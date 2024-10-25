Megan Thee Stallion Just Discovered 'Sex And The City'—And She's 'Pissed' Nobody Told Her To Watch It

Redditor DrPhilsComb asked:



"What's the hardest thing you've had to let go of?"





Not 'Best Friends Forever'

"The hardest thing I've had to let go of was a long-term friendship that became toxic."

- GlowingGlade

"Mine was a long friendship too but for different reasons. It’s been hard to break it off. So many good memories."

- Tayesmommy3

The Loss Of A Soul Dog

"My childhood dog. I know it might sound dumb, but I spent 13 years with him, and he was the only stable thing in my life."

"We had him put down in February. It's been really hard, I'll be honest. He was the best boy."

"RIP, Bobo."

- lala__16

"Not dumb at all. I am so sorry for your loss."

"Dreading the day... I adopted a spicy shelter dog during the pandemic after having fostered other dogs for a while. We saved each other, I was close to depression and the loneliness during the pandemic had taken its toll. This little lady is the reason I wake up at stupid o’clock in the morning."

"Even after the lockdowns, she changed my life. Can’t go out partying because I have the dog at home. Can’t have a hangover because I’m taking the dog to the woods or the beach in the morning. She changed my social circle, my hobbies, and the way I plan daily life."

"She is on medication for arthritis, but she won’t slow down and keeps me on my toes. Them terriers, I’m telling ya!"

- Original-Suit1670

A Fairy Tale Kind Of Love

"The love of my life. He cheated on me and tried so hard to stay with me. But the trust was gone. I couldn't put myself through that."

"I miss him every day, but we've both moved on and have separate lives now. He always said that one day we'd end up back together, whether it was a matter of months or when we were 75 years old. So I guess only time will tell."

- Big-Depature4414

"Same. I split with him after seven years together. He is such a special person, but unfortunately, alcohol has a tight grip on him. My heart couldn't take it anymore. I'll love and miss him till the end of my days."

- Merrybuckster

A Hurting Family

"Both my brothers died young, my mom is elderly and I have no kids or spouse. When my mom dies, I will kind of be alone. My brothers didn't even have kids. Coming to grips with that fact has been difficult."

- Cold-Committee-7719

"You didn't ask for advice, but when I was going through a rough time, I reached out to people in need. A friend's mother in a nursing home, an old childhood friend with terminal cancer. It gave me so much. You can make a difference for people."

- SquirtBlossom

When They Don't Love You Back

"The love that I'm feeling for someone who can't even reciprocate my feelings. It was so hard because I dearly love her but seeing that she's happier with someone else, I have no choice but to let go of the love I had for her for the longest time!"

- GoddessOfDesires

"This is me too. Tomorrow, it will be two weeks since I sent her a text that I had to walk away for my own happiness. It hurts and I know it will take me some time to get over her. I love her, but she cannot give me the feelings back that I give her."

"I was so depressed all the time just willing her to send texts to me and they never came. I always pictured us being something more, and it was just a constant disappointment."

"Hang in there. Thinking of you and sending hugs."

- BelleFan2013Grad

Moving Toward A Sense Of Peace

"One word: control."

- GreenOTter730

"This is the one for me. Practicing the art of letting go of control is my life’s work."

- Cool_Monitor_6424

Not Happily Ever After

"My marriage... after 24 years. She was unhappy, I was unhappy, we couldn't find a fix, and so I asked her to leave and helped her set up a new home and we parted. We are both better for it, but it was tough."

- Ok_Pineapple_5505

"It may be heartbreaking, but the best thing is to leave on good terms. Many do not."

- AimlessSavant

In It For A Season, A Reason, Or A Lifetime

"Old friendships... Some people are just chapters, not the whole story."

- Lazy-Chicken3358

"I've always felt like some friends are for certain seasons or for a specific thing. Not everyone stays and that's okay in the long run. They still leave a mark."

- Levantine1978

The White Picket Fence

"My imaginary future. When I was married, I had fabricated a future, which I’m sure many people do, about how happy, involved, and traveled we would be."

"Divorce took away my dream. It took a while to get over my loss, but the worst was losing my imaginary future."

- GamerGranny54

"I’m not divorced, but I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that the life I hoped for is very unlikely to be my reality."

- iWantAnonymityHere

"I don’t miss my abusive, piece of s**t ex or the toxic environment we lived in. But I do miss the future and the life I thought, hoped, and imagined we would have when we got married."

- Sostle_81

What Might Have Been

"The hardest thing I’ve had to let go of was a relationship that meant a lot to me. I knew we were no longer doing well, but leaving it behind was very painful because there were still many beautiful moments we had shared."

"Although there was still affection, sometimes that’s not enough, and when you let go, it feels like a part of you is being torn away."

- bonbon_kelly

The Dream Job

"I hated giving up on a career I loved."

- vanjalazarev7efp0

"Same. I had to move on from a job I thought I’d have forever."

- Big_Attention_3064

A Walkaway Friend

"A friend I looked at as a sister told me she was moving out of town, but nothing more, nothing less."

"I had to hear from a mutual friend that she had been gone for a while. I should've known when she stopped communicating altogether."

- AutomaticMustardLove

Chosen Family First

"My family of origin. I’ve always loved them very much, the best I can, and I believe they’ve always loved me very much the best they can."

"But, so many bad things happened in our family, and we all survived them in different ways to varying degrees. We have a shared history, but have all grown to very different people who do not really know each other at all."

"I feel sad about it, but cannot be the only one who makes an effort anymore."

- BnCtrKiki

"Maybe they didn't do the best they could. And maybe they really didn't love you enough. I had to admit that my mother didn't love me at all. Not because I was unworthy, but because she is incapable of love."

"I'm not saying your situation is the same, but it's food for thought. I still have contact. But no mother-daughter love. I don't even want it anymore. My sister has cut off all contact. I'm actually pretty proud of her for doing so."

- SquirtBlossom

Something You Could Ever Prepare For

"Letting go of my father when he passed away was something I never really prepared for. Even when you know someone is sick, it doesn’t make it any easier."

"I held his hand in the hospital room, and I knew he was ready, but I wasn’t. It’s been years, and I’m still learning how to let go of the pain even though I’ll never let go of the memories."

- FloWDEe

A Furry Best Friend

"The hardest thing I’ve ever had to let go of was my childhood cat. She was more than just a pet she was my best friend."

"I got her when I was five, and she was with me through everything: my first day of school, those awkward teenage years, every breakup, and even when I moved out for college."

"She had this way of sensing when I was upset she’d curl up next to me, purring, as if to tell me everything would be okay. As the years passed, I knew she was getting older, but I didn’t realize just how hard it would be to say goodbye."

- DavidMaxsden





It's no wonder these were heartbreaking moments for these Redditors and difficult goodbyes to make.

Stories like this are important reminders of what we should value most and how we can show others we love and value them.