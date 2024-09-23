MAGA Just Held An Ultra-Cringey Fashion Show On Long Island—And It Got Brutally Roasted

The more time passes, the more clear it becomes why the Harris campaign's moniker of "weird" for MAGA has worked so well—because they just keep getting weirder by the week.
A recent MAGA "fashion show"—and we use that term EXTREMELY loosely—held on Long Island is exhibit # 1 million.
The "Patriotic Designer Showcase" held at the America First Warehouse in Ronkonkoma, New York—and yes that's all real, not a gag from a lost episode of 30 Rock—has truly broken the internet's collective brain.
It's hard to nail down what exactly is the most astonishing part of this. The truly egregious fashions? The elderly gay man opera-singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" while festooned with maribou feathers? The fact that it happened at all? Who's to say, really?
But two things seem to be for sure: It is not a joke; and it is astonishing.
From dresses emblazoned with "Trump" to a jacket depicting Trump as a cyborg for some reason to the fact that it appears to be held in a middle school cafeteria with some risers down the middle to the fact that it appears there are a maximum of 7 people in attendance, the whole thing is an unmitigated mess.
It was MAGA's answer to Fashion Week, apparently, and is said to have been well attended in reality, with about 200 spectators who came to see the "fashions" as well as products like a MAGA makeup line composed of lipstick in the same shade of red as Trump's MAGA hats.
There was even a special musical guest, for some reason, who himself has become infamous overnight for his, uh, let's just say novice-level performance skills.
Not even the friendly crowd seemed impressed. Cringe.
Naturally, the internet has lost its collective mind over this fashion show, especially because many assumed at first it was a joke.
So there you have it! The MAGA fashion show is a thing that happened. Who knows what they'll come up with next.