjoying executive producing documentaries including Studio One Forever.

"At this point in my life I have this deep need to find authenticity in everything," she told Hello!.

"And being an actor, especially at certain points in my life, was a great escape; it's like a drug because I didn't have to be me, I could be somebody else."
"My character didn't have all of the problems that I was having."
"It's why I only watch documentaries, I want the truth. For me, going back to being an actor would be taking away from this life of true authenticity that I'm living 100% of the time."

Latest News

Haley Joel Osment as JD Vance; Vance attempting to buy donuts
2024 Election

Haley Joel Osment's Impression Of JD Vance Trying To Buy A Donut Is Hilariously Spot On

More from Entertainment

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
@KamalaHQ/X; Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Calls Out Trump's Half-Full Rally Crowd In Hilarious Video

After former President Donald Trump claimed "only he" can draw huge rally crowds, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign mocked him after a video emerged showing that Trump had spoken at a rally in a half-full gymnasium.

Trump arrived an hour and a half late to his rally in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday night and boasted:

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Collins; J.D. Vance
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged For Sharing Bizarrely Doctored Photo Of Vance With Chiseled Jawline

Georgia Republican Representative Mike Collins left X users baffled after sharing a photo of Vance that had clearly been photoshopped to give the vice presidential candidate more pronounced cheekbones and a stronger jawline.

Collins bizarrely shared a noticeably edited image of Vance’s face, altered to appear slimmer with exaggerated features, including what looked like a chin implant.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Settles Debate After Infamous 'Friends' Dress Looks Different Color In 4K

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has entered the chat concerning the debate involving the "commando" dress that her character Rachel Green wore in an infamous Friends episode.

In the second episode of the third season, titled, “The One Where No One’s Ready," the characters scramble to get ready for a high-profile event at Ross' museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Mariah Carey
@MariahCarey/X

Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down People Trying To 'Rush' Her Into Christmas Season In Viral Video

Pop icon Mariah Carey, who has become the annual harbinger of the Christmas season, shared a hilarious new video teasing her fans who are trying to "rush" her into the holidays.

Each year, "All I Want for Christmas is You" can be heard pretty much everywhere around the globe. The holiday standard is from Carey's fourth studio album and first holiday album, Merry Christmas (1994). So great is its success that Carey is widely known as the "Queen of Christmas," and jokes about her "defrosting" in time for the holidays pop up each year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julianne Hough
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Body-Shaming Trolls Tell Her To 'Eat A Cheeseburger'

Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough responded to body-shaming comments after she posted a playful Instagram video of her enjoying her spa day clad in a snakeskin-patterned bikini.

The video, posted on September 29, showed the affable TV personality and dancer bumping and grinding in the sauna with a red light therapy mask on, taking a cold plunge after, and leaping about on a trampoline.

Keep ReadingShow less