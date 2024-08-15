'Alien: Romulus' Director Shares Hilariously Blunt Note He Got From Ridley Scott On First Day Of Filming

Director Fede Alvarez has big shoes to fill as the director of the next installment in the Alien franchise—and if he didn't already know it, he does now.

Director Ridley Scott practically forged his entire career directing the franchise's first installment, 1979's sci-fi horror classic Alien, and made both it and himself the stuff of legend.

And he had some choice words for Alvarez as he took on the latest chapter, Alien: Romulus, as Alvarez revealed in a hilarious Instagram post featuring a note, seen below, that Scott sent him as he was first embarking on the film



In the post, Alvarez explained:

"The day I started shooting #AlienRomulus I’ve got this note from the master himself… 🫡"

The note read, in the bluntest terms possible:

“Dear Fede, Good luck. Good health. Good hunting. Don’t f*ck up. Very best wishes, Ridley Scott.”

Scott is also a producer on the film, and known for his outspoken, blunt demeanor. So presumably, if he didn't have faith in Alvarez, the note would have been a lot meaner!

Scott made the Alien franchise the legend that it is, but several directors have been involved in the anthology, including James Cameron, David Fincher and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Scott also returned to the franchise in the 2010s to direct Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and has produced several of the sequels, Romulus included.

And from the sounds of it, Alvarez definitely didn't "f*ck up." Scott toldThe Hollywood Reporter he was "relieved" when he finally got to watch the film:

“I was hugely relieved that it was potentially a huge film and I just said, ‘You don’t have to take a note, but I’ll tell you what I think.'”

He went on to say he then gave Alvarez several notes that made him "kick the wall" and "punch the door" but then admit "they were good notes."



And it seems to have paid off. Following Alien: Romulus' gala premier, early reviews have been pretty much glowing, and fans are absolutely here for it.





























Alvarez can take his bow when the decidedly NOT f*cked up Alien: Romulus hits theaters Friday, August 16. Scott will surely be proud.

