Woman Accidentally Films Random Awkward Encounter With Her Ex—And We're All Cringing

Anyone who has ever had an accidental run-in with one of their exes can attest to how awkward it can be. Sometimes there are unresolved feelings, or even pining, and let's not forget the possible anger and vengeance.
But most of us don't manage to catch that awkward moment on video.
TikToker Noelle Cornelius was lucky—or unlucky—enough to do so, as she was walking along with Ava, the 12-year-old girl she was nannying overnight. Noelle was discussing an event with Ava while accidentally recording the pavement as they walked.
Suddenly, Noelle cursed, having bumped into her ex, who she kept nameless in the video.
The three of them kept the situation casual, with Noelle introducing Ava to her ex-boyfriend, and her ex also stating that he was on his way to work.
But Noelle amped up the awkward when she asked her ex how he was doing, only to follow it up by saying:
"Do you hate me?!"
In an overlay text, Noelle reflected:
"Why did I ask if he hates me? He dumped me, y'all!"
When Noelle stated that she was staying over at Ava's house to nanny her, the ex spiced things up a bit by saying:
"Lucky!"
Shortly after that, the ex-boyfriend left for work, leaving Ava to wonder why the situation had been so awkward. Noelle simply stated he was her ex, and the video quickly cut off with no need for further explanation.
Some were completely mortified by the surprise interaction.
Others were left cackling over Noelle asking if her ex-boyfriend hated her.
But some thought the interaction was actually really cute.
This is a great reminder that we all have different tolerance levels, so what felt completely unbearable to some felt adorable to others.
Also, it's good to remember that just because a relationship didn't work out doesn't mean that there is any hate there. It just means it was time for the two people to walk down different paths, even if they cross every once in a while!