Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Alien: Romulus' Director Shares Hilariously Blunt Note He Got From Ridley Scott On First Day Of Filming

Fede Alvarez; Ridley Scott
Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Director Fede Alvarez took to Instagram to share a photo of a NSFW note he got from the famed 'Alien' director with some pretty epic advice.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 15, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Director Fede Alvarez has big shoes to fill as the director of the next installment in the Alien franchise—and if he didn't already know it, he does now.

Director Ridley Scott practically forged his entire career directing the franchise's first installment, 1979's sci-fi horror classic Alien, and made both it and himself the stuff of legend.

And he had some choice words for Alvarez as he took on the latest chapter, Alien: Romulus, as Alvarez revealed in a hilarious Instagram post featuring a note, seen below, that Scott sent him as he was first embarking on the film

Note from Ridley Scott to Fede Alvarez@iamfedealvarez/Instagram

In the post, Alvarez explained:

"The day I started shooting #AlienRomulus I’ve got this note from the master himself… 🫡"

The note read, in the bluntest terms possible:

“Dear Fede, Good luck. Good health. Good hunting. Don’t f*ck up. Very best wishes, Ridley Scott.”

Scott is also a producer on the film, and known for his outspoken, blunt demeanor. So presumably, if he didn't have faith in Alvarez, the note would have been a lot meaner!

Scott made the Alien franchise the legend that it is, but several directors have been involved in the anthology, including James Cameron, David Fincher and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Scott also returned to the franchise in the 2010s to direct Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and has produced several of the sequels, Romulus included.

And from the sounds of it, Alvarez definitely didn't "f*ck up." Scott toldThe Hollywood Reporter he was "relieved" when he finally got to watch the film:

“I was hugely relieved that it was potentially a huge film and I just said, ‘You don’t have to take a note, but I’ll tell you what I think.'”

He went on to say he then gave Alvarez several notes that made him "kick the wall" and "punch the door" but then admit "they were good notes."

And it seems to have paid off. Following Alien: Romulus' gala premier, early reviews have been pretty much glowing, and fans are absolutely here for it.








Alvarez can take his bow when the decidedly NOT f*cked up Alien: Romulus hits theaters Friday, August 16. Scott will surely be proud.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Imane Khelif; Elon Musk; JK Rowling
Andy Cheung/Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Boxer Imane Khelif Names Elon Musk And JK Rowling In Cyberbullying Lawsuit After Paris Olympics

Following her gold-medal finish at the 2024 Olympics on Friday, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a complaint over the online harassment against her during the games, and Variety just reported that Elon Musk and JK Rowling are both named in the criminal complaint.

Online bullying against the Olympic champion began when Italian boxer Angela Carini exited her quarter-final match against Khelif only 46 seconds after it started, claiming she “never felt a punch like this.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Dr. Dre
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

Dr. Dre Reveals He's 'Dead-Ass Serious' About Trying Out For The 2028 Olympic Team

Rapper Dr. Dre expressed interest in participating in a 2028 Los Angeles Olympics team—not as a performer, but as a competitor in a skill he claims to excel in: Archery.

He's not kidding.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Kena Betancur/Getty Images; CNN

AOC Fires Back At JD Vance's Claim That He's 'Pro-Family' With Epic Fact-Check

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance with an epic fact-check after he claimed to be "pro-family" during a CNN appearance.

Vance spoke with network host Dana Bash about his now-infamous remarks about "childless cat ladies," which have generated significant controversy in recent weeks, angered women on both sides of the political aisle, and sparked concerns that he's bringing down the Trump/Vance ticket.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tyrese Haliburton
Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

US Olympic Basketball Player Has Iconic Reaction After Winning Gold By Barely Playing At All

NBA basketball player Tyrese Haliburton poked fun at his lack of participation in winning gold as part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indiana Pacers point guard and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were both largely left out of the rotation under Team USA's head coach Steve Kerr in the semifinal game against Serbia and the gold medal victory against France.

Keep ReadingShow less
A bloodied Donald Trump raises his fist after surviving an assassination attempt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

MAGA Fans Are Now Selling $2 Bills With A Pic Of A Bloodied Trump—Because Of Course

Former President Donald Trump's hardcore MAGA fans are now capitalizing on the recent attempt on Trump's life by selling commemorative $2 bills featuring a bloodied Trump after he was shot last month.

Trump was injured just days before the Republican National Convention last month when a shooter opened fire at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The gunman, whose motive is still under investigation, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at the scene.

Keep ReadingShow less