The Empire State Building Just Started The Most Petty Beef With The Gateway Arch—And People Kind Of Love It

The New York Empire State Building just found another U.S. monument to antagonize after feuding with the Chicago Bean early this summer.
This time, the art deco skyscraper started beefing with the St. Louis Gateway Arch after it announced it was celebrating its 59th anniversary.
On Monday, the account for the iconic stainless steel catenary arch known as "The Gateway to the West" posted the following joyous tidbit.
"I’m officially 59 years tall today!"
"On this day in 1965, I was completed, and I’ve been arching over St. Louis ever since."
"Thanks for 59 incredible years, and here’s to many more!"
The cheery post was accompanied by a birthday hat and cake emojis.
It also featured images of the Arch during various stages of construction, which began on February 12, 1963, along the west bank of the Mississippi River and completed on October 28, 1965.
For the most part, the National Historical Landmark, designed by the Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1947, was given props.
While the Arch's post received a couple thousand likes, the Empire State Building didn't give a pizza rat's a** about the jubilant news from Missouri.
But instead of ignoring it, the nearly century-old skyscraper, built in 1930 to 1931, responded with the following salty comment.
"Who cares"
Social media users said, "Hey, now..."
Others loved the rivalry drama.
But even though the ESB fired the first shot, the Arch responded without lowering itself to the ESB's level.
"Oh, honey. Sorry I didn't see this until now, I was really busy with my birthday," wrote the account, adding:
"Next year, for my 60th I'm planning a big bash for all my friends & Arch-rivals. I'll make sure you're on the list."
Arch stans commended the monument for its tongue-in-cheek retort.
When Chicago's Bean announced its long-awaited reopening in June after lengthy refurbishment improvements to surrounding areas, the ESB account responded by sharing a vintage clip of former talk show host Wendy Williams telling her studio audience, "Clap if you care."
Are you okay, ESB?
Is it lonely at the top?