Megan Thee Stallion Just Discovered 'Sex And The City'—And She's 'Pissed' Nobody Told Her To Watch It

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is upset no one told her to watch Sex and the City, the popular late 90s-early 2000 TV series that she didn't stumble upon until now.
“Nobody told me Sex And The City was this good. I’m pissed," she told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night's broadcast.
"Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex And The City. Girl, this… for the culture. You know, watch it.'”
You can watch the Sweetest Pie rapper raving about the show in the clip below.
She continued:
“I don’t even know how I stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing pictures of Sarah Jessica [Parker] looking pretty as f'k."
"Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, ‘What is this show? Let me just — let me watch it. Let me get into it.’ Because nobody put me on."
For her, it was pretty much love at first sight. She recalled her immediate reaction to sitting down to watch the show for the first time.
"So I start watching the show, and I’m like… I cannot look away," she said, not being aware she was already hooked.
"I’m watching it while I’m working out. I’m watching it while I’m in glam. I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl."
"I’m squeezing Sex And The City in there, and I’m asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex And The City?'” she added.
SATC was created by Darren Star and ran six seasons on HBO, starting with its premiere on June 6, 1998 and finishing on February 22, 2004.
Based on a newspaper column and the 1996 book of the same name written by Candace Bushnell, the comedy-drama series starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw; Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones; Kristin Davis as Charlotte York; and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.
The show instantly became a part of the pop cultural zeitgeist with its bombastic fashion and themes of femininity, friendships, relationships, and heartbreak, and spawned two feature films and a continuation series currently showing on Max under the title And Just Like That.
Fans found her enthusiasm for the original series, which ended twenty years ago, so pure.
Fans noted the best was yet to come.
She did inform the audience that she hasn't seen the movies yet but she is ready. "Take me there," she said.
Megan also gave a rundown of each of the four core characters as presented by Fallon with photos. She described Samantha as the character she most identified with and said indicating to the photograph of Kim Cattrall's character, "Is this not me?"
She noted how she didn't initially relate to Samantha because she was a "horrible" person, but later respected the character because she "runs men. Like she does not let men run her."
Megan thought that Charlotte was "a little delulu" but that she was cute because she would likely be her bestie "because she's so emotional" and Megan would be more inclined to talk Charlotte out of any distressing situation.
When Fallon showed a photo of Miranda, Megan scoffed and said she was "the worst character on the show" while she thought Carrie was "always attractive" despite engaging in "sicko things."
You can watch more from Megan Thee Stallion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the video below.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
We can't wait for her assessment of all the character developments on And Just Like That, both seasons of which are currently streaming on Max with a third season expected to premiere in 2025.
The three-time Grammy winner announced her fourth studio album on October 18.
Titled Megan: Act II, the upcoming second mixtape will feature guest appearances from Flo Milli, Twice, Yuki Chiba, Spiritbox, and BTS leader RM on the bonus track "Neva Play."
Megan: Act II will be released on October 25, 2024.